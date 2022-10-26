Acadian Timber Corp. Reports Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- Investors, analysts and other interested parties may access Acadian Timber Corp.’s 2022 Third Quarter Results conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 1:00PM ET. Please register here, or follow the link on our website at www.acadiantimber.com/presentations_and_webcasts, to receive your unique PIN. For those unable to participate, a recorded rebroadcast will be available until 4:00PM ET October 27, 2023.

EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Timber Corp. (“Acadian” or the “Company”) (TSX:ADN) today reported financial and operating results1 for the three months ended September 24, 2022 (the “third quarter”).



“Acadian generated solid financial results for the third quarter, despite the challenges posed by increasing costs and limited contractor availability,” commented Adam Sheparski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Though the greater economic outlook is uncertain, Acadian has experienced steady regional demand and pricing for its key products, which we expect to continue for the remainder of the year and into fiscal 2023.”

Acadian generated $3.3 million of Free Cash Flow1 and declared dividends of $4.9 million to shareholders during the third quarter. Our balance sheet continues to be solid with $17.1 million of net liquidity1 as at September 24, 2022, which includes funds available under our credit facilities.

Acadian is committed to health and safety as our number one priority. We believe that emphasizing and achieving good safety performance is a leading indicator of success in the broader business. Acadian’s operations experienced two recordable safety incidents during the quarter among contractors and none among employees. The individuals have made full recoveries and have returned to work. We remain committed to maintaining a culture across the organization that emphasizes the importance of strong safety performance.

Review of Operations

Financial and Operating Highlights

25, 2021 Sales volume (000s m3) 229.4 270.9 687.3 772.2 Sales $ 23,594 $ 24,488 $ 66,718 $ 69,783 Operating income 4,406 5,011 13,928 15,591 Net income 4,831 344 13,505 12,143 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,480 $ 5,394 $ 14,136 $ 16,172 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19 % 22 % 21 % 23 % Free Cash Flow $ 3,260 $ 3,853 $ 10,151 $ 11,784 Dividends declared 4,876 4,840 14,571 14,518 Dividends paid in cash 3,721 4,840 12,281 14,518 Payout Ratio 150 % 126 % 144 % 123 % Payout Ratio with DRIP 114 % n/a 121 % n/a Per share – basic and diluted Net income $ 0.29 $ 0.02 $ 0.81 $ 0.73 Free Cash Flow 0.19 0.23 0.61 0.71 Dividends declared 0.29 0.29 0.87 0.87 Book value 17.55 17.41 17.55 17.41 Common shares outstanding 16,812,357 16,686,916 16,812,357 16,686,916 Weighted average shares outstanding 16,797,722 16,686,916 16,740,531 16,686,916

During the third quarter, Acadian generated sales of $23.6 million, compared to $24.5 million in the prior year period. Weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, increased 11% year-over-year, benefiting from strong sawlog prices and improved pulpwood prices driven by strong demand, as well as the partial recovery of rising fuel costs from our customers.

Sales volume, excluding biomass, decreased 15% primarily as a result of limited contractor availability in the third quarter. Biomass sales volume decreased 21% due to unfavourable market conditions.

Operating costs and expenses were $19.2 million during the third quarter, compared to $19.5 million during the prior year period. This year-over-year decrease reflects lower harvesting and timber services activity offset by higher contractor costs and fuel prices. Weighted average variable costs, excluding biomass, increased 14% primarily as a result of higher contractor and fuel costs.

Net income for the third quarter totaled $4.8 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to $0.3 million, or $0.02 per share, in the same period of 2021. Lower operating income and gain on sales of timberlands and other fixed assets in the third quarter of 2022 were offset by higher fair value adjustments on timberlands as compared to the prior year period, and changes in the non-cash unrealized foreign exchange loss on long-term debt. As a result of the application of hedge accounting effective January 1, 2022 the unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses are now recorded in other comprehensive income.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4.5 million during the third quarter compared to $5.4 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 19% compared to 22% in the prior year period. Free Cash Flow was $3.3 million, being $0.6 million lower than the prior year period.

During the first nine months of 2022, Acadian generated sales of $66.7 million compared to $69.8 million in the prior year period. The weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, increased 11%, however, sales volume, excluding biomass, decreased 9%. Operating costs and expenses of $52.8 million were $1.4 million lower year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA of $14.1 million was $2.1 million lower compared to the prior year period.

