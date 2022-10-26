FinWise Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
- Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.27 -
MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Loan originations were $1.5 billion, compared to $2.1 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and $1.8 billion in the prior year period
- Net interest income was $12.5 million, compared to $12.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and $13.5 million in the prior year period
- Net Income was $3.7 million, compared to $5.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and $8.4 million in the prior year period
- Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.27 for the quarter, compared to $0.41 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and $0.91 for the prior year period
- Efficiency ratio was 42.3%, compared to 52.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 33.7% for the prior year period
- Maintained strong returns with annualized return on average equity (ROAE) of 11.0%, compared to 17.2% in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 52.2% in the prior year period
- Asset quality remained solid as there were no nonperforming loans as of September 30, 2022.
“FinWise delivered a solid third quarter even as we faced an increasingly challenging macro environment,” said Kent Landvatter, Chief Executive Officer and President of FinWise. “The FinWise team remains thoroughly focused on serving our clients while managing what we can control during the current environment – prudent underwriting, cost control, and continuing to enhance our differentiated business model in order to remain well positioned to capitalize on future growth opportunities when the environment stabilizes. We believe these factors allow us to continue to follow our path of long-term operating efficiency and profitability.”
Selected Financial Data
|For the Three Months Ended
|($s in thousands, except per share amounts, annualized ratios)
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|9/30/2021
|Net Income
|$
|3,654
|$
|5,482
|$
|8,442
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.91
|Return on average assets
|3.9%
|5.5%
|10.8%
|Return on average equity
|11.0%
|17.2%
|52.2%
|Yield on loans
|18.94%
|18.42%
|23.04%
|Cost of deposits
|1.16%
|0.77%
|0.97%
|Net interest margin
|14.93%
|13.69%
|18.31%
|Efficiency Ratio (1)
|42.3%
|52.0%
|33.7%
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|10.44
|$
|10.13
|$
|7.90
|Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (2)
|34.8%
|35.7%
|20.4%
|Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR)
|24.9%
|21.4%
|19.5%
|(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. The efficiency ratio is defined as total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. We believe this measure is important as an indicator of productivity because it shows the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.
(2) This measure is not a measure recognized under GAAP and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. We have not considered loan servicing rights as an intangible asset for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity as of each of the dates indicated.
Net Income
Net income was $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, and $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decline from the previous quarter was primarily due to higher provision for income taxes, higher provision for loan losses and lower strategic program fees, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest expense. Compared to the prior year period, the decline was primarily driven by an increase in the provision for loan losses and non-interest expenses and a decrease in gain-on-sale of loans and interest income.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $12.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $12.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, and $13.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decline from both prior periods was primarily due to lower average loans held for sale balances.
Loan originations totaled $1.5 billion for the third quarter of 2022, down from $2.1 billion for the second quarter of 2022, and down from $1.8 billion for the third quarter of 2021.
Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 increased to 14.93% compared to 13.69% for the second quarter of 2022 and decreased compared to 18.31% for the third quarter of 2021. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily driven by an increase in variable rates on SBA 7(a) loans and a loan mix shift away from loans carrying lower yields within the strategic program held for sale portfolio. The net interest margin decrease from the third quarter of 2021 was driven mainly by a loan mix shift toward loans carrying lower yields.
Provision for Loan Losses
The Company’s provision for loan losses was $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Compared to the previous quarter and third quarter of 2021, the increase in provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to higher net charge-offs and growth of unguaranteed loans held for investment.
Non-interest Income
|For the Three Months Ended
|($s in thousands)
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|9/30/2021
|Non-interest income:
|Strategic program fees
|$
|5,136
|$
|6,221
|$
|4,982
|Gain on sale of loans
|1,923
|2,412
|2,876
|SBA loan servicing fees
|327
|342
|337
|Change in fair value on investment in BFG
|65
|(575)
|266
|Other miscellaneous income
|72
|31
|14
|Total non-interest income
|$
|7,523
|$
|8,431
|$
|8,475
Non-interest income was $7.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decline from the previous quarter was driven primarily by lower strategic program fees due to the decline in loan origination volumes and the decline in gain on sale of loans due to a decrease in the premium received for SBA 7(a) loans sold, partially offset by a decrease in fair value of the Company’s investment in Business Funding Group, LLC (“BFG”) in the previous quarter which did not occur in the third quarter of 2022. Compared to the prior year period, the decrease was primarily due to lower gain on sale of loans due to a decrease in the premium received for SBA 7(a) loans sold and a decrease in the change in fair value of the Company’s investment in BFG.
