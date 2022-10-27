Data Centric Security Market to Reach USD 16,518 Mn, at a CAGR of 24.2% by 2028;Industry Size, Growth, Share and Trends
The Insight Partners published a new study on the Global Data Centric Security Market exclusive insights and revenue size estimation and growth factors.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent market research report entitled Data Centric Security Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast 2028 done by our research team depicts the comprehensive and collaborative analysis of industry during past, present, and forecast periods. The report sheds light on all the industry verticals like competitive market scenario, regional presence, and development opportunities. The next part covers the market competition landscape based on revenue and growth rate. Further, it explains market types, applications, and price analysis.
The Data-Centric Security market size is projected to reach US$ 16,518.1 million by 2028 from US$ 4,510.6 million in 2022. The Data-Centric Security Market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2022 to 2028.
Data Centric Security Market Scenario
Data-centric security includes all technologies that focus on protecting the actual data an organization is entrusted with throughout its data lifecycle, rather than focusing primarily on infrastructure risks, approach, and policy. A data-centric security framework consists of multiple solution layers designed to understand, manage, and protect sensitive data, whether on-premises or in the cloud. Data-centric security model takes data security beyond the traditional infrastructure-focused data security measures that most organizations already have. In recent years, there has been an increasing reliance on digital and cloud computing trends and enterprises to cloud networks for various applications, from data storage and payments to enterprise-wide execution from cloud paths. The business operations are becoming more and more dependent. Hence, the growing reliance on the cloud in the business world led many small businesses to secure data stored/exchanged in the cloud. As a result, investment in data-centric security solutions and services is anticipated to increase in the coming years. Additionally, the rise of cyberattacks made data-centric security solutions essential for organizations to protect their mission-critical data. The global data-centric security market is growing as end-user concerns about data security grow.
Global Data Centric Security Market Research Report also provides the latest companies data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity. The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, investigation and discussion of significant industry trends, market volume, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players. Global Data Centric Security Industry Market Research Report is providing exclusive vital statistics, information, data, trends and competitive landscape details.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Asia-Pacific Data-Centric Security Market:
The APAC data-centric security market is anticipated to experience significant growth due to the rising trend of cyberattacks involving malware and ransomware in COVID-19-related context, forcing organizations to adopt cybersecurity solutions as many employees have switched to remote work environments amid lockdown in various countries. Based on the report by Microsoft, between February and May 2021, 19 million phishing and ransomware attacks with a COVID-19-related theme were detected in APAC. Furthermore, increased digital dependence resulting from lockdowns and quarantines has significantly raised cybersecurity and privacy risks in APAC.
Based on the MIT technology review survey report, more than 70% of the 600 respondents said their companies have accelerated their digital transformation and increased their investment in cybersecurity during the pandemic. As so many individuals are working in new, less secure environments during the pandemic, the growing use of cloud-based services is becoming a hotspot for cyberattacks. According to Barracuda Sentinel, the number of email attacks linked to the COVID-19 pandemic has surged by 667%. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic increased the adoption of cybersecurity solutions and positively influenced the data-centric security market.
The Segments and Sub-Section of Data Centric Security Market are shown below:
By Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Mode (On Premise and Cloud based)
By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises)
By Verticals (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, and Others)
Top Key Manufactures or Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
IBM Corporation
Broadcom Inc.
Informatica
Micro Focus International plc
NetApp, Inc.
Imperva
Forcepoint
Orange Cyberdefense
….
Scope of Report:
The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. This report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the Data Centric Security market. The Global Data Centric Security market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.
Players operating in the Data-Centric Security market mainly develop advanced and efficient products.
In 2022, NetApp announced the up-gradation of the NetApp ONTAP data management software. Additionally, NetApp unveiled the most recent NetApp SolidFire Enterprise SDS solution and a flexible NetApp Keystone Flex Subscription service. NetApp helps businesses worldwide use the greatest aspects of the cloud through these improvements. Businesses can employ hybrid cloud infrastructure as a service to improve performance and safety, reduce costs, and expand data management from on-premises to the cloud.
In 2021, IBM and Palantir Technologies partnered to deliver AI for businesses. With Palantir's next-generation operations platform for developing applications, the companies have joined to provide AI for enterprises. The device is anticipated to make it easier for companies to develop and deploy IBM Watson-enhanced apps while also assisting users in accessing, analyzing, and acting on the enormous volumes of data dispersed across hybrid cloud settings.
