Menopausal Health Leader, Joylux, Continues to Expand in Luxury Retail

SEATTLE, WA, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 50 percent of women experiencing life-changing symptoms such as bladder leakage and dryness due to menopause, iconic American brand, Lord & Taylor, which recently closed their brick- and- mortar locations and is now exclusively online is paving the way in offering solutions. Lord & Taylor, the first and oldest department store in the U.S., have chosen Joylux, the leader in menopausal health products and home-use intimate wellness devices, to address these personal issues.

Lord & Taylor offers the vFit Gold smart device that pairs with the Joylux Gold app to improve vaginal wellness. Recommended and sold by more than 1,000 medical professionals, vFit is the first intimate wellness device to harness the power of red light, gentle heat, and sonic technology clinically validated to improve intimate health from the comfort of home. With the supporting app, vFit Gold makes improving vaginal tone while going through the transition of menopause easier.

Lord & Taylor is carrying their full assortment of products including HER Intimate Care, designed by Dr. Sarah de la Torre, Ob-Gyn. The vulva tissue is some of the most absorptive tissue on the body, which makes using clean, pH-balanced ingredients critical. All Joylux products adhere to these strict guidelines, while providing an exceptional user experience and concrete results for women.

“Sadly, menopause remains a taboo topic, despite the fact that more than 54 million women are in or going through menopause in the US today. This should be a time when women enjoy the freedom and confidence that comes with age; instead, they are suffering in silence because they lack access to reliable information and products,” said Colette Courtion, Joylux founder and chief executive officer. “Together with Lord & Taylor, we are working to help women feel educated and empowered during this phase of their life.”

About Joylux (@joyluxinc):
Joylux is a leading menopausal health company offering high-tech devices, digital tools, and products that address menopause-related intimate health concerns such as incontinence, vaginal dryness, sexual function, hot flashes, and other common physical changes. Products are sold in over 10 countries around the world under the brands Joylux, vFit, vSculpt, Cooling Care, and HER Intimate Care. Our mission is to help women find delight in their lives, through all phases of menopause. https://joylux.com

About Lord & Taylor (@lordandtaylor):
Founded in 1826, Lord & Taylor is America’s first and oldest department store and has a long history in fashion. Its former flagship store, built in 1914, is now a landmark building in New York City. Under Saadia Group, the iconic American brand made a digital comeback in April 2021. To learn more about the brand, visit https://lordandtaylor.com, and find further updates on the official social channels.

