Libertarian Party Calls Out Eco-Fascism and Urges Voters to Vote No on Ballot Proposal 1
Libertarian Party of New York Chair, Andrew Kolstee says Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 is eco-fascism in disguise.
This proposal is named to purposefully mislead voters into approving something that sounds good, but in reality increases government bureaucracy at the expense of taxpayers.”ALBANY, NY, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballot Proposal 1 - the “Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022” - will be on the statewide ballot in this November’s general election. At its meeting on October 23, the State Committee of the Libertarian Party of New York passed a resolution in opposition to the $4.2 billion bond measure, as follows:
— Andrew Kolstee, Chair of the Libertarian Party of New York
“Borrowing is likely to occur at a time of higher interest rates, resulting in more taxpayer burden to pay off the debt. Wastewater and sewer management should be dominantly funded by local governments, and the trend of using increased state tax dollars, including the $650 million allotted for such projects in this proposal, results in less local fiscal thrift and discipline. Additionally, any municipality receiving over $25 million is required to use market-restrictive project labor agreements. Buy American provisions will inflate project costs and not benefit New York State but other states in the United States.”
“To summarize, this bill is essentially eco-fascism,” said Duane Whitmer, 1st Vice Chair of the Libertarian Party of New York. “This bill is a governmental-backed Ponzi scheme that takes taxpayer funds and trickles them through proven inept departments and programs to pad the pockets of the government jobs program. Then, they put a fancy name on it to trick you into believing it helps the environment. Since New York State’s climate is not in a bubble, all perceived benefits will be wiped out by the U.S. military-industrial complex dropping bombs in the Middle East. We call on New Yorkers who truly want to help the environment to vote No on Ballot Proposal 1, and demand elected officials do better, by reducing homesteading regulations and allowing people to reduce their own carbon footprint instead of strong-arming individuals through the use of governmental force and violence.”
Andrew Kolstee, Chair of the Libertarian Party of New York, added: “Like most legislation, this proposal is named to purposefully mislead voters into approving something that sounds good, but in reality increases government bureaucracy at the expense of taxpayers. We are urging New Yorkers to vote No on this proposal.”
The Libertarian Party of New York is a political party in New York State, which has as its primary objective the extension of individual freedom to its furthest limits. In recognition of the fact that the initiation of force by government has been the chief instrument for the expropriation of individual rights and freedom, the Libertarian Party of New York enters the political arena for the avowed purpose of eliminating the intervention of government in moral, social and economic affairs by functioning as a libertarian political entity separate and distinct from all other political parties or movements and moving public policy in a libertarian direction by building a political party that elects Libertarians to public office. Learn more at LPNY.ORG.
