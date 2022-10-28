Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,198 in the last 365 days.

Sequoia Living Continues Promoting Health & Well-being Among Older Adults with Stroke Prevention and Awareness Campaign

Sequoia Living's Logo

Logo for Sequoia Living

Increased education is integral to reducing the life-changing impact of a stroke, especially among older adults, webinar is presented by Sequoia Living.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the American Stroke Association, stroke is dangerous and deadly: the number five cause of death and a leading cause of disability in America. Knowledge and management of heart-related risk factors help reduce the impact of a stroke and improve outcomes, especially among older adults. Inspired by the annual World Stroke Day campaign, Sequoia Living will host a stroke prevention and awareness webinar on November 9, 2022 at 2:00 pm.

Older adults have a greater chance of experiencing a stroke and need to know their risk factors. To educate Sequoia Living residents, program participants, and the public, Dr. Claude Nguyen will present a one-hour Zoom webinar on stroke awareness and prevention, as well as what you need to know for recovery after experiencing a stroke.

Stroke is an emergency, and recognizing early signs F.A.S.T. is crucial: Face, look for an uneven smile; Arm, check if one arm is weak; Speech, listen for slurred speech; Time, call 911 right away. Timely medical care is crucial for reducing the impact on the brain.

Sequoia Living recognizes that increased education is integral to reducing the life-changing impact of a stroke. Through this health and well-being initiative, older adults can be better informed and empowered to implement lifestyle changes good for the heart and good for the brain.

A healthier lifestyle, and controlling health conditions may help reduce the risk of a stroke. Here are three quick tips that can help prevent stroke.
1. Choose healthy foods and drinks.
2. Get regular physical activity.
3. Check cholesterol and control blood pressure.

For additional information and to register for the webinar, please visit: events.sequoialiving.org/stroke

At Sequoias Living, the health and well-being of those who live and work here is a continuous endeavor. We strive to create stimulating, joyful living environments that support and enrich the lives of older adults.


About Sequoia Living
Sequoia Living, a Bay Area nonprofit since 1958, provides homes and services for healthy and joyful aging. In 2021, Sequoia Living served more than 7,000 older adults through the organization's four life plan communities, three affordable housing communities, two senior centers, and community services programs.

Lola Rain
Sequoia Living
email us here

You just read:

Sequoia Living Continues Promoting Health & Well-being Among Older Adults with Stroke Prevention and Awareness Campaign

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.