(Video) Iran’s uprising begins 41st day with escalating protests and strikes
Iran’s continuous nationwide uprising is entering its 41st day on Wednesday as people throughout the country are continuing their anti-regime protests as more sectors of the Iranian economy launch strikes in solidarity with the general protests.
Despite the fact that authorities had gone the distance to block roads and resorted to different measures to prevent a ceremony in Mahsa’s memory, people chanted anti-regime slogans, including “Death to the dictator!” referring to regime leader Ali Khamenei.
The employees and workers of Tehran Oil Refinery joined the general strike on Wednesday in solidarity with the nationwide anti-regime uprisings. It is also reported in the Iranian capital security forces have begun their attacks on these gatherings.
Iranian NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi held an online meeting with French MPs and participated in a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee for a Democratic Iran at the French National Assembly. She said courageous women lead Iran from darkness to light.
NCRI President Maryam Rajavi, "The clerical regime is doomed to fall as the Iranian people are rejecting all forms of dictatorship, the Shah or the mullahs."
Locals in the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, rallied at the resting place of Mahsa Amini in her memory on the 40th day of her passing.
The protesters also chanted “We will overthrow the dictator! We will avenge Mahsa’s killing!” and “This is the year Khamenei will be overthrown!”
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 198 cities. Over 400 people have been killed and more than 20,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 260 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.
Reports on Wednesday morning also indicate merchants in many Kurdish cities of western Iran continuing their strike, including Sanandaj, Saqqez, Divandarreh, Marivan, Kamyaran, Dehgolan, and others. Similar strikes were also reported in the cities of Isfahan, Bushehr, and Kerman.
College and high school students in Tehran, Shiraz, Kerman, and Zarrin Shahr are also holding protests on this day, continuing the nationwide movement by students against the mullahs’ regime in its entirety.
In Tehran, protest rallies were reported at Azad University, the University of Tehran, and Pars Higher Education Institute of Art and Architecture.
Other protests took place at Gilan University in Rasht, Azad University in Karaj, Azad University in Arak, Najafabad University, and Borujerd University.
At all protest rallies, students chanted anti-regime slogans such as “Mullahs must get lost!” “[Khamenei] is a disgrace!” and “Mullahs must get lost!”
Protests were especially intense in Tehran on Wednesday. Rallies took shape in different parts of the city, including Gharani Street, Amirabad Street, Jomhouri Street, and Laleh-Zar Street.
Protesters called for the ouster of the mullahs and the overthrow of Khamenei’s regime. In Tehran’s Iran Computer Center, protesters were chanting “Death to the dictator!”
Protests continued in several cities throughout the day. In Tehran, protests were reported in 32 districts. In several locations, protesters set up roadblocks and faced off with security forces.
Anti-regime slogans such as “Death to Khamenei!” and “Death to the oppressor, whether it be the shah or the mullahs!” could be heard across the city.
In Saqqez, protesters set fire to a trailer of the security forces and clashed with the regime’s oppressive forces. In Kermanshah, protesters rallied at night and chanted “Death to Khamenei!” In Najafabad, Isfahan province, students tore pictures of regime founder Ruhollah Khomeini in their protests.
In Mashhad too, students tore large posters of Khomeini and Khamenei. In Tabriz, protesters were chanting “Death to Khamenei!”
As witnessed in previous days, students held intense protest rallies in at least 30 universities across Iran on Tuesday.
Government spokesperson Ali Bahadori Jahromi visited Qom University in his continued propaganda efforts to quiet the protests.
He was met with protests by the students, who chanted anti-regime slogans and prevented his speech. “College students would rather die than live in infamy!” they chanted along with other slogans against the Basij and the regime’s state broadcaster.
In Tehran, protests took place in several universities, including Allameh Tabataba’i University, University of Science and Technology, Beheshti University, University of Tehran, Soore University, Azad University, and Tarbiat Modares University.
The students marked their protests with anti-regime slogans such as “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!” “Death to the dictator!” and “All these years of crimes!
Death to the mullahs’ regime!” Students at Tarbiat Modares University recalled the recent massacre at Evin Prison by chanting, “Tehran has become a prison! Evin Prison has become a slaughterhouse!”
Other cities where student protests took place were Isfahan, Sabzevar, Ardabil, Shahr-e-Rey, Yazd, Ahvaz, and Babol.
Protests were also reported in Tehran’s Teatr-e Shahr Metro Station, where protesters chanted slogans against the regime.
Iranian opposition NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi held an online meeting with French MPs and personalities participating in a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee for a Democratic Iran at the French National Assembly on Tuesday.
The most significant aspect of Iran’s protests is the women’s decisive role at the forefront of the battle against fundamentalism and terrorism, Mrs. Rajavi explained, adding that this is a sign of its progressive nature. A courageous generation leads Iran from darkness to light, from tyranny to freedom, she continued.
The clerical regime is doomed to fall as the Iranian people are rejecting all forms of dictatorship, be it the Shah or the mullahs, the NCRI President-elect emphasized.
Across the country and abroad, the brave people of Iran are united by the slogan, “Death to Khamenei,” which illustrates the inevitability of the regime’s overthrow.
Freedom-loving Iranians and PMOI/MEK supporters continued their rallies in London, Stockholm, Berlin, and Brussels on Wednesday in support and solidarity with their compatriots throughout Iran while also condemning the mullahs’ regime for their brutal crackdown and human rights violations.
These Iranians in exile, while supporting the Iranian opposition coalition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), are calling on the international community to adopt a strong policy vis-à-vis Iran and stand by the Iranian people by ending their long-failed appeasement approach.
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
Tehran—Oct. 25, Protests in Allameh University, University of Science and, Beheshti University, University of Tehran, Soore University, Azad University.