PracticeSuite Is SOC2 Certified

Reaffirming Its Commitment to Data Security, PracticeSuite Obtains SOC2® TYPE 1 Security Certification, Passing with Zero Exceptions.

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PracticeSuite, Inc., an end-to-end medical office solution for ambulatory medicine, attains SOC2® TYPE 1 Security Certification—the coveted gold standard in data security, demonstrating its dedication to excellence in process monitoring, encryption control, intrusion detection, user access authentication, and disaster recovery.



SOC2 is an independent auditing process that outlines five trust principles of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data. As a framework for safeguarding data, SOC2 certification represents the highest standard worldwide for validating data security and process integrity.

Data crime perpetrated against medical practices is proliferating, and certification by System Organization Control (SOC2) informs doctors who can be trusted with their practice data—that it’s in the hands of a company following global security standards.

Step one for doctors wanting peace of mind about data security, SOC2 Type 1 compliance can inform them when selecting a technology vendor: who to trust—and who to possibly stay away from.

For nearly two decades PracticeSuite has protected its doctor’s private data from malicious threats and ransomware attacks by providing fortress-level security, using physical and logical security, multiple layers of distributed encryption, and failsafe redundancy.

As the emerging preeminent cloud platform for ambulatory care, PracticeSuite is the guardian over Protected Health Information, and sensitive data like physician identities and practice data.

PracticeSuite passed SOC2 with zero exceptions, demonstrating its ability to prove compliance and demonstrate the highest levels of security over extended periods of time.

“This lengthy and rigorous technical audit by an independent third-party, demonstrates evidentially what we attest to our doctors and partners regarding the safety of their patient data and business processes,” states Vice President, Product Development, Deepesh Damodaran. “We’ve independently validated the fault tolerance, redundancy and end-point security that has made our systems 99.999% available, reliable, and secure for almost two decades now.”

Chief Executive Officer, Vinod Nair states: “While we have always kept our security and data protection standards beyond compliance and industry standards such as HITECH and HIPAA, achieving the coveted gold standard of SOC2 is a gratifying acknowledgment of the continual effort we sustain behind the scenes to be a highly trusted technology partner and provide our medical practices with peace of mind.”

About PracticeSuite

Offering the Practice of the Future, Today, PracticeSuite provides an end-to-end medical office solution that helps physicians operate at the highest level of efficiency while providing patients with a modern digital communication experience. PracticeSuite is revolutionizing the way medical practices manage their revenue, and how they interact with their patients. Learn more.

Contact:

Michael Sculley

VP of Marketing

770-213-4723