Plastic Surgeon in Cyprus Launches New Website

European Institute of Plastic Surgery (EIPS), a plastic surgery clinic based in Nicosia, Cyprus, is pleased to announce that they have recently launched their new website. Dr Demetris Stavrou MD, who is a highly trained and board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in aesthetic and complex reconstructive surgery, heads a team of internationally trained plastic surgeons. They have been providing both non-invasive and surgical cosmetic treatments since 2012. With the new website, they expect site visitors to find that it is easier to navigate through the site and find the information that they are looking for. The website has also been made mobile responsive, which means that the website can be viewed properly in mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets.

Dr Demetris Stavrou MD says, “With our new website, we expect to better educate people on the importance of plastic surgery. It is important to note that it enhances, reshapes and restores body and facial structures to improve people’s appearance and confidence. Feeling confident in your body is a building block of self-esteem. People with high self-esteem feel empowered, make their voice heard, are decisive and ready to make a difference in their work and community. That’s why more and more people are getting plastic surgery nowadays. Besides boosting physical attractiveness and self-esteem, plastic surgery also helps improve people’s life quality by resolving functional issues and relieving discomfort. Breast reduction and gynecomastia surgery are two typical examples of aesthetic procedures that significantly improve physical impairments and imperfections.”

Dr Stavrou has chosen to focus on facial, body, skin, and breast cosmetic procedures for both genders. Because he believes that his patients’ health and feelings are important and strives to unlock their most beautiful and happy selves by providing them with flawless cosmetic results while respecting his patients’ unique natural features. He is also a highly specialized reconstructive surgeon, and he has already done many difficult reconstructive procedures to restore his patient’s appearance and well-being after an accident, trauma, infections, cancer, and congenital diseases. More about Dr Stavrou can be gleaned from his Instagram page.

Body surgery procedures available at EIPS include the: tummy tuck, body contouring, arm lift, calf implants, liposuction, labiaplasty, and thigh lift. Breast surgery procedures include: breast augmentation, breast lift, breast reconstruction, breast reoperation, breast reduction, gynecomastia, and nipple reconstruction. Facial surgery procedures include the: blepharoplasty, brow lift, chin augmentation, facelift, facial cancer treatment, neck lift, otoplasty and rhinoplasty. Skin surgery procedures include: facial fillers, face wrinkle treatments, fat injections, lip enhancement, excessive sweating, scar revision surgery, skin graft procedure, and skin cancer removal.

Dr. Demetris Stavrou MD has been leading the EIPS since 2012 in providing a complete range of non-surgical and surgical procedures done by internationally trained plastic surgeons. He obtained his medical degree from the University of Athens Medical School and completed his residency in plastic surgery at the Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel-Hashomer, Israel. Afterwards, he continued his training in the latest methods of cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery with a fellowship in “advanced aesthetic surgery” at the Melbourne Institute of Plastic Surgery at Monash University in Australia. He has been an Assistant Professor at the St George’s University of London, and at the Medical School of the University of Nicosia since 2012. They have four locations, which are in Nicosia, Cyprus; Limassol, Cyprus; Sliema, Malta; and Athens, Greece. Thus, their new website is available in four languages: English, Greek, Russian, and Turkish.

Dr Stavrou says, “Patients who are happy with their plastic surgery results enjoy a significant boost in their self-confidence. This translates into all areas of their life, from personal relationships to professional success. With the growing popularity of plastic surgery, more and more people are sharing their stories of life-changing transformations.”





Those who are interested in the non-surgery and surgery procedures offered at the EIPS plastic surgery clinic can check out their website, visit their Facebook page, or contact them through the phone or via email. They are open from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, from Monday to Friday; and from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturdays.

Demetris Stavrou