Gunnison, CO Based Kooler Garage Doors Expands Into Grand Junction, CO
Everyone is invited to celebrate with us. It will be a good time filled with fun, food, and games”GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Junction, CO - Family owned, Kooler Garage Doors expands into Grand Junction. He feels Grand Junction is in need of an established high quality company like his to serve the community’s garage door needs.
Kooler will make the address 554 25 Road Unit 6 Grand Junction, CO 81505 their company’s second home, and will host a “grand opening” on Thursday, November 10th starting around 12pm going until 6pm. "Everyone is invited to celebrate with us. It will be a good time filled with fun, food, and games" Said Matthew Kuehlhorn. The owner Matthew wants everyone in Grand Junction to know they are invited to join them in their celebration. “We have big dreams and Grand Junction is part of those dreams,” said Matthew Kuehlhorn.
“I’ve been planning this for over a year. We believe the people of Grand Junction deserve high-quality service with only the best garage doors and openers,” Matthew said.
Matthew and Kooler Garage Doors have wasted no time getting involved in the community. A loyal team member relocated and they’ve joined the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce and are seeking how they can give back to the community.
Kooler Garage Doors was founded in Gunnison CO, and builds custom garage doors and provides full turn-key service. Matthew (CEO) and his wife, Annie, have been Gunnison residents since 1997. This 7-year-old company includes the installation and repair of garage doors and openers for residential and light-duty commercial applications. You can learn more about Kooler by visiting their website https://koolergaragedoors.com.
Grand Junction CO is a beautiful city in the mountains of Colorado with a population of around 66,000. Best known for its wine & is home to the Colorado National Monument.
