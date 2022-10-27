GS Draft Teams up with iPourIt to Revolutionize the Concession Industry

Sporting venues are about to receive a major upgrade to their beverage game

LAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- GS Draft and iPourIt are teaming up to offer a safer, more efficient way to serve drinks at sporting and entertainment venues. Pre-packaged beer is an outdated option that can be replaced by a much more progressive solution from GS Draft and iPourIt. These two technology-driven brands are leading the way in creating self-serve beverage stations designed for stadiums and other large venues.One of the major issues presented by pre-packaged beer is that cans and bottles can be used as projectile weapons during professional sporting events. Recently, there have been a number of instances where cans and bottles thrown by fans have struck players and sideline personnel.To combat this issue, many stadiums are making the switch to serving draft beer exclusively. This is where iPourIt and GS Draft come into play. This powerhouse partnership offers customized, self-service beverage stations that can be configured for any venue. This is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Rather, these stations are designed to fit the needs of any stadium.Furthermore, these beverage stations aren’t just for offering beer. Fans can also pour wine, mixed drinks, seltzers, and other options. The self-service stations, which can be mobile or permanent, increase service capacity and improve the flow of fans.Another big consideration for stadiums is product waste. Traditional draft beer systems often experience high levels of loss due to spillage and foaming issues. GS Draft’s advanced systems have a 99.9% keg yield, translating to higher profits and less wasted resources for all parties involved.John O’Connell, Executive Business Development and Co-Founder of GS Draft, said the following about the recent developments, “We have our finger on the pulse of the next cutting-edge beverage dispensing systems for sports venues. Stadiums nationwide are ready to serve fans superior beverage offerings with a unique experience while hitting those high-profit margins.”“No one wants to wait in line for a drink,” shared Darren Nicholson, Vice President of Sales at iPourIt, echoing the sentiment. “Self-service is the direction everything is going in these days, and stadiums need to follow suit. With self-pour technology, fans can focus on the game and sample different drink options with very little wait time and an overall better experience.”GS Draft offers a one-stop shop for all stadiums’ beverage-related needs, serving all major cities in the United States. To learn more about the information included in this press release, please contact Myriam Lane at 949-409-4048 or by email at info@gsdraft.com.GS Draft and iPourIt are two technology-forward companies that are partnering up to provide self-service beverage stations for stadiums and large venues.