Jade's Therapeutic Massage is a Holistic Massage Studio in Ogden, Utah

Massages can be beneficial to overall health. Jade Woodland has founded a therapeutic massage practice offering Swedish, deep tissue, and trigger point massage.OGDEN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to relaxation, massage is the first thing that comes to mind. And although massage is excellent for helping people unwind, it has more therapeutic benefits. The term "massage" encompasses a wide array of different types of massage, ranging from Swedish massage to massages with a more targeted and specific purpose, like a sports massage aimed at helping athletes recover. However, only professional masseuses like Jade Woodland can ensure optimal benefits in a short period of time. For massage in Ogden, Utah, interested people can contact her through her practice, Jade's Therapeutic Massage.
No matter the type, the benefits of massage come down to one thing: pressure. The moderate pressure applied during massages results in a calming effect. And that slowing the nervous system leads to other physiological effects, like a decrease in heart rate, lowered blood pressure, and changes in EEG patterns (electrical activity in the brain). But pressure is a tricky thing. It needs to be applied in just the right amount at the right point. This is why it is essential to choose an experienced Ogden, Utah massage therapist like Jade Woodland. She has been in the business for more than twenty years and has helped people deal with various issues through the palliative effects of a massage.
All humans experience stress at some point in their lives. And it causes an elevation in cortisol, which can wreak havoc on the body and mind and cause dysfunction and even disease. Massages can help to decrease and manage stress in many ways. For one, the physical benefits of massage therapy can help reduce the stress response the body and mind produce and lower cortisol. Another advantage is that the massage allows one to decompress, relax, unwind, and rest. This is important in stressful times to balance out the other feelings and emotions that may result from stress, such as anxiety and depression. Therefore, reducing stress and combating the effects of stress are essential at any age. This clearly shows that certified massage therapists can indirectly help a person's mental well-being. And this is why it matters to choose only an industry professional. In addition, expert massage therapists can also make people realize the importance and health advantages of massage in a 50-minute session.
The owner and founder of Jade's Therapeutic Massage in Ogden, Utah, Jade Woodland, has more than 20 years of experience in Chinese medicine and massage techniques. She is a licensed massage therapist specializing in Swedish, deep, and trigger point massage. She has been offering massage therapy services in China since 1993. Her therapy has assisted people in maintaining good physical and mental health and relieving the pain of accidents, stress, injuries, and body aches. Jade holds over 1300 hours of training and is fully certified in every modality of massage she practices.
