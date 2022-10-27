WALKTOBER Trails Part Two

October 26, 2022

Let’s resume the Walktober blog series for the month of October. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and other Maryland agencies have a great opportunity to support many wonderful walking trails in the state. Previously we introduced St. Michaels Nature Trail located in St. Michaels, Maryland. This week we are exploring the Canal Place Heritage Park located in Cumberland, Maryland.

Canal Place Heritage Park is on the western end of the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal. The canal was originally built in the 19th century which provided jobs and opportunities for people around the Potomac River Valley during the 20th century. The canal stretches from Washington D.C. to Western Maryland. The expansion of the canal created more opportunities for growth in transportation, engineering, immigration, and commerce. People go to the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal to learn more about their role in American history. Canal Place Heritage Park has scenic rail excursions, boat replica tours, festival grounds for events and entertainment and local shops at Canal Place retail plaza. The Canal Place Heritage Park is one of the many beautiful places to enjoy nature and recreation along the C&O Canal.

The canal also has a trail, called the C&O Towpath, that runs along it and is about 184.5 miles long and can take about 4 hours to drive to the end but visitors can rest on the trip through the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Park at two optional campsites: Primitive Campsites for people who like to hike and bike, and the Reservable Campgrounds for individuals and groups.

Cumberland is a Main Street Maryland Community, a program through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. Through our program, business corridors such as Cumberland’s are given an opportunity to strengthen the economic potential of Maryland’s traditional main streets and neighborhoods. The program is designated to Main Street Maryland communities who have made a commitment to improve the economy, appearance and image of their traditional downtown business districts. The Canal Place Heritage Park offers a wide variety of activities and opportunities to be with family and friends to enjoy a great walk. Visit Canal Place Heritage Park for more information.