For the nine months ended September 24, 2022, net income was $13.5 million, or $0.81 per share, which represents an increase of $1.4 million compared to the prior year period. Lower operating income and gain on sales of timberlands and other fixed assets were offset by higher fair value adjustments on timberlands as compared to the prior year period.

Segment Performance

New Brunswick Timberlands

The table below summarizes operating and financial results for New Brunswick Timberlands.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 24, 2022 September 25, 2021 September 24, 2022 September 25, 2021 Harvest (000s m3) Softwood 103.7 98.6 280.1 237.8 Hardwood 64.9 80.3 175.6 240.1 Biomass 23.0 31.7 52.5 82.7 Total 191.6 210.6 508.2 560.6 Sales (000s m3) Softwood 105.9 99.3 287.2 240.7 Hardwood 62.9 78.2 178.7 241.2 Biomass 23.0 31.7 52.5 82.7 Total 191.8 209.2 518.4 564.6 Sales Mix Softwood 55 % 47 % 56 % 43 % Hardwood 33 % 37 % 34 % 43 % Biomass 12 % 16 % 10 % 14 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Results ($000s) Softwood $ 7,231 $ 6,420 $ 19,428 $ 15,451 Hardwood 5,580 5,718 15,726 18,005 Biomass 1,064 1,162 2,372 3,249 Total 13,875 13,300 37,526 36,705 Timber services and other 6,042 6,037 13,944 16,816 Sales $ 19,917 $ 19,337 $ 51,470 $ 53,521 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,577 $ 4,422 $ 11,955 $ 13,417 Adjusted EBITDA margin 23 % 23 % 23 % 25 %

Sales for New Brunswick Timberlands were $19.9 million compared to $19.3 million during the prior year period. Sales volume, excluding biomass, decreased by 5% primarily due to limited contractor availability in the current period. Biomass sales volume decreased 27% as compared to the prior year period due to unfavourable market conditions.

The weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, for the third quarter was $75.87 per m3, or 11% higher than the prior year period, as a result of strong sawlog and pulpwood prices, driven by strong demand, as well as fuel cost recovery from customers. Biomass pricing was up 26% year-over-year.

Operating costs and expenses were $15.4 million during the third quarter, compared to $15.0 million in the prior year period due to higher contractor costs and fuel prices, offset by lower harvesting activity and timber services activity. Weighted average variable costs, excluding biomass, increased 14% primarily as a result of higher contractor and fuel costs compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $4.6 million compared to $4.4 million in the prior year period and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23% which is consistent with the prior year period.

During the first nine months of 2022, New Brunswick Timberlands’ sales of $51.5 million decreased 4% from the prior year period. The weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, increased 9%, however sales volume, excluding biomass, decreased 3% year-over-year. Operating costs and expenses of $39.6 million during the first nine months of 2022 were $0.6 million lower than the prior year period due lower harvesting activity, partially offset by higher contractor and fuel costs. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.0 million compared to $13.4 million in the first nine months of 2021, and Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 23% from 25%.

Maine Timberlands

The table below summarizes operating and financial results for Maine Timberlands.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 24, 2022 September 25, 2021 September 24, 2022 September 25, 2021 Harvest (000s m3) Softwood 24.6 44.6 121.2 148.2 Hardwood 11.9 18.9 39.6 55.8 Biomass 2.0 – 5.2 0.6 Total 38.5 63.5 166.0 204.6 Sales (000s m3) Softwood 24.6 44.7 121.2 148.2 Hardwood 11.0 17.0 42.5 58.8 Biomass 2.0 – 5.2 0.6 Total 37.6 61.7 168.9 207.6 Sales Mix Softwood 66 % 72 % 72 % 71 % Hardwood 29 % 28 % 25 % 28 % Biomass 5 % 0 % 3 % 1 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Results ($000s) Softwood $ 2,328 $ 3,518 $ 10,777 $ 11,091 Hardwood 1,090 1,460 3,943 4,765 Biomass 3 2 13 10 Total 3,421 4,980 14,733 15,866 Timber services and other 256 171 515 396 Sales $ 3,677 $ 5,151 $ 15,248 $ 16,262 Adjusted EBITDA $ 234 $ 1,337 $ 3,350 $ 3,789 Adjusted EBITDA margin 6 % 26 % 22 % 23 %

Sales for Maine Timberlands during the third quarter totaled $3.7 million compared to $5.2 million in the prior year period. Sales volume, excluding biomass, decreased 42% reflecting limited contractor availability in the current year period.

The weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, in Canadian dollar terms was $95.97 per m3, compared to $80.87 per m3 during the same period of 2021. In U.S dollar terms, the weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, was $73.58 per m3, compared to $64.30 per m3 in 2021 with higher prices across all products benefiting from favourable market dynamics, as well as fuel cost recovery from customers.

Operating costs and expenses for the third quarter were $3.5 million, compared to $4.2 million during the same period in 2021, primarily due to lower harvesting activity offset by higher contractor costs and fuel prices. Weighted average variable costs, excluding biomass, increased 25% primarily as a result of higher contractor and fuel costs.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $0.2 million compared to $1.3 million in the prior year period, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6% compared to 26% in the prior year period, primarily due to lower harvesting activity.

During the first nine months of 2022, sales for Maine Timberlands were $15.2 million compared to $16.3 million in the prior year period. The weighted average selling price, excluding biomass, increased 17% in Canadian dollar terms, and 15% in U.S. dollar terms, however, sales volume, excluding biomass, decreased 21% year-over-year due to limited contractor availability. Operating costs and expenses of $12.0 million during the first nine months of 2022 were 8% lower than the $12.9 million in the prior year period, as a result of lower harvesting activity partially offset by higher contractor fuel costs.

Outlook2

The North American economic outlook remains uncertain. With interest rates rising, as well as housing sales and price growth slowing, consensus forecast has been lowered to approximately 1.55 million U.S. housing starts in 2022 and 1.40 million in 2023 as compared to 1.60 million in 2021. These estimates, however, are still above historical levels. Accordingly, we remain confident that the stability of the northeast forestry sector combined with the long-term demand for new homes and repair and remodel activity will support the demand for, and pricing of, our products.

Though likely to decelerate, inflation is expected to remain a challenge in the near term and to continue to exert pressure on our financial results through increased contractor rates and fuel surcharges that we pay our contractors. The recovery of some of the incremental cost from our customers beginning in the second quarter is expected to continue to mitigate some of this impact.

Although softwood lumber pricing has decreased from its historic levels, demand for softwood sawlogs remains stable in the regions in which Acadian operates and, therefore, strong pricing is expected through the remainder of the year. The implementation of a new Crown timber royalty rate system as announced during the quarter by the Province of New Brunswick will not have an immediate material direct impact to Acadian’s net earnings, however, the new system may impact future market prices and in turn, the prices obtained by Acadian for products from its freehold timberlands going forward.

End use hardwood markets remain stable throughout the northeast. Demand and pricing for high grade hardwood sawlogs are starting to be pressured by some uncertainty in the end use hardwood markets. However, as we exit the third quarter, Acadian expects stable demand and pricing for its hardwood sawlogs to close out 2022.

Hardwood and softwood pulpwood markets have continued improving and are expected to remain at improved levels throughout the remainder of 2022 and into 2023.

Quarterly Dividend

Based on a strong balance sheet and outlook for the remainder of the year, Acadian is pleased to announce a dividend of $0.29 per share, payable on January 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2022.

Acadian Timber Corp. is one of the largest timberland owners in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. and has a total of approximately 2.4 million acres of land under management. Acadian owns and manages approximately 761,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick, approximately 300,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian’s products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 90 regional customers.

Acadian’s business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets through sustainable forest management and other land use activities while growing its business by acquiring assets and actively managing these assets to drive improved performance.

Acadian’s shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADN.

For further information, please visit our website at www.acadiantimber.com or contact:

Susan Wood

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 506-737-2345

Email: ir@acadiantimber.com

Acadian Timber Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

As at

(CAD thousands) September 24, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash $ 3,766 $ 7,316 Accounts receivable and other assets 13,512 8,386 Current income taxes receivable 492 104 Inventory 943 1,450 18,713 17,256 Timber 409,852 394,063 Land, roads, and other fixed assets 102,412 99,183 Intangible asset 6,140 6,140 Total assets $ 537,117 $ 516,642 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 12,244 $ 8,800 Dividends payable to shareholders 4,876 4,839 17,120 13,639 Long-term debt 108,115 100,888 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 116,780 110,630 Total liabilities 242,015 225,157 Shareholders’ equity 295,102 291,485 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 537,117 $ 516,642

Acadian Timber Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (CAD thousands, except per share data) September 24, 2022 September 25, 2021 September 24, 2022 September 25, 2021 Sales $ 23,594 $ 24,488 $ 66,718 $ 69,783 Operating costs and expenses Cost of sales 16,266 16,778 45,368 47,406 Selling, administration and other 2,027 1,867 5,921 5,565 Silviculture 821 766 1,307 1,029 Depreciation and amortization 74 66 194 192 19,188 19,477 52,790 54,192 Operating income 4,406 5,011 13,928 15,591 Interest expense, net (795 ) (748 ) (2,295 ) (2,230 ) Other items Fair value adjustments and other 3,027 111 7,185 2,591 Unrealized exchange gain on long-term debt — (3,088 ) — 416 Gain on sale of timberlands and other fixed assets — 317 14 389 Income before income taxes 6,638 1,603 18,832 16,757 Income tax expense (1,807 ) (1,259 ) (5,327 ) (4,614 ) Net income $ 4,831 $ 344 $ 13,505 $ 12,143 Net income per share – basic and diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.02 $ 0.81 $ 0.73



Acadian Timber Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (CAD thousands) September 24, 2022 September 25, 2021 September 24, 2022 September 25, 2021 Net income $ 4,831 $ 344 $ 13,505 $ 12,143 Other comprehensive income / (loss) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income: Unrealized foreign currency translation gain / (loss) 1,775 4,315 2,455 (303 ) Comprehensive income $ 6,606 $ 4,659 $ 15,960 $ 11,840

Acadian Timber Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (CAD thousands) September 24, 2022 September 25, 2021 September 24, 2022 September 25, 2021 Cash provided by (used for): Operating activities Net income $ 4,831 $ 344 $ 13,505 $ 12,143 Adjustments to net income: Income tax expense 1,807 1,259 5,327 4,614 Depreciation and amortization 74 66 194 192 Fair value adjustments and other (3,027 ) (111 ) (7,185 ) (2,591 ) Unrealized exchange loss / (gain) on long-term debt — 3,088 — (416 ) Gain on sale of timberlands and other fixed assets — (317 ) (14 ) (389 ) Income taxes paid (1,175 ) (1,110 ) (1,858 ) (1,642 ) Net change in non-cash working capital balances and other (1,666 ) 4,031 (1,001 ) 2,694 844 7,250 8,968 14,605 Financing activities Dividends paid to shareholders (3,721 ) (4,840 ) (12,281 ) (14,518 ) Investing activities Additions to timber, land, roads, and other fixed assets (148 ) (148 ) (251 ) (305 ) Proceeds from sale of timberlands and other fixed assets — 339 14 414 (148 ) 191 (237 ) 109 (Decrease) increase in cash during the period (3,025 ) 2,601 (3,550 ) 196 Cash, beginning of period 6,791 7,853 7,316 10,258 Cash, end of period $ 3,766 $ 10,454 $ 3,766 $ 10,454

Acadian Timber Corp.

Reconciliations to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (CAD thousands) September

24, 2022 September

25, 2021 September

24, 2022 September

25 2021 Net income $ 4,831 $ 344 $ 13,505 $ 12,143 Add / (deduct): Interest expense, net 795 748 2,295 2,230 Income tax expense 1,807 1,259 5,327 4,614 Depreciation and amortization 74 66 194 192 Fair value adjustments and other (3,027 ) (111 ) (7,185 ) (2,591 ) Unrealized exchange loss / (gain) on long-term debt — 3,088 — (416 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,480 $ 5,394 $ 14,136 $ 16,172 Add / (deduct): Interest paid on debt, net (765 ) (717 ) (2,204 ) (2,125 ) Additions to timber, land, roads, and other fixed assets (148 ) (148 ) (251 ) (305 ) Gain on sale of timberlands and other fixed assets — (317 ) (14 ) (389 ) Proceeds from sale of timberlands and other assets — 339 14 414 Current income tax expense (307 ) (698 ) (1,530 ) (1,983 ) Free Cash Flow $ 3,260 $ 3,853 $ 10,151 $ 11,784 Dividends declared 4,876 4,840 14,571 14,518 Dividends paid in cash 3,721 4,840 12,281 14,518 Payout Ratio 150 % 126 % 144 % 123 % Payout Ratio with DRIP 114 % n/a 121 % n/a

