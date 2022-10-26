Bel Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Year-over-Year Sales Growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB) today announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2022.



Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales of $177.7 million, up 20.9% from Q3-21

Gross profit margin of 29.0%, up from 24.5% in Q3-21

Net earnings of $16.5 million versus $5.7 million in Q3-21

Adjusted EBITDA of $27.3 million, representing a 115% increase compared to Q3-21

Quarterly bookings of $180 million led to quarter-end backlog of orders of $583 million, an increase in backlog of 25% from December 31, 2021

"Third quarter sales and adjusted EBITDA reached record levels in Bel’s 70-year history, with continued improvements in commercial air, strong e-Mobility sales and proper pricing strategies being the largest contributors," said Daniel Bernstein, President and CEO. "The global team’s collective focus on profitability led to meaningful year-over-year margin expansion for the fourth consecutive quarter.

"As expected, growth in our backlog of outstanding orders has started to level off. Our view is that the current movement in backlog is a function of our customers' order management practices and not an indication of reduced demand. With built-in end market diversity across our three product groups, we believe Bel is well-positioned to weather any market softness. Overall, the management team remains optimistic as fundamentally, long-term sectoral drivers remain robust," concluded Mr. Bernstein.

Farouq Tuweiq, CFO, added, "Based on our continuous review of Bel’s operational footprint, we recently launched a series of facility consolidation initiatives to better manage our business and strengthen our operations. These plans include the consolidation of nine of our Magnetic manufacturing buildings in China into a new centralized single site in Southwestern China, allowing us to improve operational efficiencies within this group. In our Connectivity Solutions group, consolidation among existing sites is taking place in both the U.S. and Europe. In connection with these initiatives, in the aggregate, we estimate that one-time costs, largely severance, of approximately $10 million and incremental capex spend of approximately $4 million, will result in annualized cost savings of approximately $5 million. These initiatives began in Q3-22 and are expected to be largely complete by Q3-23. The Company closed on the previously-announced sale of one of its Corporate buildings in Jersey City, New Jersey, resulting in a gain of $1.6 million being recognized during the third quarter. Upon the completion of these consolidation actions, we expect to reduce our overall global occupancy by approximately 170,000 square feet by the end of 2023.

"We are excited about our progress made to date and look forward to continuing our work over the coming quarters to simplify our operations," concluded Mr. Tuweiq.

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, exclude a gain on sale of property, restructuring charges, write-off of deferred financing costs and acquisition-related costs. Please refer to the financial information included with this press release for reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to Non-GAAP financial measures and our explanation of why we present Non-GAAP financial measures.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries. Bel's portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical, broadcasting and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-historical information contained in this press release (including the statements regarding expressions about management’s confidence and management’s expectations and beliefs about our business, operations, products, market conditions, financial position, performance, results and prospects; management’s views, expectations and beliefs about trends involving backlog, order management and demand; management’s views, expectations and beliefs about the market positioning of our products, Bel’s capability to respond to market conditions, and assessments of long-term sectoral drivers in the market; management’s plans, intentions, objectives and expectations with respect to facility consolidation initiatives and plans, including the sites planned to be consolidated, the expected timing thereof, and the effects and benefits anticipated to result therefrom or to be realized thereby, including estimates of associated costs, annualized cost savings, and reductions of global occupancy, and beliefs and expectations regarding improvement of operational efficiencies; and management’s plans, intentions, objectives and beliefs with respect to strategic initiatives and matters of business strategy generally and the desired effects and intended results thereof, including continuing work to simplify our operations) are forward-looking statements (as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers, and risks for the Company’s business in the event of the loss of certain substantial customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; the impact of public health crises (such as the governmental, social and economic effects of COVID-19); the effects of rising input costs, and cost changes generally; difficulties associated with integrating previously acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, including supply chain constraints or other challenges; difficulties associated with the availability of labor, and the risks of any labor unrest or labor shortages; risks associated with our international operations, including our substantial manufacturing operations in China; risks associated with restructuring programs or other strategic initiatives, including any difficulties in implementation or realization of the expected benefits or cost savings; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; the impact of changes to U.S. legal and regulatory requirements, including tax laws, trade and tariff policies; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) reports, including in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in subsequent reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties impacting our business, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP measures identified in this press release as well as in the supplementary information to this press release (Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA) are not measures of performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These measures should not be considered a substitute for, and the reader should also consider, income from operations, net earnings, earnings per share and other measures of performance as defined by GAAP as indicators of our performance or profitability. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly-titled captions of other companies due to differences in the method of calculation. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain unusual or special items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under U.S. GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We may use Non-GAAP financial measures to determine performance-based compensation and management believes that this information may be useful to investors.

