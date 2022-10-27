SVT Robotics Welcomes Marc Boroditsky to Its Board of Directors

Seasoned technology veteran brings over 30 years of experience to the position

/EIN News/ -- NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVT Robotics , whose software platform accelerates and simplifies integration and deployment of industrial robotics, today announced the addition of technology executive Marc Boroditsky as the latest member of the company's board of directors.



Marc joins the SVT Robotics board having most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Twilio Inc., a customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, where he played a leading role in bringing the company to its successful IPO and $3B in annual revenue. Prior to Twilio, Marc held the title of Vice President, Identity Management at Oracle following its acquisition of his startup, Passlogix, in 2011.

“I have had the pleasure and privilege to work with some truly talented colleagues at great companies throughout my career, and I am very pleased to join the SVT Robotics board,” said Marc Boroditsky. “SVT is solving a problem that has been an obstacle for many organizations seeking to rapidly integrate automation in their supply chains, and it’s similar to telecom integration we drove at Twilio. I am pleased to become part of the SVT team and offer guidance to further accelerate the growth of their technology.”

“Marc is a heavy hitter in the technology industry, having experienced the full breadth of entrepreneurship from founding to acquisition,” said A.K. Schultz, Founder and CEO of SVT Robotics. “We're incredibly excited to welcome him to the board, as we see many strategic parallels between his prior roles and the robotics integration space. The demand for seamless warehouse automation is increasing every day, and SVT will benefit from Marc's counsel as we continue to advance our SOFTBOT® Platform.”

