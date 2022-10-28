Atlanta’s Young Deion & NOLA Rob49 RELEASE SINGLE "SHOTBACK"
EINPresswire.com/ -- District Ent. artist, Young Deion has created a name in his community and is ready to bring it to the rap game. Rapping for Heart of Bankhead, and the grounds of EtherRidge homes, as he grew up attending Sandtown Middle and Westlake high school. Inspired by some of his favorite artists like Lil Wayne, Rich Homie, and Young Thug, his rap career all started for fun. He dropped his first song “Barney” on Sound Cloud, where everyone quickly grew to respect and love his artistic expression. Fast forward to 2022, he’s released two singles, “Another One” and “Green”, and is working on a mixtape.
Young Deion looks to take the industry by storm with his grit, charm, and natural gifts.
His latest single “Shot Back” features Rob49 as they collaborate through the 504-404 connection. Stay tuned for new projects and collaborations coming in the near future.
Stream "ShotBack" here and Watch "ShotBack" video here.
For more information contact: morgansymone@districtent.co.
District Ent.
morgansymone@districtent.co