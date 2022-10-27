Global Traffic Signals Market Growth Trajectory

Traffic Signals Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

As per The Business Research Company's "Traffic Signals Global Market Report 2022”, the traffic signals market grew from $23.6 billion in 2021 to $26.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s traffic signals market research the market is expected to grow to $35.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.0%. Installing new traffic signals for increasing traffic speed and reducing accidents is contributing to the growth of the traffic signals market.

Key Trends In The Traffic Signals Market

Artificial intelligence is seen as an emerging trend in the traffic signals market. Traffic signals with artificial intelligence can reduce traffic congestion. Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to human intelligence simulation in machines that are programmed and capable of performing tasks that normally requires human intelligence such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision making, and language translation.

Overview Of The Traffic Signals Market

The traffic signals market consists of sales of traffic signals and related services. They are used in safeguarding pedestrians and automobiles at busy intersections and prevent excessive traffic delays. Traffic signals, also known as traffic lights are signaling devices located at intersections between roads, pedestrian crossings, and other locations to ensure safety in the orderly flow of traffic.

Traffic Signals Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type Of Power: Electric Power, Solar Energy

• By Product Type: Portable, Stationary

• By End Use: Railway, Airport, UrbanTraffic, Others

• By Geography: The global traffic signals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as SWARCO AG, Envoys, Aldridge Traffic Systems, Federal Signal, DG Controls, Econolite Group, Horizon Signal Technologies, Arcus Light, General Electric, Alphatronics, Trafitronics, Leotek, Sinowatcher Technology, Peek Traffic, Pfannenberg, WERMA, Dialight, Fama Traffic, Traffic Technologies, Anbang Electric, Jingan, Vltronics, North America Traffic, Voxson, Traffic Safety Corp., Yaham, Messagemaker, Hunan Xiangxu Traffic & Lighting Co. Ltd., D.G. Controls and E2S.

Traffic Signals Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of traffic signals industry. The market report analyzes traffic signals global market size, traffic signals global market growth drivers, traffic signals market segments, traffic signals global market major players, traffic signals global market growth across geographies, and traffic signals market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The traffic signals market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

