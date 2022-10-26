Submit Release
Plexus Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NEENAH, WI, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for our fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 1, 2022, and guidance for our fiscal first quarter 2023 ending December 31, 2022.

  • Reports record fiscal fourth quarter 2022 revenue of $1.12 billion, GAAP operating margin of 5.5% and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.78, including $0.18 of stock-based compensation expense
  • Reports record fiscal 2022 revenue of $3.81 billion, GAAP operating margin of 4.7% and GAAP diluted EPS of $4.86, including $0.82 of stock-based compensation expense
  • Initiates fiscal first quarter 2023 revenue guidance of $1.08 to $1.13 billion with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.40 to $1.58, including $0.20 of stock-based compensation expense
  Three Months Ended
  Oct 1, 2022   Oct 1, 2022   Dec 31, 2022
  Q4F22 Results   Q4F22 Guidance   Q1F23 Guidance
Summary GAAP Items          
Revenue (in millions) $1,124   $980 to $1,020   $1,080 to $1,130
Operating margin 5.5%   4.7% to 5.2%   5.0% to 5.5%
Diluted EPS (1) $1.78   $1.19 to $1.35   $1.40 to $1.58
           
Summary Non-GAAP Items (2)          
Return on invested capital (ROIC) 13.0%        
Economic return 3.7%        
           
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.18 for Q4F22 results, $0.22 for Q4F22 guidance and $0.20 for Q1F23 guidance.
(2) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measures.
 

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Information

  • Won 32 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing $214 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production
  • Trailing four-quarter manufacturing wins of $1 billion in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production
  • Purchased $3.5 million of our shares at an average price of $90.63 per share under our share repurchase program, leaving $46.5 million of the current $50 million authorization remaining

Fiscal Year 2022 Information

  • GAAP diluted EPS of $4.86
  • ROIC of 13.0%, delivered an economic return of 370 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital of 9.3%
  • Purchased $50.4 million of our shares at an average price of $83.55 per share under our share repurchase programs

Todd Kelsey, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The unwavering commitment to operational excellence of Plexus’ nearly 25,000 dedicated team members resulted in accelerating momentum as our fiscal 2022 progressed, culminating in record quarterly revenue and operating profit. With this strong base to build upon entering our fiscal 2023, the benefit of a large backlog of unfulfilled demand, share gains and participation in secular growth markets, we see the opportunity for continued momentum while acknowledging ongoing uncertainties in the macroeconomic outlook and geopolitical climate."

Mr. Kelsey continued, "Our fiscal fourth quarter revenue of $1.12 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 33%, 5.5% GAAP operating margin and GAAP EPS of $1.78 exceeded our guidance. Our further success in mitigating the challenges from constrained component supply resulted in strong sequential revenue growth that drove outstanding profitability."

Mr. Kelsey further commented, "Our funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities remains at a record $3.4 billion, while quarterly new manufacturing program wins totaled $214 million. Included in these wins is an exciting opportunity with a new customer in vehicle, truck and bus electrification, building upon our existing presence in this secular growth market."

Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Our fiscal fourth quarter cash cycle of 100 days was consistent with expectations. The quarter included strategic investments in working capital to support the significant revenue delivered in the fiscal fourth quarter and projected future growth. I was pleased with our ability to steadily improve operating performance and manage working capital to drive sequential improvement in our ROIC as we moved through our fiscal year. Fiscal 2022 ROIC of 13% equated to 370 basis points of economic return, creating substantial shareholder value. While working capital investments will continue in support of our customers’ strong demand, we expect our cash cycle to improve as our fiscal 2023 progresses."

Mr. Kelsey concluded, "We are guiding fiscal first quarter revenue of $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion, GAAP operating margin of 5.0% to 5.5% and GAAP EPS of $1.40 to $1.58. Our guidance reflects the benefit from ongoing new program ramps and robust customer demand with consideration given to the continuation of supply chain challenges and macroeconomic uncertainty. We also anticipate an impact to GAAP EPS due to the absence of foreign exchange gains and greater interest and income tax expense relative to the prior quarter.”

