Saint Vincent and the Grenadines National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish to congratulate Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on its 43rd year of independence.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines remains a valued partner to the United States as we work together on some of the most important issues of our time, including through the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis (PACC 2030) and our bilateral efforts aimed at countering illicit trafficking. Our collaboration on regional security illustrates our shared interest in the safety and stability of the Caribbean region.

I look forward to deepening our strong partnership, and I wish the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines a prosperous year ahead.