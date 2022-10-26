FinWise Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- - Net Income of $3.7 Million -

- Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.27 -

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Loan originations were $1.5 billion, compared to $2.1 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and $1.8 billion in the prior year period

Net interest income was $12.5 million, compared to $12.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and $13.5 million in the prior year period

Net Income was $3.7 million, compared to $5.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and $8.4 million in the prior year period

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.27 for the quarter, compared to $0.41 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and $0.91 for the prior year period

Efficiency ratio was 42.3%, compared to 52.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 33.7% for the prior year period

Maintained strong returns with annualized return on average equity (ROAE) of 11.0%, compared to 17.2% in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 52.2% in the prior year period

Asset quality remained solid as there were no nonperforming loans as of September 30, 2022.



“FinWise delivered a solid third quarter even as we faced an increasingly challenging macro environment,” said Kent Landvatter, Chief Executive Officer and President of FinWise. “The FinWise team remains thoroughly focused on serving our clients while managing what we can control during the current environment – prudent underwriting, cost control, and continuing to enhance our differentiated business model in order to remain well positioned to capitalize on future growth opportunities when the environment stabilizes. We believe these factors allow us to continue to follow our path of long-term operating efficiency and profitability.”

Selected Financial Data

For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands, except per share amounts, annualized ratios) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Net Income $ 3,654 $ 5,482 $ 8,442 Diluted EPS $ 0.27 $ 0.41 $ 0.91 Return on average assets 3.9% 5.5% 10.8% Return on average equity 11.0% 17.2% 52.2% Yield on loans 18.94% 18.42% 23.04% Cost of deposits 1.16% 0.77% 0.97% Net interest margin 14.93% 13.69% 18.31% Efficiency Ratio (1) 42.3% 52.0% 33.7% Tangible book value per share $ 10.44 $ 10.13 $ 7.90 Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (2) 34.8% 35.7% 20.4% Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR) 24.9% 21.4% 19.5% (1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. The efficiency ratio is defined as total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. We believe this measure is important as an indicator of productivity because it shows the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.



(2) This measure is not a measure recognized under GAAP and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. We have not considered loan servicing rights as an intangible asset for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity as of each of the dates indicated.





Net Income

Net income was $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, and $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decline from the previous quarter was primarily due to higher provision for income taxes, higher provision for loan losses and lower strategic program fees, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest expense. Compared to the prior year period, the decline was primarily driven by an increase in the provision for loan losses and non-interest expenses and a decrease in gain-on-sale of loans and interest income.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $12.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, and $13.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decline from both prior periods was primarily due to lower average loans held for sale balances.

Loan originations totaled $1.5 billion for the third quarter of 2022, down from $2.1 billion for the second quarter of 2022, and down from $1.8 billion for the third quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 increased to 14.93% compared to 13.69% for the second quarter of 2022 and decreased compared to 18.31% for the third quarter of 2021. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily driven by an increase in variable rates on SBA 7(a) loans and a loan mix shift away from loans carrying lower yields within the strategic program held for sale portfolio. The net interest margin decrease from the third quarter of 2021 was driven mainly by a loan mix shift toward loans carrying lower yields.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company’s provision for loan losses was $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Compared to the previous quarter and third quarter of 2021, the increase in provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to higher net charge-offs and growth of unguaranteed loans held for investment.

Non-interest Income

For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Non-interest income: Strategic program fees $ 5,136 $ 6,221 $ 4,982 Gain on sale of loans 1,923 2,412 2,876 SBA loan servicing fees 327 342 337 Change in fair value on investment in BFG 65 (575) 266 Other miscellaneous income 72 31 14 Total non-interest income $ 7,523 $ 8,431 $ 8,475

Non-interest income was $7.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decline from the previous quarter was driven primarily by lower strategic program fees due to the decline in loan origination volumes and the decline in gain on sale of loans due to a decrease in the premium received for SBA 7(a) loans sold, partially offset by a decrease in fair value of the Company’s investment in Business Funding Group, LLC (“BFG”) in the previous quarter which did not occur in the third quarter of 2022. Compared to the prior year period, the decrease was primarily due to lower gain on sale of loans due to a decrease in the premium received for SBA 7(a) loans sold and a decrease in the change in fair value of the Company’s investment in BFG.