Non-interest Expense
|For the Three Months Ended
|($s in thousands)
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|9/30/2021
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|5,137
|$
|6,594
|$
|5,930
|Occupancy and equipment expenses
|640
|419
|205
|(Recovery) impairment of SBA servicing asset
|(127
|)
|1,135
|-
|Other operating expenses
|2,819
|2,871
|1,263
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|8,469
|$
|11,019
|$
|7,398
Non-interest expense was $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $7.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease over the previous quarter was primarily due to the cessation in June 2022 of commission accruals related to the Company’s strategic lending program and an impairment on the Company’s SBA servicing asset in the previous quarter which did not occur in the third quarter of 2022. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increased other operating expenses relating primarily to an increase in consulting fees, partially offset by the cessation in June 2022 of commission accruals related to the Company’s strategic lending program.
The Company’s efficiency ratio was 42.3% for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 52.0% for the second quarter of 2022 and 33.7% for the third quarter of 2021.
Tax Rate
The Company’s effective tax rate was approximately 48.7% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 24.6% for the second quarter of 2022 and 24.5% for the third quarter of 2021. During the final preparation for filing of the Company’s 2021 income tax returns an immaterial error in the calculation of the Company’s tax provision was identified that understated the income tax expense. This error was corrected during the third quarter of 2022.
Balance Sheet
The Company’s total assets were $385.6 million at September 30, 2022, an increase from $366.0 million at June 30, 2022 and an increase from $338.3 million at September 30, 2021. The increase over the prior period was mainly due to an increase in deposits utilized to fund the Company’s growth in held for investment loan portfolio and the Strategic Program held for sale loan portfolio. The increase in total assets compared to September 30, 2021 was mainly due to an increase in cash from the Company’s public stock offering, growth in deposits to fund the Company’s held for investment loan portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in deposits utilized to fund the Company’s held for sale loan portfolio.
The following table shows the loan portfolio as of the dates indicated:
|As of
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|9/30/2021
|($s in thousands)
|Amount
|% of total loans
|Amount
|% of total loans
|Amount
|% of total loans
|SBA
|$
|127,455
|49.6%
|$
|124,477
|53.6%
|$
|125,192
|50.2%
|Commercial, non real estate
|12,970
|5.1%
|7,847
|3.4%
|3,955
|1.6%
|Residential real estate
|34,501
|13.4%
|30,965
|13.3%
|25,105
|10.1%
|Strategic Program loans
|70,290
|27.4%
|59,066
|25.5%
|87,876
|35.3%
|Commercial real estate
|6,149
|2.4%
|4,722
|2.0%
|2,357
|0.9%
|Consumer
|5,455
|2.1%
|5,062
|2.2%
|4,729
|1.9%
|Total period end loans
|$
|256,820
|100.0%
|$
|232,139
|100.0%
|$
|249,214
|100.0%
|Note: SBA loans as of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 include $0.7 million, $0.7 million and $2.3 million in PPP loans, respectively. SBA loans as of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 include $42.6 million, $46.0 million and $59.9 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA. The held for investment balance on Strategic Programs with annual interest rates below 36% as of September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 was $10.2 million, $12.0 million and $9.5 million, respectively.
Total loans receivable at September 30, 2022 increased to $256.8 million from $232.1 million at June 30, 2022 and increased from $249.2 million at September 30, 2021. The increase in loans receivable compared to the amount at June 30, 2022 was due primarily to increases in strategic program held for sale loans, SBA 7(a) loan balances that are not guaranteed by the SBA, and commercial, non real estate loans. The increase in loans receivable compared to the amount at September 30, 2021 was due primarily to increases in SBA 7(a) loan balances that are not guaranteed by the SBA, residential real estate loans, and commercial, non real estate loans, partially offset by decreases in strategic program held for sale loans and SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA.
The following table shows the Company’s deposit composition as of the dates indicated:
|As of
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|9/30/2021
|($s in thousands)
|Total
|Percent
|Total
|Percent
|Total
|Percent
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|97,654
|42.0%
|$
|83,490
|38.1%
|$
|109,459
|43.4%
|Interest-bearing deposits:
|Demand
|55,152
|23.6%
|11,360
|5.1%
|5,398
|2.1%
|Savings
|7,252
|3.1%
|7,462
|3.4%
|8,146
|3.2%
|Money markets
|12,281
|5.3%
|48,273
|22.0%
|25,679
|10.1%
|Time certificates of deposit
|60,499
|26.0%
|68,774
|31.4%
|104,354
|41.2%
|Total period end deposits
|$
|232,838
|100.0%
|$
|219,359
|100.0%
|$
|253,036
|100.0%
Total deposits at September 30, 2022 increased to $232.8 million from $219.4 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased from $253.0 million at September 30, 2021. The increase from the amount at June 30, 2022 was driven primarily by an increase in interest-bearing demand and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by decreases in money market deposits and time certificates of deposits. The decrease from the amount at September 30, 2021 was driven by decreases in time certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by an increase in interest-bearing demand deposits. The increase in interest-bearing demand deposits over both periods is primarily due to new HSA deposits from Lively, Inc., a technology focused Health Savings Account provider.
