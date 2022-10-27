Submit Release
ANY.RUN and MEA Tec have agreed to cooperate

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, an online sandbox for malware analysis and MEA Tec, a cybersecurity distributor signed a cooperation agreement. MEA Tec has become a partner of ANY.RUN service.

MEA Tec is one of the largest security firms in the Middle East and Africa. The company offers a wide range of protection services and solutions globally.

“ANY.RUN is an innovative product for the Middle East cybersecurity market and a unique Technology in MEA Tec’s portfolio. Government sectors, as well as banking, oil & gas, private enterprise, and telcos in GCC region, will be able to access malware analysis without buying expensive cybersecurity configuration packages,”

MEA Tec Managing Director, Wael Handous.

ANY.RUN is a cloud-based malware analysis service and a fully interactive online sandbox. The service is used by such companies as IBM, McAfee, HP, Renault, Malwarebytes, and 300,000 independent specialists from 195 countries.

“Cooperation with MEA Tec will allow us to make ANY.RUN closer to the customers and adapt the service for the Middle East market. ANY.RUN helps professionals to analyze incidents and share the results quickly, making the Internet a safer place,”

Aleksey Lapshin, CEO and founder of ANY.RUN.

