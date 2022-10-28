30th Anniversary of the iconic 1992 Skullman Lithuania Tie Dye® olympic basketball uniforms
The 2022, 30th Anniversary Limited Collector’s Issue of Greg Speirs world famous Lithuanian Tie Dyed Slam Dunking Skeleton Basketball Jerseys.
Official 30th Anniversary Commemorative of the Original 1992 Lithuania Tie Dyes® Released from the original creator and available at Skullman.com
Official 30th Anniversary Editions of the Original 1992 Lithuania Tie Dye® brand tees & hoodies featuring the iconic Skullman® trademark slam dunking a flaming basketball are released for 2022.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Slam-Dunking Skeleton trademark became an international household icon when seen by the world adorning tie dyed jerseys worn by the 1992 Lithuanian Olympic basketball team on the podium at the medal ceremonies in the Barcelona 1992 Summer Olympics.
Immediately the public wanted to know where they came from and where they could buy one. The way-out warmups were actually created by New York fashion designer and Licensor Greg Speirs. Once the shirts started selling they became the hottest collectible. The designer who created them saw it as great opportunity to help the team and Lithuanian charities. So once the shirts started to be sold the designer chose to donate all of what would have been his profits to the team. Instead of receiving any royalties, he chose to donate 100% of what would have been his profits from the sales of his shirts to fund the team and to subsequently fund Lithuanian children’s charities. At that point he became the major funder of the team. https://sgbonline.com/original-1992-skullman-basketball-uniforms-return-to-lithuania/
The story about the famous shirt was also documented in the in the 2012 movie: "The Other Dream Team." https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2012/10/12/tie-dyed-lithuanian-slamdunking-skeleton-back-for-the-other-dream-team-documentary.html The film highlights the Lithuanians’ experiences behind the Iron Curtain, where elite athletes were subjected to brutalities of Communist rule. https://www.pr.com/press-release/448933 As they hid from KGB agents and feared for their lives, Lithuania’s basketball stars always shared a common goal – to utilize their athletic gifts to help free their country. Aside from the hardships on the road to the 92' Olympics, the film celebrates the artist’s infamous Skullman tie-dyed uniforms now a historic piece of Olympic history and Lithuanian basketball culture.
Skullman and the 1992 shirts and artifacts were also enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame on Dec. 07, 1993, a day living in infamy, becoming the first & only cartoon character to be "enshrined" in any Hall of Fame. (part of the history of the shirt and the evolution of the Skullman character) (also part of the story and the legacy of the shirt)
"It's all about independence, and the freedom to pursue dreams without interference. The Lithuanians became independent after the Soviet breakaway and the Berlin Wall came down. A lot of things were happening at the same time, like a cascading effect. The Lithuanians were now independent and had the opportunity to flourish and pursue their dreams in freedom. The 1992 Lithuanian Basketball Team really symbolizes a spirit of freedom to me, and winning the bronze medal was not only a victory in sports but also symbolized a triumph over communism itself. The feeling of pride, energy and freedom was channeled through the Skullman image. Independence means we have the freedom to succeed or fail as individuals, benefit and flourish from the fruits of our labor in a free enterprise system without an oppressive hand being over us, as was the situation in the Soviet Union for them. In the Soviet Union you were just a cog in a giant machine, but in the free world you have independence. It’s all about freedom. You work together as a team, but at the same time have the freedom to excel as an individual within that team," said Speirs.
“The brand has been marketed and sold consistently for 30 years. This is the 30th Anniversary year of the original 1992 shirt. A big part of the brand’s popularity and longevity is its collectability aspect. Demand and popularity increases to this day. “according to Mike Thompson, licensing director of Slammin’ Sports. The Original 1992 shirts have always been available on the website: http://www.skullman.com/original%201992%20Lirhuania%20tie%20dye%20basketball%20jerseys.htm
This year we released the Official 30th Anniversary Editions of the Original 1992 Lithuania Tie Dye® brand basketball tees and hoodies featuring the iconic Skullman® trademark slam dunking a flaming basketball. The new releases give the public another chance to own a piece of collectible sports fashion history”, said Mike Thompson, spokesman for Skullman.com 30th Year shirts: http://www.skullman.com/30th%20Anniversary%20Lithuanian%20Tie%20Dye%20T-Shirts%20Olympics.htm 30th year hoodies: http://www.skullman.com/slammin_sports_tm__hoodie.htm Original 1992 shirts: http://www.skullman.com/original%201992%20Lirhuania%20tie%20dye%20basketball%20jerseys.htm
“The story about Greg's Tie Dyes was a major news event impacting popular culture, took its place in sports history & had a major influence on future sports fashion, changing the way it was looked at.” The Tie Dyed Slammin Skullman® brand apparel became a household icon and legendary piece of sports fashion history and forever part of Olympics, sports fashion & Lithuanian folklore." added Mike. https://sgbonline.com/original-1992-skullman-basketball-uniforms-return-to-lithuania/
For the future Skullman.com is looking to place the brand with more wholesalers and in major department stores and sports apparel chains like Macy’s and the Foot Locker. The 30th Anniversary year tees, hoodies and the original 1992 shirt can all be found on the website.
All rights to the brand originate from Greg Speirs at Slammin Sports/ Skullman.com
Slammin Sports will be open to considering serious licensing proposals in the future.
The Skullman Extreme Team apparel line was also spun out of the original 1992 Skullman:
"We'll be on the lookout in 2022 for counterfeiters and infringers", warned Mike Thompson/spokesman for Slammin’ Sports/Skullman.com. Eventually we’ll catch up to any infringers doing our due diligence for 30 years of protecting the brand."
The Slam-Dunking Skeleton is 1992 Copyright © & ® Trademark property of Greg Speirs. Lithuania Tie Dye® & Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® are trademarks & brands owned by Greg Speirs. All rights reserved. Official, Exclusive & Original source.
"The 1992 Lithuanian Basketball Team represents what happens in freedom...people excel. The struggle of the Lithuanian team struck a chord. The Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton symbolized a team coming up from nothing and the ashes. It's not a dead skeleton at all, but its alive. Instead of representing death, this skeleton represents a new life and rebirth, a resurrection. If you could condense this story down to just one phrase it wouldn't be just the word freedom, but freedom and free enterprise" added Speirs.
30th Anniversary 2022 Lithuania Tie Dye® Brand Skullman® apparel in production