Thamlev Chooses Malaysia As Its Manufacturing Base Outside USA for The Production of Light Electric Vehicle (EV)
Thamlev’s expansion into Malaysia is in line with our NAP with the aim to position Malaysia as a regional leader in EV manufacturing, engineering, technology and sustainable development.”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thamlev USA Ltd., a US-based company headquartered in Arkansas, has announced Malaysia as its manufacturing base in Southeast Asia for the production of electric bikes outside the United States. This new site will expand upon Thamlev’s existing manufacturing capacity and will help raising the profile and development of the electric vehicle (EV) sector in Malaysia.
— Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman
With a total investment project value at RM100 million in the Light Electric Vehicle (LEV), the company’s capital investment is set to transform the country into LEV hub such as eMoped, eMotorcycle, eMicrocar, for global market and generating approximately 750 of jobs opportunities in Malaysia.
In welcoming Thamlev to be part of the Malaysia's EV ecosystem, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman, said, “We are excited to know that Thamlev is currently expanding and proposing Malaysia as a production hub for its light electric vehicle to be exported to the United States. Thamlev’s expansion into Malaysia is in line with our National Automotive Policy (NAP) with the aim to position Malaysia as a regional leader in EV manufacturing, engineering, technology and sustainable development. Identified as one of the key sectors under the National Investment Aspirations (NIA), Malaysia is committed to driving the growth of EVs and its entire ecosystem which in turn helps to elevate the EV landscape in Malaysia to become more competitive in the South East Asia.
“The Malaysian Government will strive to build a conducive environment for foreign and domestic industry players to do business in Malaysia, given the nation’s readiness to provide highly-skilled talents and capable technology partners.” Added Datuk Wira Arham.
Kelvin Tham, CEO of Thamlev Mobility Sdn. Bhd., said,” We aim at providing the most compelling LEV of the 21st century. Thamlev is dedicated to producing innovative, sustainable and attractive design of LEV. With our advanced research and development (R&D) department, we continue to pledge our commitment in sticking to the highest-quality LEV and focusing on driving the growth of Malaysia’s manufacturing sector, particularly in the LEV sector.”
“Aspired to be a hub of the LEV creation and innovation pioneer, we believe that a great organisation should equipped with the best talents, unique capabilities, creative thinking and technical skills in order to succeed in the competitive environment and constant development. Today, we make it happen; Thamlev is ranked no.5 with the annual sales of 4000 units in the United States, in 2022. We look forward to expand our footprint across the United States, Europe and ASEAN region in the near future.”
In December 2021, Thamlev has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with NanoMalaysia, the commercialisation agency under the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) and Hyundai Kefico Corp. on EV Micro Mobility Ecosystem amounted to USD30 million. The adoption of EV micro mobility ecosystem will be the catalyst for the company to advance into LEV, in line with the global technological revolution.
Thamlev has also teaming up with Curo Co.,Ltd, Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co.,Ltd Daegu Mechatronics and Materials Institute and Signet EV to form a Battery Swap Station (BSS) consortium in Malaysia. Through this new technological adoption, Thamlev is anticipating to increase its annual production target up to 100,000 unit per year by 2025.
Thamlev’s new manufacturing base in Malaysia will serve as a central hub for the company’s research and development (R&D) process department, including the development of its full vehicle system design and integration, Gallium Nitride (GaN) based Power Train R&D and BSS equipment. It will also become the main manufacturing hub to export the LEV to the high-potential export market such as the US and the European markets beginning January 2023. Meanwhile, China will supply a wide range of general parts and bike frames. Adding on to this, Thamlev is also committed to empowering the graduates by working closely with prestigious universities in enhancing research collaboration and technology transfer such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) in autonomous driving and big data analysis.
MIDA has approved 25 projects totalling RM10.69 billion in the EV and its related ecosystems from 2020 to June 2022. The approved investments include the activity of EV assembly, manufacturing of EV parts and components and its charging components.
