Rep. Lisa McClain Receives Glowing Endorsement from Animal Wellness Action
Rep. McClain has proven to have a deep personal compassion for animals and has stepped up as a leader on these issues with the Veterans for Mustangs Act.”WASHINGTON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES , October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Animal Wellness Action announced its endorsement of U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain in her re-election effort for the 10th Congressional District of Michigan.
— Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action
"Rep. McClain has proven to have a deep personal compassion for animals and has stepped up as a leader on these issues with the Veterans for Mustangs Act," said Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action. “We applaud McClain’s tireless work for the voiceless and hope the good people of the 10th District will send the Congresswoman back to Washington for another term to help both people and animals alike.”
McClain has been a supporter of a wide range of animal protection reforms:
Protecting Wild Horses and Burros: McClain is leading the Veterans for Mustangs Act that would help our American heroes with post-traumatic stress partner with the federal Bureau of Land Management to administer PZP immunocontraceptive birth control to our iconic American wild horses and burros living on public lands. The Biden Administration has executed the mass roundup and incarceration of more wild equids than any other Administration in history, and McClain’s legislation would help prevent this from occurring on the front end by curbing population growth. She is also working with other Members of the House on a larger overhaul of the 1971 Wild and Free Roaming Horse and Burro Act set to be introduced this year.
Reducing Animal Testing: McClain is a cosponsor of the FDA Modernization Act to stop needless, costly, and inhumane animal testing. The measure would end an animal testing mandate for all new drug development protocols and allow for alternative methods when validated, helping reduce drug costs and time to market for palliatives and cures. That legislation is poised to pass this Congress.
Big Cat Public Safety Act: McClain cosponsored and voted for the Big Cat Public Safety Act that passed the House in July. The measure would keep dangerous big cats such as tigers and lions out of suburban neighborhoods as tigers escaped on three different occasions last year alone.
Curbing Biden’s CDC Overreach on transporting pets: McClain signed a letter to the Biden Administration calling on the CDC to halt a unilateral policy the Administration imposed in 2021 that banned the import of dogs from 113 countries thereby preventing our American heroes in the military, diplomats, and American citizens from returning to the U.S. with their pets from overseas which has led to the separation of countless dogs and owners around the globe.
Ending Mink Farming and preventing new COVID variants from spawning: Rep. McClain supported a provision to end to mink farming in the U.S. as mink have proven to be the number one superspreader of COVID besides humans. Mink pelts produced in the U.S. are produced solely for the purpose of selling archaic ‘luxury’ garments to the Chinese elite while at least 6 variants of COVID have been spawned at mink farms around the globe, including one in the U.S.
Keeping horse meat off the table: Rep. McClain supported an amendment in 2021 that would have banned the transport of American equines across state and federal lines for the purposes of human consumption, that passed the House by a voice vote.
Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.