Non-interest Expense

For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,137 $ 6,594 $ 5,930 Occupancy and equipment expenses 640 419 205 (Recovery) impairment of SBA servicing asset (127 ) 1,135 - Other operating expenses 2,819 2,871 1,263 Total non-interest expense $ 8,469 $ 11,019 $ 7,398

Non-interest expense was $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $7.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease over the previous quarter was primarily due to the cessation in June 2022 of commission accruals related to the Company’s strategic lending program and an impairment on the Company’s SBA servicing asset in the previous quarter which did not occur in the third quarter of 2022. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increased other operating expenses relating primarily to an increase in consulting fees, partially offset by the cessation in June 2022 of commission accruals related to the Company’s strategic lending program.



The Company’s efficiency ratio was 42.3% for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 52.0% for the second quarter of 2022 and 33.7% for the third quarter of 2021.

Tax Rate

The Company’s effective tax rate was approximately 48.7% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 24.6% for the second quarter of 2022 and 24.5% for the third quarter of 2021. During the final preparation for filing of the Company’s 2021 income tax returns an immaterial error in the calculation of the Company’s tax provision was identified that understated the income tax expense. This error was corrected during the third quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet

The Company’s total assets were $385.6 million at September 30, 2022, an increase from $366.0 million at June 30, 2022 and an increase from $338.3 million at September 30, 2021. The increase over the prior period was mainly due to an increase in deposits utilized to fund the Company’s growth in held for investment loan portfolio and the Strategic Program held for sale loan portfolio. The increase in total assets compared to September 30, 2021 was mainly due to an increase in cash from the Company’s public stock offering, growth in deposits to fund the Company’s held for investment loan portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in deposits utilized to fund the Company’s held for sale loan portfolio.

The following table shows the loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:

As of 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 ($s in thousands) Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans SBA $ 127,455 49.6% $ 124,477 53.6% $ 125,192 50.2% Commercial, non real estate 12,970 5.1% 7,847 3.4% 3,955 1.6% Residential real estate 34,501 13.4% 30,965 13.3% 25,105 10.1% Strategic Program loans 70,290 27.4% 59,066 25.5% 87,876 35.3% Commercial real estate 6,149 2.4% 4,722 2.0% 2,357 0.9% Consumer 5,455 2.1% 5,062 2.2% 4,729 1.9% Total period end loans $ 256,820 100.0% $ 232,139 100.0% $ 249,214 100.0% Note: SBA loans as of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 include $0.7 million, $0.7 million and $2.3 million in PPP loans, respectively. SBA loans as of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 include $42.6 million, $46.0 million and $59.9 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA. The held for investment balance on Strategic Programs with annual interest rates below 36% as of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 was $10.2 million, $12.0 million and $9.5 million, respectively.

Total loans receivable at September 30, 2022 increased to $256.8 million from $232.1 million at June 30, 2022 and increased from $249.2 million at September 30, 2021. The increase in loans receivable compared to the amount at June 30, 2022 was due primarily to increases in strategic program held for sale loans, SBA 7(a) loan balances that are not guaranteed by the SBA, and commercial, non real estate loans. The increase in loans receivable compared to the amount at September 30, 2021 was due primarily to increases in SBA 7(a) loan balances that are not guaranteed by the SBA, residential real estate loans, and commercial, non real estate loans, partially offset by decreases in strategic program held for sale loans and SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA.



The following table shows the Company’s deposit composition as of the dates indicated:

As of 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 ($s in thousands) Total Percent Total Percent Total Percent Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 97,654 42.0% $ 83,490 38.1% $ 109,459 43.4% Interest-bearing deposits: Demand 55,152 23.6% 11,360 5.1% 5,398 2.1% Savings 7,252 3.1% 7,462 3.4% 8,146 3.2% Money markets 12,281 5.3% 48,273 22.0% 25,679 10.1% Time certificates of deposit 60,499 26.0% 68,774 31.4% 104,354 41.2% Total period end deposits $ 232,838 100.0% $ 219,359 100.0% $ 253,036 100.0%

Total deposits at September 30, 2022 increased to $232.8 million from $219.4 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased from $253.0 million at September 30, 2021. The increase from the amount at June 30, 2022 was driven primarily by an increase in interest-bearing demand and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by decreases in money market deposits and time certificates of deposits. The decrease from the amount at September 30, 2021 was driven by decreases in time certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by an increase in interest-bearing demand deposits. The increase in interest-bearing demand deposits over both periods is primarily due to new HSA deposits from Lively, Inc., a technology focused Health Savings Account provider.



Total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2022 increased $3.8 million, to $134.3 million from $130.5 million at June 30, 2022. Compared to September 30, 2021, total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2022 increased $65.2 million from $69.1 million. The increase in shareholders’ equity over the prior quarter was mainly driven by net income for the third quarter of 2022. The increase over the prior year period was primarily due to the Company’s initial public offering and net income.

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios

The following table presents the leverage ratios for the Bank as of the dates indicated:

As of 2022 2021 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Well-Capitalized Requirement Well-Capitalized Requirement Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR) 24.9% 21.4% 19.5% 9.0% 8.5%

The Bank’s capital levels remain significantly above well-capitalized guidelines as of the end of the third quarter of 2022.



Share Repurchase Program

On August 18, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to 5% of outstanding common stock as of August 16, 2022, or 644,241 shares of the Company’s common stock, through August 31, 2024. As of September 30, 2022, the Company has repurchased a total of 20,000 shares for a total of $0.2 million.

Asset Quality

The Company did not have any nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022, compared to $0.6 million or 0.3% of total loans receivable at June 30, 2022 and $0.8 million or 0.3% of total loans receivable at September 30, 2021. As noted above, the provision for loan losses was $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. The Company’s allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP loans) was 4.7% at September 30, 2022 compared to 4.6% at June 30, 2022 and 3.9% at September 30, 2021.

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company’s net charge-offs were $3.1 million, compared to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by higher net charge-offs related to strategic programs and charge-offs related to SBA 7(a) loan balances that are not guaranteed by the SBA that have been carried as classified assets since 2019. The increase in net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021 was mainly driven by some normalization of credit losses to pre-pandemic market conditions and growth in the Company’s held for investment balances.

The following table presents a summary of changes in the allowance for loan losses and asset quality ratios for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses: Beginning Balance $ 10,602 $ 9,987 $ 7,239 Provision 4,457 2,913 3,367 Charge offs SBA (259) (102) (1) Commercial, non real estate - - - Residential real estate - - - Strategic Program loans (3,070) (2,560) (1,105) Commercial real estate - - - Consumer (4) - - Recoveries SBA 9 48 30 Commercial, non real estate - 1 11 Residential real estate - - - Strategic Program loans 233 315 99 Commercial real estate - - - Consumer - - - Ending Balance $ 11,968 $ 10,602 $ 9,640 Asset Quality Ratios As of and For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands, annualized ratios) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Nonperforming loans $ - $ 633 $ 757 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.0% 0.3% 0.3% Net charge offs to average loans 4.7% 3.3% 1.6% Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment 5.6% 5.3% 5.2% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 4.7% 4.6% 3.9% Allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP loans) (1) 4.7% 4.6% 3.9% Net charge-offs $ 3,091 $ 2,298 $ 966 (1) This measure is not a measure recognized under GAAP and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. Allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP loans) is defined as the allowance for loan losses divided by total loans minus PPP loans. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is allowance for loan losses to total loans.





About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp is a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah. FinWise operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. FinWise currently operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. FinWise is a nationwide lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. Learn more at www.finwisebancorp.com.

