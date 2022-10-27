Maryland to Celebrate Weatherization Day on October 30

October 27, 2022

Department of Housing and Community Development Marks 46th Year of Successful Program to Improve Energy Efficiency

New Carrollton, Md. (October 27, 2022) – As Maryland marks Weatherization Day on October 30, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is marking the 46th year for its Weatherization Assistance Program, which helps predominantly limited-income households make important repairs and upgrades to their homes. Last year, Governor Larry Hogan issued a proclamation that October 30 is Weatherization Day in Maryland to celebrate the successful Weatherization Assistance Program.

The Weatherization Assistance Program was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Gerald Ford in 1976. The program is a federal, state, and local partnership that serves low- to moderate-income households in every county in the United States, including all local jurisdictions in Maryland.

“As utility costs increase and inflation rises, programs such as the Weatherization Assistance Program help lower bills for Maryland households,” said DHCD Secretary Kenneth C. Holt.

The program leads to an average decrease of $514 in annual out-of-pocket expenses and a healthy home. Participation in the program helps reduce hospital visits, and decrease sinus infections, asthma, colds, allergies, and hypertension. Data analysis suggests that the program has caused a 48% reduction in the number of days participating residents reported poor mental health.

The Weatherization Assistance Program is one of an array of energy efficiency programs administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The department also administers the EmPOWER program, which helps limited income households with installation of materials and equipment to reduce energy costs and increase efficiency. Between both programs, the department has weatherized more than 20,000 households since 2016.

