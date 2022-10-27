Judicate West Welcomes Judge Emily E. Vasquez in Sacramento

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Judge Emily E. Vasquez, formerly of the Sacramento County Superior Court, to its roster of neutrals. Based in the Sacramento office, she is available as a mediator, arbitrator and private judge for matters statewide.



“The Sacramento County Superior Court’s first Latina judge, Judge Vasquez has always been a trailblazer in the profession,” said Rosemarie Chiusano Drohan, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West. “She is incredibly well-liked and respected within the Sacramento legal community and across the state, in large part because of her fairness, dedication and patience – all of which combine to make her as excellent a neutral as she was a judge. We couldn’t be more pleased to work with her.”

Judge Vasquez has more than 44 years of legal experience, highlighted by 20 years on the Sacramento County Superior Court Bench. During her tenure, she presided over a general trial department that encompassed criminal and civil jury trials, bench trials and preliminary hearings, and complex civil litigation. She has decided hundreds of cases involving a wide range of constitutional, statutory, and other legal questions, including presiding over a combined total of nearly 400 civil and criminal jury trials. Prior to her appointment in 2001, Judge Vasquez practiced with the nonprofit legal services provider California Rural Legal Assistance and various government organizations, including the Fair Employment and Housing Commission, the Public Employment Relations Board and the Sacramento County Public Defender. She was appointed twice to the Judicial Council’s Court Technology Advisory Committee (CTAC), serving as co-chair of the CTAC Outreach Subcommittee and authoring important standards on how court technology can help litigants through the court system. Judge Vasquez was also a shareholder at Kronick Moskovitz Tiedemann & Girard, litigating a variety of matters, with a specialty in labor and employment law in state and federal court.

Among Judge Vasquez’s numerous leadership roles within the legal community, she was appointed by Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye to serve as chair of the State Bar Trustees Nominating Committee for the California Supreme Court. In 2020, she was appointed by Judge Russell Hom, now a fellow Judicate West neutral, to co-chair the Sacramento County Superior Court’s Community Engagement and Fairness Committee. Judge Vasquez served on the executive committee for the Commission on the Future of California’s Court System and as president of the Schwartz/Levi Inn of Court. She is a member of the California Women Lawyers, Women Lawyers of Sacramento, California Latino Judges Association, and the Sacramento County Bar Association. She also is a frequent mentor and mock trial judge at regional law and high schools.

Highly decorated for her judicial and community accomplishments, Judge Vasquez was named “Judge of the Year” by the American Board of Trial Advocates in 2022 and by the Sacramento County Bar Association in 2019. Also in 2022, she received the “Defensora de Justicia” award from the Cruz Reynoso Bar Association and the inaugural “Judge Emily E. Vasquez Community Service Award” from the Schwartz/Levi Inn of Court and the University of California, Davis King Hall School of Law.

Judge Vasquez is fluent in both English and Spanish. She received her J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law (1977) and her B.A. from the University of California, Davis (1974).

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