FINWISE BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

($s in thousands; unaudited)

As of ($s in thousands) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 410 $ 397 $ 410 Interest bearing deposits 92,053 96,131 67,696 Total cash and cash equivalents 92,463 96,528 68,106 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost 13,925 12,463 4,414 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 449 449 377 Loans receivable, net 200,485 189,670 178,748 Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 43,606 31,599 62,702 Premises and equipment, net 6,830 5,834 2,484 Accrued interest receivable 1,672 1,422 1,297 Deferred taxes, net 2,164 2,018 1,597 SBA servicing asset, net 5,269 4,586 4,368 Investment in Business Funding Group (BFG), at fair value 4,500 4,600 5,241 Investment in Finwise Investments, LLC 271 80 - Operating lease right-of-use ("ROU") assets 6,691 6,935 - Income taxes receivable, net - 1,843 - Other assets 7,244 7,960 8,982 Total assets $ 385,569 $ 365,987 $ 338,316 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest bearing $ 97,654 $ 83,490 $ 109,459 Interest bearing 135,184 135,869 143,577 Total deposits 232,838 219,359 253,036 Accrued interest payable 30 34 43 Income taxes payable, net 1,066 - 823 PPP Liquidity Facility 345 376 2,259 Operating lease liabilities 7,249 7,393 - Other liabilities 9,756 8,288 13,017 Total liabilities 251,284 235,450 269,178 Shareholders' equity Common stock 13 13 9 Additional paid-in-capital 55,113 55,015 18,647 Retained earnings 79,159 75,509 50,482 Total shareholders' equity 134,285 130,537 69,138 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 385,569 $ 365,987 $ 338,316





FINWISE BANCORP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

($s in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended ($s in thousands, except per share amounts) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 12,481 $ 12,864 $ 13,726 Interest on securities 52 44 7 Other interest income 290 105 16 Total interest income 12,823 13,013 13,749 Interest expense Interest on deposits 303 244 271 Interest on PPP Liquidity Facility 1 - 8 Total interest expense 304 244 279 Net interest income 12,519 12,769 13,470 Provision for loan losses 4,457 2,913 3,367 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,062 9,856 10,103 Non-interest income Strategic Program fees 5,136 6,221 4,982 Gain on sale of loans 1,923 2,412 2,876 SBA loan servicing fees 327 342 337 Change in fair value on investment in BFG 65 (575) 266 Other miscellaneous income 72 31 14 Total non-interest income 7,523 8,431 8,475 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,137 6,594 5,930 Occupancy and equipment expenses 640 419 205 (Recovery) impairment of SBA servicing asset (127) 1,135 - Other operating expenses 2,819 2,871 1,263 Total non-interest expense 8,469 11,019 7,398 Income before income tax expense 7,116 7,268 11,180 Provision for income taxes 3,462 1,786 2,738 Net income $ 3,654 $ 5,482 $ 8,442 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.28 $ 0.43 $ 0.97 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.41 $ 0.91 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 12,784,298 12,716,010 8,255,953 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 13,324,059 13,417,390 8,810,829 Shares outstanding at end of period 12,864,821 12,884,821 8,746,110





FINWISE BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY

($s in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 ($s in thousands, annualized ratios) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve, non-U.S. central banks and other banks $ 59,337 290 1.95% $ 82,046 105 0.51% $ 54,261 16 0.12% Investment securities 12,418 52 1.67% 11,837 44 1.49% 1,689 7 1.66% Loans held for sale 50,516 4,533 35.89% 74,800 5,949 31.81% 65,273 6,293 38.56% Loans held for investment 213,080 7,948 14.92% 204,501 6,915 13.53% 173,068 7,433 17.18% Total interest earning assets 335,351 12,823 15.30% 373,184 13,013 13.95% 294,291 13,749 18.69% Less: allowance for loan losses (10,768 ) (10,425 ) (8,083 ) Non-interest earning assets 32,626 32,558 18,846 Total assets $ 357,209 $ 395,317 $ 305,054 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand $ 11,857 113 3.81% $ 7,587 $ 27 1.42% $ 5,007 11 0.88% Savings 7,514 1 0.05% 7,430 1 0.05% 8,818 3 0.14% Money market accounts 20,615 29 0.56% 29,318 21 0.29% 22,274 21 0.38% Certificates of deposit 64,789 160 0.99% 82,870 195 0.94% 76,127 236 1.24% Total deposits 104,775 303 1.16% 127,205 244 0.77% 112,226 271 0.97% Other borrowings 360 1 0.35% 601 - 0.35% 9,365 8 0.34% Total interest bearing liabilities 105,135 304 1.16% 127,806 244 0.76% 121,591 279 0.92% Non-interest bearing deposits 102,575 120,359 107,342 Non-interest bearing liabilities 17,542 19,429 13,076 Shareholders’ equity 131,957 127,723 63,045 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 357,209 $ 395,317 $ 305,054 Net interest income and interest rate spread 12,519 14.14% $ 12,769 13.18% $ 13,470 17.77% Net interest margin 14.93% 13.69% 18.31% Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 318.97% 291.99% 242.03% Note: Average PPP loans for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 were $0.7 million, $0.9 million and $8.8 million, respectively.





