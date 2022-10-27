Air Treatment Market to Hit US$ 11,041.19 Million by 2028 at 4.2% CAGR - Global Analysis by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners research reports on Air Treatment can help you gain crucial insights regarding the key drivers, opportunities and challenges.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on” “Air Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Dryers, Industrial Filters, Specialty Filters, and Condensate Management) and Application (General Industry, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Oil and Gas, Chemical and Petrochemical, and Mining)”
The air treatment market is projected to reach US$ 11,041.19 million by 2028 from US$ 8,299.93 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028.
The adoption of air treatment solutions has increased significantly in recent years, and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Rapidly changing customer expectations and behavior, and a preference for automated air treatment devices, further boost the demand for air treatment products, such as air purifiers, air conditioners, and humidifiers, worldwide. As a result, manufacturers are focusing on incorporating efficient technologies, such as IoT, artificial intelligence, and other connectivity technologies, in their offerings to expand their clientele and market shares. Strategic mergers and acquisitions by key competitors will further drive the air treatment market proliferation in the coming years.
Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004354/
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Beko Technologies,Donaldson Company, Inc.,Friulair Srl,Guangzhou Hanyue Purification Technology Co.,,15Hongrijia Depurate Facility Science and Technology Co. Ltd.,Ingersoll Rand Inc.,KAESAR KOMPRESSOREN,Mikropor,OMEGA AIR d.o.o. Ljubljana,ORION Electronics Ltd.,SPX FLOW, Inc,,Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Air Treatment Market
The COVID-19 outbreak adversely impacted the world economy during its peak in 2020 and continues to shatter the economies and industries of several countries. Until the outbreak of COVID-19, the air treatment industry was experiencing substantial growth. However, the outbreak led to a notable decline in the production activities of various industries deploying the air treatment solutions. Several containment measures, such as lockdowns, business shutdowns, and trade restrictions led to a negative impact on the production and supply chain of air treatment solutions manufacturers till the second half of 2020 and during the second wave in 2021.
As industrial activities resumed in the last quarter of 2020, the market players are experiencing steady growth in demand from end-users of fixed-base operators. Moreover, the huge requirement of air treatment solutions in essential industries, such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, oil and gas, chemicals, and other vital industries has created a stable demand for air treatment products across the globe. Notably, several air treatment solutions manufacturers, such as Ingersoll Rand, witnessed a surge in the total revenue generated in the financial year 2020. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic invoked a rising need for high-quality air filtration systems for industrial, non-industrial, and residential applications, as the clients require better air quality to avoid infections. Therefore, although the global air treatment market plummeted initially due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related containment measures; it is expected to recover owing to the increasing requirement of high-quality air treatment systems, such as filters and dryers, across essential industries such as pharmaceuticals and energy.
Speak to Research Expert @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00004354?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10096
Air Treatment: Market Insights
Increased Incidence of Chronic Health Issues due to Air Pollution Fuels Growth of Air Treatment Market
Air pollution is a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. According to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study, fine particulate matter (PM2.5) caused 4.2 million deaths and 103.1 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) in 2018, accounting for 7.6% of fatalities and 4.2% of DALYs worldwide. China is the world's fastest-growing and greatest developing country, and it reports one of the highest air pollution-related mortality rates in the world due to the worsening air pollution levels. Furthermore, in 2019, ambient particulate matter pollution was ranked as the fourth-leading cause of the loss of years of life among people in China. As a result, the necessity for air treatment has been a key focus of governments worldwide, contributing to the air treatment market expansion.
There is substantial epidemiological evidence that air pollution is harmful to human health and is linked to respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The exacerbation of existing symptoms has resulted in reduced lung functioning, and increased hospitalization and mortality rates, which can be classified into short- and long-term effects. In the long term, the combined effect of several contaminants might lead to catastrophic events. As a result, the demand for air treatment market products is increasing continuously.
Type-Based Market Insights
Based on type, the global air treatment market is segmented into dryers, industrial filters, specialty filters, and condensate management. The industrial filters segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020.
Application-Based Market Insights
Based on application, the global air treatment market is segmented into general industry, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, chemical and petrochemical, and mining. The market for the general industry segment is further segmented into metallurgic, automotive, construction, industrial machinery, wood and paper, and others. In 2020, the pharmaceutical segment led the air treatment market.
For Buy This Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004354/
Also Read our Recently Published Studies -
Air Pollution Control Systems Market
https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/air-pollution-control-systems-market
Variable Air Volume (VAV) Systems Market
https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/variable-air-volume-vav-systems-market
Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market
https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/dedicated-outdoor-air-system-market
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.
Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn