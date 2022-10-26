Media Alert: BrainChip Showcases Its Essential AI at IoT World

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd BRNBRCHFBCHPY, the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that Rob Telson, Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships, will present "Essential AI: Efficient, Effective, Everywhere" at IoT World & The AI Summit Austin at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas, November 2 at 12:30 p.m. CDT. The company will also demonstrate Akida™, the world's first commercial neuromorphic processor, during the event.

Telson's presentation discusses how a new generation of devices that demand independent learning and inference capabilities, faster response times and limited power consumption has created opportunities for new products with smarter sensors, devices and systems. To effectively address the unique learning and performance requirements of Edge AI and satisfy the demand for efficient compute, integrating AI onto the SoC will be needed to support the AIoT revolution.

"The demand for AI driven IoT everywhere applications is creating a plethora of opportunities for technology companies to launch new, smarter products," said Telson. "From autonomous vehicles to automated factories to sensor-based robotics that can see, hear, taste, touch and smell, there will be a tremendous need for Edge AI solutions that can offer optimal performance with minimal power consumption."

Held November 2-3, IoT World & The AI Summit Austin is the place to learn and discover how to achieve successful IoT, AI (and even Quantum Computing) implementations. With a jam-packed conference program, a curated collection of vertical and technology-specific stages, the Quantum Computing Summit, and a free-to-visit expo, IoT World will be one to remember. You'll walk away with the tools you need to future-proof your tech career and be part of a movement for positive change in the digital world. Additional information and registration opportunities are available at https://austin.appliedintelligence.live/welcome

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

