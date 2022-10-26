Brainfuse Enhances JobNow with Job Matching Experts and Life Skills Coaches
Take the stress out of job searching with Brainfuse’s new job-matching expertsNEW YORK, NY, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning Wednesday, October 26, Brainfuse will offer Job Matching Experts and Life Skills Coaches to all JobNow clients. After completing a questionnaire, the Job Matching experts will provide the job seeker with available positions matching their skills, interests, and preferences. Brainfuse Life Skills Coaches are live experts who assist people with essential skills, such as budgeting.
According to Francesco Lecciso, one of Brainfuse’s co-founders: “Often the hardest part of job hunting is available positions that match one’s skills or interests. Our Job Matching Experts help focus and optimize the job search process. And Brainfuse’s new Life Skills Coaches round out our JobNow service by helping people develop the practical knowledge and skills they need for job success.”
For the latest information about Brainfuse, contact us at info@brainfuse.com or visit www.brainfuse.com.
Brainfuse is one of the nation's leading online tutoring providers, serving a diversified client base of libraries, school districts, and colleges/universities for over two decades. With Brainfuse, users receive real-time tutoring from instructors via our proprietary online classroom. Brainfuse serves hundreds of library systems throughout the country, including the Oklahoma State Library, New Mexico State Library, The State Library of Iowa, New York Public Library, the DC Public Library, Houston Public Library, Toronto Public Library, and North America's largest homework help program through the Chicago Public Library. For more information about Brainfuse services, please contact them at info@brainfuse.com.