[Financial tables follow]

Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 177,739 $ 146,966 $ 485,030 $ 396,351 Cost of sales 126,205 110,992 354,084 301,234 Gross profit 51,534 35,974 130,946 95,117 As a % of net sales 29.0 % 24.5 % 27.0 % 24.0 % Research and development costs 4,877 5,918 14,381 16,301 Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,223 21,188 67,216 64,757 As a % of net sales 12.5 % 14.4 % 13.9 % 16.3 % Restructuring charges 3,969 398 4,000 675 Gain on sale of property (1,596 ) (403 ) (1,596 ) (6,578 ) Income from operations 22,061 8,873 46,945 19,962 As a % of net sales 12.4 % 6.0 % 9.7 % 5.0 % Interest expense (944 ) (1,491 ) (2,411 ) (3,014 ) Other income/expense, net (429 ) (201 ) (2,926 ) 458 Earnings before income taxes 20,688 7,181 41,608 17,406 Provision for income taxes 4,140 1,447 2,959 593 Effective tax rate 20.0 % 20.2 % 7.1 % 3.4 % Net earnings $ 16,548 $ 5,734 $ 38,649 $ 16,813 As a % of net sales 9.3 % 3.9 % 8.0 % 4.2 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Class A common shares - basic and diluted 2,142 2,145 2,144 2,145 Class B common shares - basic and diluted 10,340 10,269 10,358 10,237 Net earnings per common share: Class A common shares - basic and diluted $ 1.27 $ 0.44 $ 2.95 $ 1.29 Class B common shares - basic and diluted $ 1.34 $ 0.47 $ 3.12 $ 1.37





(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2022 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited)





September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,895 $ 61,756 Accounts receivable, net 103,221 87,135 Inventories 164,381 139,383 Other current assets 38,868 40,742 Total current assets 377,365 329,016 Property, plant and equipment, net 35,227 38,210 Right-of-use assets 20,828 21,252 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 78,500 87,646 Other assets 41,896 35,722 Total assets $ 553,816 $ 511,846 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 66,191 $ 65,960 Operating lease liability, current 5,904 6,880 Other current liabilities 64,987 39,172 Total current liabilities 137,082 112,012 Long-term debt 110,000 112,500 Operating lease liability, long-term 14,992 14,668 Other liabilities 55,709 63,923 Total liabilities 317,783 303,103 Stockholders' equity 236,033 208,743 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 553,816 $ 511,846





(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2022 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA(2) (in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Net earnings $ 16,548 $ 5,734 $ 38,649 $ 16,813 Interest expense 944 1,491 2,411 3,014 Provision for income taxes 4,140 1,447 2,959 593 Depreciation and amortization 3,288 4,036 11,604 12,514 EBITDA $ 24,920 $ 12,708 $ 55,623 $ 32,934 % of net sales 14.0 % 8.6 % 11.5 % 8.3 % Unusual or special items: Gain on sale of property (1,596 ) (403 ) (1,596 ) (6,578 ) Restructuring charges 3,969 398 4,000 675 Acquisition-related costs - - - 483 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,293 $ 12,703 $ 58,027 $ 27,514 % of net sales 15.4 % 8.6 % 12.0 % 6.9 %





(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2022 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) In this press release and supplemental information, we have included Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain specified items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We may use Non-GAAP financial measures to determine performance-based compensation and management believes that this information may be useful to investors.





Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures(2) (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





The following tables detail the impact that certain unusual or special items had on the Company's net earnings per common Class A and Class B basic and diluted shares ("EPS") and the line items in which these items were included on the condensed consolidated statements of operations.





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Reconciling Items Earnings before taxes Provision for income taxes Net earnings Class A EPS(3) Class B EPS(3) Earnings before taxes Provision for income taxes Net earnings Class A EPS(3) Class B EPS(3) GAAP measures $ 20,688 $ 4,140 $ 16,548 $ 1.27 $ 1.34 $ 7,181 $ 1,447 $ 5,734 $ 0.44 $ 0.47 Gain on sale of property (1,596 ) (367 ) (1,229 ) (0.09 ) (0.10 ) (403 ) - (403 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Restructuring charges 3,969 985 2,984 0.23 0.24 398 79 319 0.02 0.03 Write-off deferred financing costs - - - - - 820 189 631 0.05 0.05 Non-GAAP measures $ 23,061 $ 4,758 $ 18,303 $ 1.40 $ 1.48 $ 7,996 $ 1,715 $ 6,281 $ 0.48 $ 0.51





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Reconciling Items Earnings before taxes Provision for income taxes Net earnings Class A EPS(3) Class B EPS(3) Earnings before taxes Provision for income taxes Net earnings Class A EPS(3) Class B EPS(3) GAAP measures $ 41,608 $ 2,959 $ 38,649 $ 2.95 $ 3.12 $ 17,406 $ 593 $ 16,813 $ 1.29 $ 1.37 Items included in SG&A expenses: Acquisition-related costs - - - - - 483 111 372 0.03 0.03 Gain on sale of property (1,596 ) (367 ) (1,229 ) (0.09 ) (0.10 ) (6,578 ) - (6,578 ) (0.51 ) (0.54 ) Restructuring charges 4,000 990 3,010 0.23 0.24 675 119 556 0.04 0.05 Write-off of deferred financing costs - - - - - 820 189 631 0.05 0.05 Non-GAAP measures $ 44,012 $ 3,582 $ 40,430 $ 3.09 $ 3.26 $ 12,806 $ 1,012 $ 11,794 $ 0.90 $ 0.96





(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2022 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) In this press release and supplemental information, we have included Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain specified items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We may use Non-GAAP financial measures to determine performance-based compensation and management believes that this information may be useful to investors. (3) Individual amounts of earnings per share may not agree to the total due to rounding.



