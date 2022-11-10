Burke Metal Work Releases Ornaments for Moab, Utah Lovers
Burke Metal Work has released a line of ornaments designed to cater to those with a love for the endless adventure the Moab national park has to offer.
I got this for my husband who is an avid biker and it’s such great quality! Can’t wait to give it to him for our annual family ornament exchange.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the heart of Utah, Moab is a wonderful destination for anyone who enjoys being in the great outdoors. The Moab desert lies on the outskirts of a charming little town and is famous for its variety of outdoor activities ranging from dirt bike riding to off-roading vehicles, all the way to camping, river rafting, and even exploring for dinosaur bones. Around 3 million people flock to the Moab desert and build memories throughout the year. The adventurers come from all over the country to bask in the beauty Moab, Utah has to offer.
— Kirstin, as found on Etsy
The owners of the metal shop are frequent visitors of Moab National Park and they wanted to allow visitors to remember their time in the park. These are truly Christmas ornaments designed with specific interests in mind so anyone who travels to the park will find a piece that will relate to their preferred outdoor hobby. The metal ornaments can be personalized through engraving so families can remember the month, year, or date they attended the park or had an exceptional experience during their off-roading vacation.
The unique ornaments feature activities such as Moab hiking, Moab mountain biking, Moab Jeeping, and other Moab motorsports.. These pieces make the perfect gift not only for the holidays but for any occasion. Because they are so specific to individual activities, it makes perfect sense to display these ornaments in your home any time of the year. However, we would be remised if we did not mention the way these pieces glisten on a Christmas tree.
Burke Metal Work is a small business comprised of a husband-and-wife team with a passion for producing unique ornaments, keychains, and home décor with American steel. Together the owners of Burke Metal Work bring product ideas to life for both indoor and outdoor décor use. Each piece is an original design and made with the client in mind. While they do offer custom pieces, there is something to be said for their variety of Christmas ornaments designed, produced, and ready to gift. Each holiday season Burke Metal Work releases a new line of ornaments based on customer suggestions and ideas.
Business owners who are interested in bulking up their holiday offerings are encouraged to reach out to discuss their wholesale pricing options by emailing info@burkemetalwork.com
To purchase a metal piece from Burke Metal Work, order a piece from their metalwork line at https://www.burkemetalwork.com. There are no ideas too grand for the team at Burke Metal Work. If you can imagine it, their team can bring it to life. Burke Metal Work is proud to have produced gorgeous pieces for Christmas, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, Birthdays, and any other special events.
Additionally, consumers can select and purchase from over 150 Christmas ornaments they have listed on their Etsy account.
About the Author
SBMS Media is a provider of affordable and effective marketing and advertising solutions for micro-companies and small businesses nationwide. Christmas Ornaments are a favorite tradition in Nicole Crocker's family (owner of SBMS Media). Every year her family selects an ornament for their kids and grandkids that represents a special event or moment that happened in that year. 45 years later it's quite the trip down memory lane when the family unwraps the ornaments to place them on the tree. That is only one of the reasons Nicole is so excited to work with Burke Metal Work this Christmas season.
Nicole Crocker
Small Business Marketing Solutions
+1 858-224-7373
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other