FINWISE BANCORP

SELECTED HISTORICAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA

($s in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

($s in thousands, except for per share data, annualized ratios) As of and for the Three Months Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Selected Loan Metrics Amount of loans originated $ 1,506,100 $ 2,088,843 $ 1,822,942 Selected Income Statement Data Interest income $ 12,823 $ 13,013 $ 13,749 Interest expense 304 244 279 Net interest income 12,519 12,769 13,470 Provision for loan losses 4,457 2,913 3,367 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,062 9,856 10,103 Non-interest income 7,523 8,431 8,475 Non-interest expense 8,469 11,019 7,398 Provision for income taxes 3,462 1,786 2,738 Net income 3,654 5,482 8,442 Selected Balance Sheet Data Total Assets $ 385,569 $ 365,987 $ 338,316 Cash and cash equivalents 92,463 96,528 68,106 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost 13,925 12,463 4,414 Loans receivable, net 200,485 189,670 178,748 Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 43,606 31,599 62,702 SBA servicing asset, net 5,269 4,586 4,368 Investment in Business Funding Group, at fair value 4,500 4,600 5,241 Deposits 232,838 219,359 253,036 PPP Liquidity Facility 345 376 2,259 Total shareholders' equity 134,285 130,537 69,138 Tangible shareholders’ equity (1) 134,285 130,537 69,138 Share and Per Share Data Earnings per share - basic $ 0.28 $ 0.43 $ 0.97 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.41 $ 0.91 Book value per share $ 10.44 $ 10.13 $ 7.90 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.44 $ 10.13 $ 7.90 Weighted avg outstanding shares - basic 12,784,298 12,716,010 8,255,953 Weighted avg outstanding shares - diluted 13,324,059 13,417,390 8,810,829 Shares outstanding at end of period 12,864,821 12,884,821 8,746,110 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.0% 0.3% 0.3% Net charge offs to average loans 4.7% 3.3% 1.6% Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment 5.6% 5.3% 5.2% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 4.7% 4.6% 3.9% Allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP loans) (2) 4.7% 4.6% 3.9% Capital Ratios Total shareholders' equity to total assets 34.8% 35.7% 20.4% Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (1) 34.8% 35.7% 20.4% Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR) 24.9% 21.4% 19.5% (1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. We have not considered loan servicing rights as an intangible asset for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity as of each of the dates indicated.



(2) This measure is not a measure recognized under GAAP and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. Allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP loans) is defined as the allowance for loan losses divided by total loans minus PPP loans. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is allowance for loan losses to total loans.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures

Efficiency ratio For Three Months Ended ($s in thousands, annualized ratios) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Non-interest expense $ 8,469 $ 11,019 $ 7,398 Net interest income 12,519 12,769 13,470 Total non-interest income 7,523 8,431 8,475 Adjusted operating revenue $ 20,042 $ 21,200 $ 21,945 Efficiency ratio 42.3% 52.0% 33.7% Allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP Loans) As of 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 ($s in thousands) Allowance for loan losses $ 11,968 $ 10,602 $ 9,640 Total Loans 256,820 232,139 249,214 PPP Loans 679 734 2,303 Total Loans less PPP Loans $ 256,141 $ 231,405 $ 246,911 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP Loans) 4.7% 4.6% 3.9% Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings to total assets (less PPP loans) As of 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 ($s in thousands) Total Assets $ 385,569 $ 365,987 $ 338,316 PPP Loans 679 734 2,303 Total Assets less PPP Loans $ 384,890 $ 365,253 $ 336,013 Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings $ 95 $ 728 $ 864 Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings to total assets (less PPP loans) 0.0% 0.2% 0.3%



