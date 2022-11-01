The New Joan App Lets Companies Book Anything from Desks to Parking Spaces and Office Equipment and Appliances
The Innovators Behind Joan App Announced Exciting New Features To Revolutionize How Anything Is Booked At WorkSILICON VALLEY, CA, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionect’s Joan App announced exciting new features. The platform provides robust workplace solutions and devices that allow you to adapt efficiently to an ever-changing work environment. With over a decade of experience, Joan is the industry leader in workplace management systems that create a streamlined workplace.
The launch of the new Joan App allows companies to book ANY company or office asset on the platform. People can pre-book anything from desks to parking spaces, office equipment, and appliances, ensuring a better hybrid workplace experience.
As the only workplace brand that literally enables the option of booking everything from one app, Joan makes it very easy for companies to add even the more unusual assets required in their industry. Employees can even book things like games consoles, goggles, eBikes, eScooters, company pets, and much more.
Matej Zalar, the founder of Visionect says, “Joan offers a whole portfolio of solutions for more efficient workplace management. These solutions help them to automate everyday tasks, leaving their employees more space to create and collaborate.”
A Few Steps to a Better Workplace Experience
The process for employees to achieve optimal on-site work performance in the new hybrid work environment is straightforward. With just one single app, any company can ensure efficient flexibility and collaboration by using resources correctly.
Finding solutions for creating a flexible workplace has never been easier than with the Joan App. Onboarding is easy and requires you to create an account before adding your employees and the company assets to help streamline their workday.
Once you invite them to use the app, employees can access it from their desktop or mobile with just a few clicks. In addition, the flexibility achieved by the new Joan App reduces the need for tiresome spreadsheets and emails, increasing the possibility of conflicts among employees.
Reservations and Planning at Everyone’s Fingertips
Through the Joan booking app, companies reduce the chaos created when employees need to find a desk, parking space, or any other company resource. Employees book these in advance so that they know before arriving where they will park, which desk they’ll use, and the use of the necessary equipment for their tasks.
All an employee needs to do is make a timely parking space reservation, equipment reservation, and asset reservation. One of the advantages of the tool is improved asset management in today’s fluid workplaces.
Visionect’s Cutting Edge Office Planning Innovations
One of the first products created by Visionect was the innovative Joan battery-powered meeting room scheduler. Since 2007, the Joan product portfolio has grown to include several connected solutions and devices, contributing to a streamlined, flexible, collaborative, and inclusive hybrid workplace.
Earlier this year, the Joan 6 Pro won the Multiple Red Dot Design Award for its outstanding design, the company’s third award-winning product, proving that it has positioned itself to meet the business challenges of today and the future.
Enhanced performance in the hybrid workplace requires setting up the tools and processes to make it easier for everyone, whether working from home or at the office. However, building suitable arrangements, especially in-office, can prove more challenging because of the allocation of company assets.
The Joan App takes team collaboration to a new level, ensuring that no employee feels compromised on arriving for on-site work. Allowing everyone to book their favorite desk and other important work assets well ahead of time, the Joan App makes it easier to plan and ensures optimal work performance.
With a desk and asset reservation app at their fingertips, employees have minimized friction when required to use company resources. With better planning of resources and less friction, every hybrid workplace can leverage its working arrangement to ensure a workflow that suits everyone.
