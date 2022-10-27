M-aryland Mania

It’s hard to miss the bright pop of color growing from the giant flower-filled M near the University of Maryland’s main entrance, or the bold red logo emblazoned on the court in Xfinity Center. But the “M” of UMD has also made its way into just about every corner of campus—with some less obvious than others.

Maryland Today has put together a reverse scavenger hunt featuring some of those picturesque letter locales, from gates to walls to the ground beneath Terps’ feet.

Think you can identify the location of each one? Take our quiz below to find out. (Bonus points if you can find them on campus in person!):