Total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2022 increased $3.8 million, to $134.3 million from $130.5 million at June 30, 2022. Compared to September 30, 2021, total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2022 increased $65.2 million from $69.1 million. The increase in shareholders’ equity over the prior quarter was mainly driven by net income for the third quarter of 2022. The increase over the prior year period was primarily due to the Company’s initial public offering and net income.
Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios
The following table presents the leverage ratios for the Bank as of the dates indicated:
|As of
|2022
|2021
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|9/30/2021
|Well-Capitalized Requirement
|Well-Capitalized Requirement
|Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR)
|24.9%
|21.4%
|19.5%
|9.0%
|8.5%
The Bank’s capital levels remain significantly above well-capitalized guidelines as of the end of the third quarter of 2022.
Share Repurchase Program
On August 18, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to 5% of outstanding common stock as of August 16, 2022, or 644,241 shares of the Company’s common stock, through August 31, 2024. As of September 30, 2022, the Company has repurchased a total of 20,000 shares for a total of $0.2 million.
Asset Quality
The Company did not have any nonperforming loans at September 30, 2022, compared to $0.6 million or 0.3% of total loans receivable at June 30, 2022 and $0.8 million or 0.3% of total loans receivable at September 30, 2021. As noted above, the provision for loan losses was $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. The Company’s allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP loans) was 4.7% at September 30, 2022 compared to 4.6% at June 30, 2022 and 3.9% at September 30, 2021.
For the third quarter of 2022, the Company’s net charge-offs were $3.1 million, compared to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $1.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by higher net charge-offs related to strategic programs and charge-offs related to SBA 7(a) loan balances that are not guaranteed by the SBA that have been carried as classified assets since 2019. The increase in net charge-offs during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021 was mainly driven by some normalization of credit losses to pre-pandemic market conditions and growth in the Company’s held for investment balances.
The following table presents a summary of changes in the allowance for loan losses and asset quality ratios for the periods indicated:
|For the Three Months Ended
|($s in thousands)
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|9/30/2021
|Allowance for Loan & Lease Losses:
|Beginning Balance
|$
|10,602
|$
|9,987
|$
|7,239
|Provision
|4,457
|2,913
|3,367
|Charge offs
|SBA
|(259)
|(102)
|(1)
|Commercial, non real estate
|-
|-
|-
|Residential real estate
|-
|-
|-
|Strategic Program loans
|(3,070)
|(2,560)
|(1,105)
|Commercial real estate
|-
|-
|-
|Consumer
|(4)
|-
|-
|Recoveries
|SBA
|9
|48
|30
|Commercial, non real estate
|-
|1
|11
|Residential real estate
|-
|-
|-
|Strategic Program loans
|233
|315
|99
|Commercial real estate
|-
|-
|-
|Consumer
|-
|-
|-
|Ending Balance
|$
|11,968
|$
|10,602
|$
|9,640
|Asset Quality Ratios
|As of and For the Three Months Ended
|($s in thousands, annualized ratios)
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|9/30/2021
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|-
|$
|633
|$
|757
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.0%
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Net charge offs to average loans
|4.7%
|3.3%
|1.6%
|Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment
|5.6%
|5.3%
|5.2%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|4.7%
|4.6%
|3.9%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP loans) (1)
|4.7%
|4.6%
|3.9%
|Net charge-offs
|$
|3,091
|$
|2,298
|$
|966
|(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under GAAP and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. Allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP loans) is defined as the allowance for loan losses divided by total loans minus PPP loans. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is allowance for loan losses to total loans.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
FinWise will host a conference call today at 5:30 PM ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2022. A simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations section of the website at https://finwisebank.gcs-web.com/events/event-details/finwise-bancorp-third-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call.
The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website at https://finwisebank.gcs-web.com for six months following the call.
