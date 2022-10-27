$2,095.4 Million growth expected in India sexual wellness Market | Adam and Eve Stores, Bijoux Indiscrets, Bleu

India sexual

Men segment dominates the market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “India sexual wellness Market by Product Type, End User and Distribution Channel: opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” The India sexual wellness market size was valued at $1,153.5 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,095.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Sexual wellness is the physical, mental, and sexual well-being of a person, which can be achieved through the use of various products such as sex toys, contraceptives, lubricants, delay sprays, pregnancy testing kits, and vaginal sexual wellness products. In addition, products that enhance pleasure of sexual experience provide safety from sexually transmitted infections, and reduce the risk of unwanted pregnancy are considered as sexual wellness products.

Rise in sexual interests of millennial and awareness regarding sexual wellness products are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, issues such as hectic & busy schedules, stress, frustration, medication, aging problems, and hormonal issues are expected to reduce sexual stamina of individuals; hence, wellness products such as sex toys, delay sprays, and sex enhancement supplements have gained major popularity among young couples.

According to the report analysis, the India sexual wellness market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and distribution channel. By product type, it is categorized into sex toys, male condoms, female contraceptives, lubricants & sprays, and others. By end user, it is divided into men, women, and LGBT community. By distribution channel, it is classified into specialty stores, drug stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, and online stores.

On the basis of product type, the sex toys segment garnered the largest India sexual wellness share in 2020, and is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to growth of interest among the millennial population toward sex and related activities. Sex toys can be used with or without a partner, which is expected to promote its use among people.

On the basis of end user, it is classified into men, women and LGBT community. The men segment comprises the major share of the end user segment. In recent years, male masturbators, dick rings, and lubricants have gained significant popularity among men, owing to their associated benefits such as painless sex, high sexual satisfaction, and double sexual stamina. In addition, growth in number of viewers for sex movies and pornography is anticipated to create sex fantasies among men, which further motivates them to use sex toys and condoms to enhance their sexual life; thus, all these attributes are surging the India sexual wellness market demand.

On the basis of distribution channel, the online stores segment is estimated to reach $492.4 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6%. This is majorly attributed to growth in internet users to buy various sexual wellness product including sex toys, female contraceptives, and male condoms, which is anticipated to favor the growth of the sexual wellness market through the online stores segment. Furthermore, online sales channels such as Amazon, Flipkart and others, offer great discounts to customers and also number of options are available for the product, which further boost the growth of the online store segment. Rise in number of internet users from emerging countries such as India, is expected to increase the number of online store shoppers, which further adds to the growth of the sexual wellness market.

Key Findings Of The Study

By product type, the lubricants & sprays segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

By end user, the men segment was valued at $639.1 million in 2020 and it accounted for 55.4% of the India sexual wellness market share.

By distribution channel, the drug store segment dominated the India sexual wellness market in 2020, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the India sexual wellness market report Adam and Eve Stores, Bijoux Indiscrets, Bleu, California Exotic Novelties, LLC, CC Wellness LLC, Cupid Limited, Lovetreats, HLL Lifecare Limited, Kamasutra and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

