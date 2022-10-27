Critter Control, the Nation’s Largest Nuisance Wildlife Removal Company, Announces the Opening of its Newest Franchise Location in Las Vegas, Nevada

The opening of the Las Vegas franchise will aid area residents with the removal of snakes, bats, scorpions, rats, birds and many more wildlife species from local homes, yards and gardens.

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control , an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest franchise location in Las Vegas, Nevada, today. Owned and operated by dual-franchisees, Alina and Jesse Ortiz, the new location will serve the entirety of Clark County.



“Jesse and I were born and raised in Las Vegas and can’t wait to begin servicing its residents with the best wildlife removal services possible,” said Alina Ortiz, Co-Owner of Critter Control of Las Vegas. “The area is undergoing a lot of new construction, which brushes up against many species’ habitats, inevitably leading to animal sightings in homes. Many of these animals have grown accustomed to human interaction, and thus, are less afraid of approaching people, potentially leading to a dangerous situation for area residents and their properties. If you think you have an animal problem, it will be best handled by professionals.”

Las Vegas is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. Because of all the foot traffic, constant construction and city expansion, along with regular droughts, the residents are forced into higher contact with the local wildlife, whose habitats and ecosystems are in a constant state of flux. It is quite common for residents to experience issues with rodents, bats, Gila monsters, desert tortoises, snakes and a plethora of other nuisance wildlife species on a regular basis. The opening of Critter Control’s Las Vegas franchise will help ease these ongoing problems between the city’s residents and its wildlife.

“Las Vegas is expanding, and with that, comes new issues and challenges with the local wildlife,” said Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control. “The city’s people are in great hands with Alina and Jesse. As Vegas natives, they have a deep understanding of the area and its ecosystem. This makes them uniquely qualified to handle the increased volume of wildlife-related issues in homes that have arisen in conjunction with the recent droughts and construction projects.”

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a nuisance wildlife removal service that prioritizes the humane removal of animals from homes and yards. With the launch of each new franchise comes an intensive, hands-on training session to ensure the success of each new franchise operator. The training sessions are held at Critter Control’s Atlanta headquarters, with simulated environments that prepare teams for any wildlife scenario. The company’s attention to safety, ongoing education and training allows its franchise owners to operate to the utmost success and confidence.



Critter Control of Las Vegas will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 6:00pm, along with Saturdays from 9:00am – 3:00pm. The franchise will be closed on Sundays. The franchise offers free home inspections for anyone who believes they may have a wildlife issue. Members of the US military are eligible for service discounts. Residents in need of immediate assistance can contact the new Critter Control location at (725) 216-3248 or https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/nevada/las-vegas .

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at www.crittercontrol.com.