Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

As per The Business Research Company's "Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the fire detection equipment market grew from $6.78 billion in 2021 to $7.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The fire detection equipment market is expected to grow to $11.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.0%. Stringent government regulations and mandates on fire detection measures contribute to the fire detection equipment market’s growth.

Key Trends In The Fire Detection Equipment Market

The entities involved in the fire detection equipment market are using Infrared technology to reduce the false alarms from these systems and, at the same time, shorten the time it takes alarms to detect actual fires. The use of Infrared technology increases the fire detection capabilities of a detector even in the dusty atmosphere.

Overview Of The Fire Detection Equipment Market

The fire detection equipment market consists of sales of fire detection equipment used to warn people when the presence of fire is detected. Fire detection equipment reduces the damage caused by fire by generating warning signals (including audio or visual signals) in case of fire. Detection of fire is done by detecting the smoke, heat or flames. However, this equipment does not intervene in the fire suppression.

Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Flame Detectors, Smoke Detectors, Heat Detectors

• By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

• By End-Use Industry: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Hospitality &Travel, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Retail, Mining, Oil and Gas, Others

• By Geography: The global fire detection equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Johnson Controls, Honeywell International, United Technologies, Siemens, Halma, Gentex, Robert Bosch, Hochiki, Securiton AG, Encore Fire Protection, Sterling Safety Systems, Fire Suppression Limited, Schrack Seconet AG, Napco security technologies, VFP Fire Systems, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Bosch Security Systems, Tyco International Limited, Spectrex, Inc., Johnson Controls, General Monitors, Inc., Fire Suppression Limited, Schrack Seconet AG, Napco security technologies and VFP Fire Systems.

The market report analyzes fire detection equipment global market size, fire detection equipment global market growth drivers, fire detection equipment global market segments, fire detection equipment global market major players, fire detection equipment global market growth across geographies, fire detection equipment global market trends and fire detection equipment global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