Website Information
The Company intends to use its website, www.finwisebancorp.com, as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Company’s website’s Investor Relations section. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website, in addition to following its press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), public conference calls, and webcasts. To subscribe to the Company’s e-mail alert service, please click the “Email Alerts” link in the Investor Relations section of its website and submit your email address. The information contained in, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference into or a part of this document or any other report or document it files with or furnishes to the SEC, and any references to the Company’s website are intended to be inactive textual references only.
About FinWise Bancorp
FinWise Bancorp is a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah. FinWise operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. FinWise currently operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. FinWise is a nationwide lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. Learn more at www.finwisebancorp.com.
FINWISE BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
($s in thousands; unaudited)
|As of
|($s in thousands)
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|9/30/2021
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|410
|$
|397
|$
|410
|Interest bearing deposits
|92,053
|96,131
|67,696
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|92,463
|96,528
|68,106
|Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost
|13,925
|12,463
|4,414
|Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost
|449
|449
|377
|Loans receivable, net
|200,485
|189,670
|178,748
|Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value
|43,606
|31,599
|62,702
|Premises and equipment, net
|6,830
|5,834
|2,484
|Accrued interest receivable
|1,672
|1,422
|1,297
|Deferred taxes, net
|2,164
|2,018
|1,597
|SBA servicing asset, net
|5,269
|4,586
|4,368
|Investment in Business Funding Group (BFG), at fair value
|4,500
|4,600
|5,241
|Investment in Finwise Investments, LLC
|271
|80
|-
|Operating lease right-of-use ("ROU") assets
|6,691
|6,935
|-
|Income taxes receivable, net
|-
|1,843
|-
|Other assets
|7,244
|7,960
|8,982
|Total assets
|$
|385,569
|$
|365,987
|$
|338,316
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest bearing
|$
|97,654
|$
|83,490
|$
|109,459
|Interest bearing
|135,184
|135,869
|143,577
|Total deposits
|232,838
|219,359
|253,036
|Accrued interest payable
|30
|34
|43
|Income taxes payable, net
|1,066
|-
|823
|PPP Liquidity Facility
|345
|376
|2,259
|Operating lease liabilities
|7,249
|7,393
|-
|Other liabilities
|9,756
|8,288
|13,017
|Total liabilities
|251,284
|235,450
|269,178
|Shareholders' equity
|Common stock
|13
|13
|9
|Additional paid-in-capital
|55,113
|55,015
|18,647
|Retained earnings
|79,159
|75,509
|50,482
|Total shareholders' equity
|134,285
|130,537
|69,138
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|385,569
|$
|365,987
|$
|338,316
FINWISE BANCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
($s in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|($s in thousands, except per share amounts)
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|9/30/2021
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|12,481
|$
|12,864
|$
|13,726
|Interest on securities
|52
|44
|7
|Other interest income
|290
|105
|16
|Total interest income
|12,823
|13,013
|13,749
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|303
|244
|271
|Interest on PPP Liquidity Facility
|1
|-
|8
|Total interest expense
|304
|244
|279
|Net interest income
|12,519
|12,769
|13,470
|Provision for loan losses
|4,457
|2,913
|3,367
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|8,062
|9,856
|10,103
|Non-interest income
|Strategic Program fees
|5,136
|6,221
|4,982
|Gain on sale of loans
|1,923
|2,412
|2,876
|SBA loan servicing fees
|327
|342
|337
|Change in fair value on investment in BFG
|65
|(575)
|266
|Other miscellaneous income
|72
|31
|14
|Total non-interest income
|7,523
|8,431
|8,475
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|5,137
|6,594
|5,930
|Occupancy and equipment expenses
|640
|419
|205
|(Recovery) impairment of SBA servicing asset
|(127)
|1,135
|-
|Other operating expenses
|2,819
|2,871
|1,263
|Total non-interest expense
|8,469
|11,019
|7,398
|Income before income tax expense
|7,116
|7,268
|11,180
|Provision for income taxes
|3,462
|1,786
|2,738
|Net income
|$
|3,654
|$
|5,482
|$
|8,442
|Earnings per share, basic
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.97
|Earnings per share, diluted
