Gut Microbiota Market | Grow with a ~23% CAGR | Outlook 2030

Gut Microbiota Market

The gut microbiota market is expected to register a high CAGR of ~23% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester released a report titled “ Gut Microbiota Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030” which delivers detailed overview of the global gut microbiota market in terms of market segmentation by products, applications, indications, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The gut microbiota market is projected to grow with ~23% CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030 on account of the increasing development in research studies to innovate improved therapeutics for gut microbiota and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. As per The International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the estimated number of adults aged between 20-79 sufferings from diabetes in the year 2019 crossed 463 million, and is expected to reach 700 million by 2045. Increasing prevalence of such diseases is expected to drive the market growth.Download Sample PDF: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3251 The market is segmented by products into probiotics, prebiotics, supplements, drugs, foods, and others. Among these segments, the probiotics segment is expected to hold the major share in the gut microbiota market by 2030, owing to the increasing health awareness among the masses, along with new products launched by the leading players. Moreover, increasing focus of government of improving healthcare sector is another major factor estimated to drive the segment growth.On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, out of which, the gut microbiota market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the upcoming years on the back of increasing government concerns for improving public healthcare system, along with rising awareness among the people in the region. High geriatric population in countries, such as, China and India., is another factor boosting the market growth in the APAC region. Presently, the market in North America holds the largest share in terms of revenue. This can be credited to the presence of major global healthcare service providers in the region, investing in the research and development for the innovation of new products for gut microbiota.Increasing Prevalence of Gut-Related Diseases to Drive Market GrowthAccording to the data by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, 14.8 million were adults with diagnosed ulcers in digestive system, in the US, in 2018. 7.9 million people suffered from at least one digestive tract ailment in the same year.For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/gut-microbiota-market/3251 Increasing demand for better diagnostic procedure to diagnose chronic diseases, and the increasing investment in R&D for microbiome therapeutics improvement are some of the major factors that drive the growth of gut microbiota globally. The growing necessity and demand for better gut health and fitness among individuals is projected to boost the market growth. However, poor understanding for the necessity of gut microbiome products in the under-developed countries and lack of expertise are estimated to restrain market growth in the near future.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global gut microbiota market which includes company profiling of ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Enterome SA, Ferring B.V., Second Genome, Synlogic Inc, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Seres Therapeutics, Inc., AOBiome LLC, and Axial Biotherapeutics Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. 