Quarterly & Annual Comparison Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
(in thousands, except EPS) Oct 1, 2022   Jul 2, 2022   Oct 2, 2021   Oct 1, 2022   Oct 2, 2021
Revenue $ 1,123,848     $ 981,341     $ 843,238     $ 3,811,368     $ 3,368,865  
Gross profit   107,105       93,618       78,967       347,229       323,296  
Operating income   62,314       49,561       42,342       178,185       176,268  
Net income   50,457       37,494       33,341       138,243       138,912  
Diluted EPS $ 1.78     $ 1.33     $ 1.16     $ 4.86     $ 4.76  
                   
Gross margin   9.5 %     9.5 %     9.4 %     9.1 %     9.6 %
Operating margin   5.5 %     5.1 %     5.0 %     4.7 %     5.2 %
                   
ROIC (1)   13.0 %     11.5 %     15.4 %     13.0 %     15.4 %
Economic return (1)   3.7 %     2.2 %     7.3 %     3.7 %     7.3 %
                   
(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return and a reconciliation of these measures to their comparable GAAP measures.
 

Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue

Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 58% of revenue during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. This is up two percentage points from each of the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. For fiscal 2022, top 10 customers comprised 56% of revenue, up one percentage point from fiscal 2021.

Business Segments ($ in millions) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  Oct 1, 2022   Jul 2, 2022   Oct 2, 2021   Oct 1, 2022   Oct 2, 2021
Americas $ 380     $ 343     $ 307     $ 1,311     $ 1,318  
Asia-Pacific   689       586       494       2,300       1,851  
Europe, Middle East and Africa   85       84       74       316       313  
Elimination of inter-segment sales   (30 )     (32 )     (32 )     (116 )     (113 )
Total Revenue $ 1,124     $ 981     $ 843     $ 3,811     $ 3,369  
                                       


Market Sectors ($ in millions) Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  Oct 1, 2022   Jul 2, 2022   Oct 2, 2021   Oct 1, 2022   Oct 2, 2021
Industrial $ 520 46 %   $ 454 46 %   $ 392 46 %   $ 1,753 46 %   $ 1,549 46 %
Healthcare/Life Sciences   467 42 %     401 41 %     333 40 %     1,565 41 %     1,327 39 %
Aerospace/Defense   137 12 %     126 13 %     118 14 %     493 13 %     493 15 %
Total Revenue $ 1,124     $ 981     $ 843     $ 3,811     $ 3,369  
                                       

Non-GAAP Supplemental Information

Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return and free cash flow because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision-making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information Tables.

ROIC and Economic Return

ROIC for fiscal year 2022 was 13.0%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a five-quarter period for the fiscal year. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus' weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2022 was 9.3%. ROIC for fiscal year 2022 less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 3.7%.

Free Cash Flow

Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended October 1, 2022, cash flows used in operations was $0.4 million, less capital expenditures of $16.7 million, resulting in negative free cash flow of $17.1 million. For the fiscal year ended October 1, 2022, cash flows used in operations was $26.3 million, less capital expenditures of $101.6 million, resulting in negative free cash flow of $127.9 million.

Cash Cycle Days Three Months Ended
  Oct 1, 2022   Jul 2, 2022   Oct 2, 2021
Days in Accounts Receivable 60   57   56
Days in Contract Assets 11   12   13
Days in Inventory 144   160   116
Days in Accounts Payable (72)   (87)   (76)
Days in Cash Deposits (43)   (40)   (24)
Annualized Cash Cycle * 100   102   85
* We calculate cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in cash deposits.
 

About Plexus
Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of nearly 25,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing and Sustaining Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout a product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com

Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure Statement
The statements contained in this press release that are guidance or which are not historical facts (such as statements in the future tense and statements including believe, expect, intend, plan, anticipate, goal, target and similar terms and concepts), including all discussions of periods which are not yet completed, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the evolving effect, which may intensify, of COVID-19 on our employees, customers, suppliers, and logistics providers, including the impact of governmental actions being taken to curtail the spread of the virus. Other risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the effect of inflationary pressures on our costs of production, profitability, and on the economic outlook of our markets; the effects of shortages and delays in obtaining components as a result of economic cycles, natural disasters or otherwise; the risk of customer delays, changes, cancellations or forecast inaccuracies in both ongoing and new programs; the lack of visibility of future orders, particularly in view of changing economic conditions; the economic performance of the industries, sectors and customers we serve; the effects of tariffs, trade disputes, trade agreements and other trade protection measures; the effects of the volume of revenue from certain sectors or programs on our margins in particular periods; our ability to secure new customers, maintain our current customer base and deliver product on a timely basis; the risks of concentration of work for certain customers; the particular risks relative to new or recent customers, programs or services, which risks include customer and other delays, start-up costs, potential inability to execute, the establishment of appropriate terms of agreements, and the lack of a track record of order volume and timing; the effects of start-up costs of new programs and facilities or the costs associated with the closure or consolidation of facilities; possible unexpected costs and operating disruption in transitioning programs, including transitions between Company facilities; the risk that new program wins and/or customer demand may not result in the expected revenue or profitability; the fact that customer orders may not lead to long-term relationships; our ability to manage successfully and execute a complex business model characterized by high product mix and demanding quality, regulatory, and other requirements; the risks associated with excess and obsolete inventory, including the risk that inventory purchased on behalf of our customers may not be consumed or otherwise paid for by the customer, resulting in an inventory write-off; risks related to information technology systems and data security; the ability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring or similar actions, as well as the adequacy of related charges as compared to actual expenses; increasing regulatory and compliance requirements; the effects of U.S. Tax Reform, any tax law changes as a result of change in U.S. presidential administration, and of related foreign jurisdiction tax developments; current or potential future barriers to the repatriation of funds that are currently held outside of the United States as a result of actions taken by other countries or otherwise; the potential effects of jurisdictional results on our taxes, tax rates, and our ability to use deferred tax assets and net operating losses; the weakness of areas of the global economy; the effect of changes in the pricing and margins of products; raw materials and component cost fluctuations; the potential effect of fluctuations in the value of the currencies in which we transact business; the effects of changes in economic conditions, political conditions and tax matters in the United States and in the other countries in which we do business; the potential effect of other world or local events or other events outside our control (such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, changes in energy prices, terrorism, global health epidemics and weather events); the impact of increased competition; an inability to successfully manage human capital; changes in financial accounting standards; and other risks detailed herein and in our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in Risk Factors contained in our fiscal 2021 Form 10-K and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
           
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  Oct 1,   Oct 2,   Oct 1,   Oct 2,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net sales $ 1,123,848     $ 843,238     $ 3,811,368     $ 3,368,865  
Cost of sales   1,016,743       764,271       3,464,139       3,045,569  
Gross profit   107,105       78,967       347,229       323,296  
Operating expenses:              
Selling and administrative expenses   44,791       36,625       167,023       143,761  
Restructuring and impairment charges               2,021       3,267  
Operating income   62,314       42,342       178,185       176,268  
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense   (5,544 )     (3,159 )     (15,858 )     (14,253 )
Interest income   454       300       1,305       1,372  
Miscellaneous, net   (282 )     (54 )     (5,329 )     (2,976 )
Income before income taxes   56,942       39,429       158,303       160,411  
Income tax expense   6,485       6,088       20,060       21,499  
Net income $ 50,457     $ 33,341     $ 138,243     $ 138,912  
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 1.82     $ 1.18     $ 4.96     $ 4.86  
Diluted $ 1.78     $ 1.16     $ 4.86     $ 4.76  
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   27,710       28,179       27,862       28,575  
Diluted   28,293       28,775       28,439       29,167  
                               


PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
       
  Oct 1,   Oct 2,
    2022       2021  
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 274,805     $ 270,172  
Restricted cash   665       341  
Accounts receivable   737,696       519,684  
Contract assets   138,540       115,283  
Inventories   1,602,783       972,312  
Prepaid expenses and other   61,633       53,094  
Total current assets   2,816,122       1,930,886  
Property, plant and equipment, net   444,705       395,094  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   65,134       72,087  
Deferred income taxes   39,075       27,385  
Other assets   28,189       36,441  
Total non-current assets   577,103       531,007  
     Total assets $ 3,393,225     $ 2,461,893  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 273,971     $ 66,313  
Accounts payable   805,583       634,969  
Customer deposits   480,486       204,985  
Accrued salaries and wages   88,876       75,394  
Other accrued liabilities   357,273       147,042  
Total current liabilities   2,006,189       1,128,703  
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion   187,776       187,033  
Accrued income taxes payable   42,019       47,974  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   33,628       37,970  
Deferred income taxes   6,327       5,677  
Other liabilities   21,555       26,304  
Total non-current liabilities   291,305       304,958  
     Total liabilities   2,297,494       1,433,661  
Shareholders’ equity:      
Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized,      
54,084 and 53,849 shares issued, respectively,      
and 27,679 and 28,047 shares outstanding, respectively   541       538  
Additional paid-in-capital   652,467       639,778  
Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 26,405 and 25,802, respectively   (1,093,483 )     (1,043,091 )
Retained earnings   1,572,234       1,433,991  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (36,028 )     (2,984 )
Total shareholders’ equity   1,095,731       1,028,232  
     Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,393,225     $ 2,461,893  
       


PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
                     
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    Oct 1,   Jul 2,   Oct 2,   Oct 1,   Oct 2,
      2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Operating income, as reported $ 62,314     $ 49,561     $ 42,342     $ 178,185     $ 176,268  
Operating margin, as reported   5.5 %     5.1 %     5.0 %     4.7 %     5.2 %
                     
Non-GAAP adjustments:                  
Restructuring and impairment charges (1)                     2,021       3,267  
Adjusted operating income $ 62,314     $ 49,561     $ 42,342     $ 180,206     $ 179,535  
Adjusted operating margin   5.5 %     5.1 %     5.0 %     4.7 %     5.3 %
                     
Net income, as reported $ 50,457     $ 37,494     $ 33,341     $ 138,243     $ 138,912  
                     
Non-GAAP adjustments:                  
Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1)                     1,809       2,924  
Adjusted net income $ 50,457     $ 37,494     $ 33,341     $ 140,052     $ 141,836  
                     
Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 1.78     $ 1.33     $ 1.16     $ 4.86     $ 4.76  
                     
Non-GAAP per share adjustments:                  
Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1)                     0.06       0.10  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.78     $ 1.33     $ 1.16     $ 4.92     $ 4.86  
                     
(1) During the twelve months ended October 1, 2022, restructuring and impairment charges of $2.0 million, or $1.8 million net of taxes, were primarily incurred for employee severance costs associated with a facility transition in the Company’s APAC region. During the twelve months ended October 2, 2021, restructuring and impairment charges of $3.3 million, or $2.9 million net of taxes, were incurred for employee severance costs associated with the reduction of the Company's workforce primarily in the EMEA and AMER regions.
 


PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
           
ROIC and Economic Return Calculations Twelve Months Ended   Nine Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  Oct 1,   Jul 2,   Oct 2,
  2022   2022   2021
Operating income, as reported   $ 178,185       $ 115,871       $ 176,268  
Restructuring and impairment charges +   2,021     +   2,021     +   3,267  
Adjusted operating income   $ 180,206       $ 117,892       $ 179,535  
        ÷   3        
          $ 39,297        
        x   4        
Adjusted annualized operating income   $ 180,206       $ 157,188       $ 179,535  
Adjusted effective tax rate x   13 %   x   14 %   x   13 %
Tax impact     23,427         22,006         23,340  
Adjusted operating income (tax effected)   $ 156,779       $ 135,182       $ 156,195  
                 
Average invested capital ÷ $ 1,207,357     ÷ $ 1,178,134     ÷ $ 1,014,742  
ROIC     13.0 %       11.5 %       15.4 %
Weighted average cost of capital -   9.3 %   -   9.3 %   -   8.1 %
Economic return     3.7 %       2.2 %       7.3 %
                             


  Three Months Ended
Average Invested Capital Calculations Oct 1,   Jul 2,   Apr 2,   Jan 1,   Oct 2,
    2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
Equity $ 1,095,731     $ 1,058,190     $ 1,040,591     $ 1,044,095     $ 1,028,232  
Plus:                  
Debt and finance lease obligations - current   273,971       250,012       222,393       151,417       66,313  
Operating lease obligations - current (1)   7,948       8,640       9,266       9,507       9,877  
Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term   187,776       184,707       186,069       187,075       187,033  
Operating lease obligations - long-term   33,628       32,270       34,347       36,343       37,970  
Less:                  
Cash and cash equivalents   (274,805 )     (276,608 )     (307,964 )     (217,067 )     (270,172 )
  $ 1,324,249     $ 1,257,211     $ 1,184,702     $ 1,211,370     $ 1,059,253  
                                       


  Three Months Ended
Average Invested Capital Calculations Jul 3,   Apr 3,   Jan 2,   Oct 3,
    2021       2021       2021       2020  
Equity $ 1,020,450     $ 1,013,952     $ 1,006,959     $ 977,480  
Plus:              
Debt and finance lease obligations - current   60,468       50,229       148,408       146,829  
Operating lease obligations - current (1)   9,130       9,314       9,351       7,724  
Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term   187,690       188,730       188,148       187,975  
Operating lease obligations - long-term   33,193       34,751       37,052       36,779  
Less:              
Cash and cash equivalents   (303,255 )     (294,370 )     (356,724 )     (385,807 )
  $ 1,007,676     $ 1,002,606     $ 1,033,194     $ 970,980  


(1) Included in other accrued liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.

