AspireHR Honored by Comparably in Q3 2022 for Best Company Compensation and Best Company Perks and Benefits

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AspireHR, a full-service SAP systems integrator, technology innovator, and US-based managed services firm that helps businesses to digitally transform, today announced it won two awards for its outstanding employee-first workplace. The recognitions, which were awarded by Comparably, include Best Company Compensation and Best Company Perks & Benefits.

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Out of tens of thousands considered, AspireHR ranked #76 in Perks and Benefits and #75 in Best Company Compensation nationwide for small to mid-sized companies with fewer than 500 employees. The final data set was compiled from 15 million ratings across 70,000 U.S. companies, large and small.

In total, AspireHR has won four Comparably awards in 2022. Last quarter, AspireHR was also recognized as a Best Company for Career Growth and for the Best CEOs for Women award.

“Competitive pay, as well as great perks and benefits continue to play an important role in what makes a workplace attractive and to retain top talent,” said Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar. “Top-rated companies like AspireHR have certainly raised the bar by expanding salary bands, perks, and benefits to meet new expectations from workers.”

"I’m excited for our employees that Comparably has recognized AspireHR as a top company nationwide in the areas of Best Compensation and Best Perks and Benefits," said Kevin Chase, President and CEO of AspireHR. "We innovate every day to help our clients attract and retain high-performing people, and we aren’t afraid to leverage that same creativity to make us more competitive in the marketplace.” Kevin added “Compensation, perks, and benefits go beyond the traditional definition as our employees also value other investments like our annual conference to foster growth, development, and connection. This year, we had Stephen M.R. Covey join us for a day, with emphasis on trust and inspiration as a key foundation to our company’s thriving culture.”

AspireHR grew about 40% over the past year and has more than doubled its business during the past two years. For information on potential career opportunities, please visit the AspireHR careers page.

About AspireHR

AspireHR delivers the power of the Cloud and Human Capital Management (HCM) to create employee-first successes and next-generation HR experiences that empower individuals, simplify everyday processes, and enable leaders to make strategic, people-focused decisions for improved business performance. With more than 700 projects delivered to its clients across 20 different industries over the past quarter century, AspireHR has a proven track record for achieving rapid ROI. Proud to be a WBENC-certified, woman-owned, SAP Gold Partner certified with SAP Recognized Expertise in SuccessFactors, AspireHR also brings its own proprietary HR Talent and Benefits software to the market, leveraging AI, cloud, and other innovative capabilities. For more information about AspireHR, visit: www.aspirehr.com.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably’s studies and annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit Comparably News.

