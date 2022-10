Mariposa, CA 8th Annual Field of Honor® Patriotic Flag Display this November

Past and Present the county’s 8th Annual Field of Honor® event will display hundreds of United States Flags in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada range.

We don't know them all but we owe them all.” — Unknown

MARIPOSA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mariposa County Museum and History CenterNovember 12-19, 20215119 Jessie Street, Mariposa, CA 95338This majestic location provides the appropriate setting for a display of the Stars & Stripes that creates a memorable experience for local residents and visitors to Yosemite National Park.The event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor those who have become our heroes and those we love. It is an experience hard to describe, but never to be forgotten. We invite all to visit the Mariposa Field of Honordisplay and walk with us among the posted flags.This awe-inspiring event is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or by making a donation. Check with members of the local organizing committee to learn how you can become a part of this amazing event.The display is open to all without charge. Don’t miss it!Benefiting Charities:Hosted By:Local Organizing Committee:Project Chair: Mary Ann VisherCo- Project Chair: Ira JonesFundraiser Chair: Sandy McRaePublic Relations: Shaun QuinnA Program of the Colonial Flag Foundation