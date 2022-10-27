Dispose of Unwanted Medications Safely on Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Montpelier, Vt. - Vermonters will get a chance this Saturday, October 29, to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medications easily and safely at 55 locations throughout the state.

Prescription Drug Take Back Day happens each spring and fall, to encourage Vermonters to clean out their medicine cabinets and get rid of leftover medication responsibly by bringing it to a community drop-off site.

Safe disposal helps prevent the potential for the misuse of pain medications — nearly half of the people who misused pain prescriptions obtained them from a relative or friend. It reduces the risk to kids and pets who might accidentally ingest them. And it helps us avoid endangering waterways and wildlife, which can happen when you flush medication or throw it in the trash.

During this spring’s Take Back Day, Vermont law enforcement agencies collected over 6,950 lbs. (3.5 tons) of medication. Since Vermont began its participation in 2010, the state has collected more than 96,450 pounds of unused medications.

Vermonters can find the closest community disposal site by visiting dea.gov/takebackday.

“Disposing of your leftover medication is a small step that can make a big impact,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Prescription Drug Takeback Day continues to be an important part of our prevention strategy as we confront the opioid epidemic.”

Take Back Day is organized in partnership with the Department of Health, local and state law enforcement and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The collected medications are securely gathered in one place, briefly stored, then transported out of state by the DEA and incinerated.

In addition to the Take Back Day sites, Vermonters can dispose of prescription medicines throughout the year at their local pharmacies or police stations, and can order a free Medication Mail-Back Envelope.

Vermonters are encouraged to take basic steps to ensure medication is used as intended, and safely disposed of when no longer needed:

LOCK ─ Store your medications in a lock box or locked medicine cabinet.

DROP ─ Drop off unused medication at a kiosk at your local pharmacy or police station.

MAIL ─ You can also mail unused medication in a pre-paid envelope. Request a Free Medication Mail-Back Envelope

For more information about how to safely store and dispose of prescriptions, visit healthvermont.gov/doyourpart.