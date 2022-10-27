Neocis Secures $40M in Additional Funding to Continue Transforming Dental Surgery With Robotics

Neocis closed its latest round of funding, led by a prominent dental investor, with participation from Intuitive Ventures and existing partners DFJ Growth, Vivo Capital, Mithril Capital Management, Norwest Venture Partners, and Fred Moll. This additional funding comes as robotic adoption within implant dentistry continues to increase dramatically; to date, the Yomi system has been used to place more than 20,000 implants.

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neocis ®, manufacturer of Yomi ® and the global leader in robot-assisted dental implant surgery, announced today that the company has completed its latest round of financing.



The oversubscribed $40M round was led by one of the dental industry’s largest specialist investors. They were joined by Intuitive Ventures, the independent VC arm of Intuitive Surgical that is accelerating the future of minimally invasive care. These new investors were joined by Neocis’ existing partners, bringing total investment in the Miami-based business to more than $160 million since its founding in 2009.

Started by Alon Mozes and Juan Salcedo, Neocis manufactures and markets Yomi, dentistry’s first and only FDA-cleared robotic surgical system. The innovative platform assists clinicians during all phases of implant placement via streamlined digital planning and haptic guidance of surgical instrumentation–so they can place implants with accuracy, efficiency, and confidence. The Yomi system is often used to perform flapless procedures, a less invasive surgical approach with proven patient benefits.

"Neocis shares Intuitive Ventures' commitment to advancing positive patient outcomes in minimally invasive care through innovative technology and solutions," said Oliver Keown, MD, Managing Director at Intuitive Ventures. “We believe Neocis’ deep commitment to addressing customer and patient need through a broadening robotic ecosystem and their impressive technology platform that expands access to high-quality dental care, makes them a transformative force in this rapidly evolving market.”

This latest infusion of capital will allow Neocis, which the South Florida Business Journal recently named one of the fastest growing companies in South Florida , to advance its mission of transforming dental surgery through advanced robotics. The company will use these funds to continue accelerating research and development efforts, bolstering marketing and educational initiatives, and expanding the footprint of its sales, clinical support, and business optimization teams.

“We are thrilled to be joined by discerning investors aligned with Neocis’ mission to advance precision dentistry,” said Ajay Royan, Managing General Partner and Founder of Mithril Capital Management, an early investor in Neocis. “The future of dental robotics is limitless, and this latest round of capital will help the Neocis team continue innovating at the highest level.”

“For a company in the dental robotics space, I couldn’t dream up a better syndicate of investors than this,” said Alon Mozes, Neocis Co-Founder and CEO. “This new backing underscores Neocis’ strong position in a growing market and will help us further our product development and commercial efforts.”

The finalization of this new round of funding comes just a few months after Yomi was named one of the best dental technologies of the year by Dental Products Report and Cellerant Consulting Group–the first time a Neocis product has received a Cellerant Best of Class Technology Award.

To learn more about Neocis and the Yomi system, visit neocis.com .

About Intuitive Ventures

Intuitive Ventures is accelerating the future of minimally invasive care. Leveraging Intuitive's entrepreneurial spirit, industry-leading knowledge, innovative technologies, and commercial reach, Intuitive Ventures invests in transformative opportunities advancing positive outcomes in healthcare. The team develops meaningful, long-term relationships with groundbreaking early-stage start-ups with tremendous financial opportunity that are leading the way in advancing minimally invasive care. Through its inaugural $100 million fund and with leadership combining decades of investing and operational experience, the Intuitive Ventures team is transforming minimally invasive care. Learn more at ventures.intuitive.com

About Yomi

Yomi is a computerized robotic navigational system intended to provide assistance in both the planning (preoperative) and the surgical (intraoperative) phases of dental implantation surgery. The system provides software to preoperatively plan dental implantation procedures and provides robotic navigational guidance of the surgical instruments. Yomi is intended for use in partially edentulous and fully edentulous adult patients who qualify for dental implants.

Since 2016, Yomi has been helping clinicians around the country plan and place dental implants with a high level of precision and efficiency, so they can operate with confidence, expand their practices, and deliver an excellent patient experience. The platform has assisted in the placement of more than 20,000 implants. Visit neocis.com to learn more about Yomi or schedule a hands-on demo.

About Neocis

Neocis is transforming dental surgery with robotics. The company collaborates closely with leading clinicians to develop innovative technologies that help advance patient care and improve quality of life. Based in Miami, Neocis is venture-backed with funding from Intuitive Ventures , DFJ Growth , Mithril Capital Management , Norwest Venture Partners , Vivo Capital , Section 32 , and surgical robotics pioneer Fred Moll. For more information, visit neocis.com .