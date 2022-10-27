MyEListing.com Replaces Software Provider of CRE Brokerage NAI Greywolf
EINPresswire.com/ -- MyEListing.com (MEL), an entirely free-to-use commercial real estate (CRE) platform for CRE professionals and tenants, has partnered with another CRE brokerage firm, NAI Greywolf, to power their property listing software and replace their previous provider.
MEL currently supports other notable players in the industry, including Colliers, Cushman & Wakefield, and Avison Young. A referral sent to Wally Sauthoff, managing director at NAI Greywolf, first led them to MEL in mid-2021.
“I believe we were introduced to MyEListing.com all the way back in July of 2021 by Lindsay Fierro of NAI Global,” he said. “We were struggling with our internet mapping interface, and she suggested we speak with MEL. Our challenge was that we operate under different brand names, or DBAs, in a few different Wisconsin markets. However, we needed all of our listings, regardless of the DBA, to be listed and identified on a single website and listing map. Over the course of several months, our previous provider was unable to accomplish this task.”
Sauthoff commented on the speed of MEL’s delivery and Greywolf’s satisfaction with its product.
“We explained our problem to members of the MEL Team on a Wednesday, and they had a complete operational solution for us two days later on Friday. We were thrilled with the work and the turnaround time they provided. With their help, our listings are now presented accurately on all of our marketing platforms, and they are very easy for us to edit or update. We appreciate all of the assistance they’ve provided.”
NAI Greywolf is a CRE brokerage firm located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and affiliated with NAI Global, the world’s largest independent broker organization.
MyEListing.com is a commercial real estate platform that allows CRE professionals and tenants from all corners of the industry to list and browse commercial real estate listings free of charge. It provides educational resources on CRE investing, current events in the industry, local market intelligence, comp software, and more. It also supports others in the industry, including Colliers, Cushman & Wakefield, and Avison Young.
Brian Kidder
