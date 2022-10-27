Instawork Strikes a Chord With Music City Workers Ahead of Holiday Season

The flexible work app matches a network of on-demand hourly workers with Nashville businesses.

In Nashville, the average hourly pay rate on the Instawork platform is $16.36 per hour, more than double the state's minimum wage of $7.25. That steep increase gives Music City residents a way to pay for pricey additions to their household budgets during the upcoming holidays by downloading the Instawork app and staffing business locations across the area.

More than 35,000 people in Nashville have already downloaded the Instawork app and are working to staff business locations across the area. Common roles for Instawork in Nashville include general labor, warehouse associates, counter staff/cashiers, line cook shifts, and work in event setup and takedown.

The news comes following Instawork's announcement that over 1 million people have joined the app in recent months leading up to the holiday season to fill shifts in the first post-Covid holiday season.

"The ability to more than double their income is music to the ears of those making the local minimum wage," said Kira Caban, Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "Nashville is known for its southern hospitality and now local workers can help businesses provide great customer service while they make money for the holidays."

Pros can easily create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours.

Hourly professionals (Instawork Pros) using Instawork experience:

Businesses that rely on Instawork Pros range from nationally-recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the city's favorite local hot spots and sports venues. These businesses are consistently matched with high-quality, reliable Pros to fill available shifts and deliver valuable services. The Instawork platform encourages both hourly workers and businesses to rate each other on a five-star scale after each shift to help match future shifts with those who are best qualified.

Businesses using Instawork experience:

Instawork is currently staffing businesses in more than 30 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than three million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. In 2022, Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 and was included in the Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list. Instawork was also named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 30 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

