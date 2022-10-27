DWR Conservation Police to Launch Drone Program

Photos by Meghan Marchetti/DWR

The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) announced that they will be launching a new Unmanned Aerial System program within the Law Enforcement Division. This program will benefit the public and improve officer safety. Over the past few years, the Law Enforcement Division has researched the potential benefits of an unmanned aerial system, which many in the public and media refer to as “drones.” They have drawn up detailed plans of how such an aircraft would be used, and the safeguards that will be put in place to ensure both safe flying practices and protection of privacy.

The Department expects the public will be supportive of the possible uses of the unmanned aerial system, which include searching for lost citizens, searching for missing boaters and hunters, aiding and checking for damage and victims after a natural disasters, aiding and checking for damage to property, and providing officers a means of protection during high risk activities. The plan’s details include the following: