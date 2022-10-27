NOCC BOARD CHAIR, MEREDITH R. MITSTIFER, PSY.D. TO PARTICIPATE IN PEER REVIEW FOR OVARIAN CANCER RESEARCH PROJECT (OCRP)
NOCC's executive leadership contributes to steering the future of ovarian cancer research.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs’ (CDMRP), Ovarian Cancer Research Program (OCRP) consumer advocate recently participated in the evaluation of research applications submitted to the OCRP. Meredith R. Mitstifer, Psy.D, was nominated for participation in the program by National Ovarian Cancer Coalition. As a consumer reviewer, Meredith was a full voting member, (along with prominent scientists) at meetings to help determine how the $45 million appropriated by Congress for Fiscal Year 2022 will be spent on ovarian cancer research.
Consumer reviewers are asked to represent the collective view of patients by preparing comments on the impact of the research on issues such as diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life. When commenting on serving as a consumer reviewer, Meredith said that “As an Ovarian Cancer survivor, I was honored to be among the brightest minds in advocating for the future of ovarian cancer research. Being at the forefront of prioritizing the most critical research initiatives in support of my fellow teal warriors gives purpose to my diagnosis. I believe that storytelling is of the utmost importance, and my hope is that by sharing my story, and the unique challenges of my teal community, we will make strides in our fight against this insidious disease.”
Consumer advocates and scientists have worked together in this unique partnership to evaluate the merit of research applications since FY97. COL Sarah B. Goldman, Director of the CDMRP, expressed her appreciation for the consumer advocates’ hard work. “Integrating consumer perspectives into our decision-making process brings energy and focus to our research programs. Patients, caregivers, family members, and advocates help us keep our efforts centered around what is truly important to those impacted. We very much value this critical input from our consumers who help ensure that CDMRP’s work remains critical and relevant,” she said.
Researchers applying to the OCRP propose to support patient-centered research to prevent, detect, treat, and cure ovarian cancer to enhance the health and well-being of Service Members, Veterans, retirees, their family members, and all women impacted by this disease.
More information about the CDMRP OCRP is available at the website: https://cdmrp.army.mil/OCRP/default.
About NOCC: Since 1991, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) has provided support to thousands of cancer survivors, delivered millions of educational resources, and connected with countless local community partners to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. The NOCC is an influential national advocate for patients, survivors, caregivers, and their families struggling with ovarian cancer and remains steadfast in its mission "to save lives through the prevention and cure of ovarian cancer, and to improve the quality of life for survivors and caregivers." At the NOCC, our teal team leads with our values and unique experiences to provide support and education across all communities, ensuring that every woman is empowered to advocate for their health. For more information, please visit www.ovarian.org or call 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426) and follow the NOCC on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
