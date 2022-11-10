Groundbreaking Rejuvenation Machine With Longevity Technology From Space
Alternating vacuum- and compression waves plus red light (LED near infrared) combined in one device
This is the cutting edge technology in cosmetic skin care, body contouring, muscle recovery, amplification of training results, weight loss enhancement and prevention.”SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WellCelerators LLC has launched the distribution of the Rejuvenator Platinum ***** EXTERNAL HEART today. This rejuvenation machine is the result of research by NASA and German Aerospace Center DLR. As the exclusive internationally licensed distributor WellCelerators LLC has just made this revolutionary non medical rejuvenation hardware available to the world and is taking wellness equipment suppliers and lymph drainage machine suppliers by storm.
So, what is the secret behind this rejuvenation hardware? For astronauts lack of gravity and air pressure in space is a major issue. As a result they may suffer from orthostatic complications and problems with the baroreceptor reflex. The solution: The Lower Body Negative Pressure Device that creates permanent negative pressure.
The Rejuvenator Platinum ***** EXTERNAL HEART is such a Lower Body Negative Pressure Device (LBNPD) that not only provides vacuum therapy but also pressure therapy - which is 800 times stronger than a manual massage, both of which are well known for nitric oxide release which causes blood vessels to be dilated during pressure therapy and also promotes collagen synthesis in human tendon cells among other tremendous benefits. Furthermore this rejuvenation hardware's LED light-therapy program provides photobiostimulation. This is like having a combination of various technologies in one for which normally users would need to deploy the best lymphatic drainage machine, the best pressotherapy machine and the best red light therapy device. The Rejuvenator Platinum ***** EXTERNAL HEART is equipped with alternating vacuum- and pressure waves. It offers intermittent vacuum therapy, pressotherapy, photobiostimulation therapy and gliding stroke massage - all under one hood.
Wellcelerators’ Customers appreciate this rejuvenation machine for various reasons such as:
- The Rejuvenator Platinum ***** EXTERNAL HEART Improves lymphatic drainage targeting vessels and lymph nodes by accelerating the reabsorption of interstitial fluids which tend to accumulate between cells and tissues;
- It promotes the venous- and lymphatic return circulation;
- In return it causes an analgesic and relaxing effect.
CEO Thomas Orths said about the Rejuvenator Platinum ***** EXTERNAL HEART: “It suits the 'WellCeleration Process' very well as physical wellbeing has proven to have benefits to the mind as well.”
Here is how the preset rejuvenation programs work:
One of the major benefits of the Rejuvenator Platinum ***** EXTERNAL HEART is the enhanced production of nitric oxide (NO) which relaxes the blood vessels and as a result the blood-flow becomes more efficient.
The Rejuvenator platinum ***** EXTERNAL HEART is also greatly beneficial to athletes. They need to recover fully to maximize performance in competitive sport. Athletes who replenish more quickly and more efficiently are able to train harder and more intensely. Especially in the world of professional sports e.g. soccer where faster recovery from tired muscles is of utmost importance, rehabilitation technology makes a huge difference. Elite athletes report positive results using the Rejuvenator treatment as an alternate method for rapid recovery, restoring and improving their impaired physical state.
Vascular training maximises the amount of oxygen in the blood and helps to use more of it efficiently. This will make the user feel more energized and the user won't tire as quickly. Vascular training has long been considered the cornerstone of any effective fitness program and the key to a long and happy life.
Users enjoy a faster regeneration after workout at home thanks to a deep tissue massage with the Rejuvenator Platinum ***** EXTERNAL HEART, specifically designed for fitness fans who might be dealing with muscle soreness and tension after an intense workout.
Lymphatic detox therapy is a remedy widely used in body fluid treatment, beauty treatment and physical treatment. The lymphatic system works to get rid of debris in the tissue. The Rejuvenator Platinum ***** EXTERNAL HEART can improve lymphatic and blood circulation and drain out undesired substances from the body. As a result this rejuvenation machine can effectively tighten slack muscles and restore flexibility of muscle fiber and it also helps in faster recovery from trauma.
This lymph drainage machine does body slimming, relaxation and detoxification functions all in one go. Normally, waste products and cell debris are removed via the lymphatic system. Unlike the bloodstream the lymphatic system does not have its own pump, it works through the movements of muscles. For this tissue regeneration the human body needs good, tight connective tissue so that it works like a corset. When the connective tissue is slack, the muscles push into the void and all the toxic waste remains on the spot. The lymph can no longer flow. As a result - despite intensive and regular exercise orange peel does not go away. Lymph does not flow by itself, it has to be flown. The Rejuvenator Platinum ***** EXTERNAL HEART does exactly what:is needed to make the lymph flow.
The connective tissues of females are more fibrous than men's. Cellulite develops once fat stores under the skin and bulges out of the connective tissue network. It is this bulging that makes skin with cellulite look bumpy and rough. The Rejuvenator Platinum ***** EXTERNAL HEART is well known for astonishing results when it comes to getting rid of cellulite and has shown positive effects in reduction of premature skin ageing as well.
The preset program 'Mobility Training' includes benefits for flexibility, balance, pliability and strength. One great thing about mobility training is its diversity. The full combination is the best way to avoid injury.
"But this machine is not for everybody - only for the well-heeled high net worth individuals who can really afford it." explains Thomas Orths. The Rejuvenator Platinum ***** EXTERNAL HEART has a price tag of €85,000 plus sales tax / VAT plus shipping. This is how the wealthy now have the realistic chance to rejuvenate and live a much more enjoyable life.
About Wellcelerators LLC:
Wellcelerators LLC accepts direct-to-consumer sales and provides distribution channels for retailers.
For further information go to https://rejuvenatorplatinum.com
Thomas Orths
Wellcelerators LLC
