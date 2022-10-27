Float Glass Market to Reach a Capital Expenditure of USD 107.99 Mn by 2031

Float Glass Market Share 2022

Float glass was valued at USD 73.9 Million in 2022. By 2031, it will be USD 107.99 Million. It is forecast to grow at a 5.5% annual rate from 2022 to 2031.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Float is a smooth, distortion-free, high-quality glass used in many end-use industries like building, construction, and automotive. It is formed by pouring molten glass from a furnace into a chamber that contains a molten zinc bed. The demand for floating glass has increased due to modern architecture and the increasing use of it in interior design. In the future, the float glass industry will be driven by the increased use of floating in automotive applications.

The construction industry is the biggest consumer of floating glass. A few construction projects have resumed after the COVID-19 Pandemic. This will help balance the residential and commercial float glasses market until mid-2021.

In the short term, the main factors driving the market are the rising demand from the construction sector and the recovery in the automotive industry.

Many factors can reduce the demand for the market, including rising raw materials prices, decreasing demand for certain types, and environmental impacts related to float-glass production.

Despite this, there are lucrative growth opportunities in the study market due to the immense growth potential of the sector.

Asia-Pacific was the dominant market, with significant consumption coming from countries like India and China.

Key Market Trends

Building and Construction Segment Increasing in Demand

Float glass has been a crucial element in architectural and design projects. These include gleaming skyscrapers, modern co-ops, luxurious villas, and stylish workplaces. Float glass is becoming more popular in commercial applications. It can be used to construct structures while still giving the impression of being outside.

Float glass is used extensively in construction and building applications. This lets customers see out of the windows clearly and protects them from the elements, such as ultraviolet radiation.

The growth in infrastructure and construction activities has been aided by the rising urban population and the rise of disposable income. The market's growth is directly tied to infrastructure and construction development.

This trend is a sign of a fast change in building architecture. Float glass roofs and facades optimize natural daylight. The market drivers are technologies like Low-E and triple-silver insulated goods.

Recent Developments

SCHOTT partnered with Emirates Glass LLC in September 2022 to lift Middle East architecture.

AGC Glass Europe joined forces with E.ON in April 2022 to create a joint project for waste heat recycling and green power production at AGC’s floating glass plant in Seingbouse (France). E.ON will manage, finance, and implement this project.

China Glass Holdings Limited (CNG), a subsidiary of China Glass Holdings Limited in China, acquired the Orda float glass manufacturing facility in Kazakhstan. The facility, built using the latest Stewart float glass technology, aims to be one of the world's top industrial float glass facilities. China Glass Holdings will be able to capitalize on the tremendous potential of Kazakhstan's glass industry with this acquisition.

