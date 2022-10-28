M2Bio Sciences debuts at Cannabis Expo 2022

Institute of Biomedical Research (OTCBB:MRES)

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research (OTC PINK: MRES) ("M2Bio Sciences'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following update:

The Cannabis Expo is a global hotspot where dynamic businesses come together to exhibit their innovative cannabis products. The Cannabis Expo serves as the perfect platform to start conversations regarding the medicinal, financial and agricultural benefits of cannabis.

The event will be held at The Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa from the 18th to the 20th of November. M2Bio Sciences will be showcasing two of its premium consumer CBD-infused brands – Medspresso™ and Liviana™: “This is the first of many selected conferences to be attended by M2Bio Sciences, and we are excited to be a part of this cutting-edge event,” – Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2Bio Sciences.

''Great to have new companies in attendance like M2Bio Sciences that are not only displaying their premium CBD products, but are also leaders in cannabis and psychedelics research,’’- Silas Howarth, Director of The Cannabis Expo South Africa.

“At M2Bio Sciences, we create premium products that are infused with high quality, pharmaceutical-grade organic CBD. These are ethically sourced, free from harmful additives and preservatives, and are also THC-free, and therefore have no intoxicating effect. Our Liviana™ Range consists of CBD-infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil and CBD-infused Raw Honey. Our Medspresso™ range includes Premium CBD-infused Organic Coffee - the award-winning Tanzanian Peaberry, and an African Blend (Ethiopian and Kenyan), and CBD-infused Rooibos Tea from the Cederberg mountains.” - Michael Sachar, CEO of Food and Beverage.

Visit M2Bio Sciences at Booth 56 at the Cannabis Expo, hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from 18 to 20 November.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp, is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx™, Medspresso™, and Liviana™ brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES"

