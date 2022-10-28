Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, and Forecast Report To 2029

Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market

The pharmaceutical glass ampoules market is estimated to garner a hefty amount of revenue by growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period by 2029.

Research Nester published a report titled "Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029" which delivers detailed overview of the global pharmaceutical glass ampoules market in terms of market segmentation by type, capacity, drug type, and by region. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The pharmaceutical glass ampoules market is estimated to occupy a sizeable revenue by growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2021 – 2029, owing to the rise of pharmaceutical industry globally and increasing preference for injection based treatments. Apart from these, growing emergence of glass as a cost effective and safe packaging solution is also expected to drive market growth.

The market is segmented by type, capacity and drug type. Based on drug type, the segment for generic drugs is anticipated to grab the largest market share during the forecast period on the back of increasing incidences of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population. Furthermore, the biologic segment is projected to grow at the highest rate, which can be credited to the capability of biologics to treat various autoimmune diseases and cancer effectively.

Geographically, the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America region is evaluated to occupy the largest share in the market during the forecast period attributing to the rise in pharmaceutical spending in the region. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific is assessed to grow by the highest rate in the future owing to the growing health consciousness and hike in disposable income of people in the region.

Speedy Growth of Pharmaceutical Industry to Expand Market

In 2019, the total revenue of this industry was approximately USD 1.3 trillion. The pharmaceutical industry has foreseen a tremendous growth in the past two decades. This has resulted in increasing demand for glass ampoules in densely populated regions. Additionally, the production of borosilicate glass material for packaging drugs has also witnessed a hike in the recent years. These factors coupled together ae evaluated to boost market growth in the coming years.

However, issues such as glass delamination, while packaging of drugs is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global pharmaceutical glass ampoules market which includes company profiling of Corning Incorporated, SCHOTT AG, PIRAMIDA d.o.o., Gerresheimer AG (ETR: GXI), NIPRO Corporation (TYO: 8086), Stevanato Group, SGD S.A., Shandong Medicinal Glass Co., Ltd. (SHA: 600529), Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE: ARD), and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

