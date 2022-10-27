Insights Into The Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

As per The Business Research Company's "Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2022”, the mobile payment technologies market size is predicted to reach a value of $68.85 billion in 2021 to $86.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.20%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The mobile payment technologies market growth is expected to reach $212.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.10%. The initiatives taken by governments to promote a cashless economy is a major driver for the growth of the mobile payment technologies industry.

Key Trends In The Mobile Payment Technologies Market

The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) with mobile payments is an emerging trend in the mobile payment technologies market. IoT is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, or people that can transfer data over a network without requiring any human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. The integration of IoT in mobile payment technologies eases the payment experience of consumers and merchants, ensuring smooth and efficient payments on both ends. Due to increased convenience and safety provided by IoT-based mobile payments, many people are moving towards mobile payment technologies.

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Overview

The mobile payment technologies market consists of sales of mobile payment technologies and related services. This market deals with a method of payment that does not involve cash or cheques but allows consumers to make immediate payments using portable electronic devices such as smartphones or tablets.

Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Solutions: Point-Of Sale (POS), In-Store Payments, Remote Payments

• By Application: Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Bfsi, Enterprise

• By Pos Solutions: Near-Field Communication (NFC) Payments, Sound-Wave Based Payments, Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) Payments

• By In-Store Payments Solutions: Mobile Wallets, Quick Response (QR) Code Payments

• By Remote Payments: Internet Payments, Sms Payments, Direct Carrier Billing, Mobile Banking

• By Geography: The global mobile payment technologies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as PayPalInc., MasterCard, Bharti Airtel, GoogleInc., Apple Inc., First Data Corporation, American Express Co., Vodacom Group.

Mobile Payment Technologies Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of mobile payment technologies global market. The market report analyzes mobile payment technologies global market size, mobile payment technologies global market growth drivers, mobile payment technologies market segments, mobile payment technologies global market major players, mobile payment technologies global market growth across geographies, and mobile payment technologies market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