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.91
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
|12,784,298
|12,716,010
|8,255,953
|Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|13,324,059
|13,417,390
|8,810,829
|Shares outstanding at end of period
|12,864,821
|12,884,821
|8,746,110
FINWISE BANCORP
AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES - QUARTERLY
($s in thousands; unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Three Months Ended
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|9/30/2021
|($s in thousands, annualized ratios)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve, non-U.S. central banks and other banks
|$
|59,337
|290
|1.95%
|$
|82,046
|105
|0.51%
|$
|54,261
|16
|0.12%
|Investment securities
|12,418
|52
|1.67%
|11,837
|44
|1.49%
|1,689
|7
|1.66%
|Loans held for sale
|50,516
|4,533
|35.89%
|74,800
|5,949
|31.81%
|65,273
|6,293
|38.56%
|Loans held for investment
|213,080
|7,948
|14.92%
|204,501
|6,915
|13.53%
|173,068
|7,433
|17.18%
|Total interest earning assets
|335,351
|12,823
|15.30%
|373,184
|13,013
|13.95%
|294,291
|13,749
|18.69%
|Less: allowance for loan losses
|(10,768
|)
|(10,425
|)
|(8,083
|)
|Non-interest earning assets
|32,626
|32,558
|18,846
|Total assets
|$
|357,209
|$
|395,317
|$
|305,054
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Demand
|$
|11,857
|113
|3.81%
|$
|7,587
|$
|27
|1.42%
|$
|5,007
|11
|0.88%
|Savings
|7,514
|1
|0.05%
|7,430
|1
|0.05%
|8,818
|3
|0.14%
|Money market accounts
|20,615
|29
|0.56%
|29,318
|21
|0.29%
|22,274
|21
|0.38%
|Certificates of deposit
|64,789
|160
|0.99%
|82,870
|195
|0.94%
|76,127
|236
|1.24%
|Total deposits
|104,775
|303
|1.16%
|127,205
|244
|0.77%
|112,226
|271
|0.97%
|Other borrowings
|360
|1
|0.35%
|601
|-
|0.35%
|9,365
|8
|0.34%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|105,135
|304
|1.16%
|127,806
|244
|0.76%
|121,591
|279
|0.92%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|102,575
|120,359
|107,342
|Non-interest bearing liabilities
|17,542
|19,429
|13,076
|Shareholders’ equity
|131,957
|127,723
|63,045
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|357,209
|$
|395,317
|$
|305,054
|Net interest income and interest rate spread
|12,519
|14.14%
|$
|12,769
|13.18%
|$
|13,470
|17.77%
|Net interest margin
|14.93%
|13.69%
|18.31%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities
|318.97%
|291.99%
|242.03%
|Note: Average PPP loans for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 were $0.7 million, $0.9 million and $8.8 million, respectively.
FINWISE BANCORP
SELECTED HISTORICAL CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA
($s in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
|($s in thousands, except for per share data, annualized ratios)
|As of and for the Three Months Ended
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|9/30/2021
|Selected Loan Metrics
|Amount of loans originated
|$
|1,506,100
|$
|2,088,843
|$
|1,822,942
|Selected Income Statement Data
|Interest income
|$
|12,823
|$
|13,013
|$
|13,749
|Interest expense
|304
|244
|279
|Net interest income
|12,519
|12,769
|13,470
|Provision for loan losses
|4,457
|2,913
|3,367
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|8,062
|9,856
|10,103
|Non-interest income
|7,523
|8,431
|8,475
|Non-interest expense
|8,469
|11,019
|7,398
|Provision for income taxes
|3,462
|1,786
|2,738
|Net income
|3,654
|5,482
|8,442
|Selected Balance Sheet Data
|Total Assets
|$
|385,569
|$
|365,987
|$
|338,316
|Cash and cash equivalents
|92,463
|96,528
|68,106
|Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost
|13,925
|12,463
|4,414
|Loans receivable, net
|200,485
|189,670
|178,748
|Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value
|43,606
|31,599
|62,702
|SBA servicing asset, net
|5,269
|4,586
|4,368
|Investment in Business Funding Group, at fair value
|4,500
|4,600
|5,241
|Deposits
|232,838
|219,359
|253,036
|PPP Liquidity Facility
|345
|376
|2,259
|Total shareholders' equity
|134,285
|130,537
|69,138
|Tangible shareholders’ equity (1)
|134,285
|130,537
|69,138
|Share and Per Share Data
|Earnings per share - basic
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.97
|Earnings per share - diluted
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.91
|Book value per share
|$
|10.44
|$
|10.13
|$
|7.90
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|10.44
|$
|10.13
|$
|7.90
|Weighted avg outstanding shares - basic
|12,784,298
|12,716,010
|8,255,953
|Weighted avg outstanding shares - diluted
|13,324,059
|13,417,390
|8,810,829
|Shares outstanding at end of period
|12,864,821
|12,884,821
|8,746,110
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.0%
|0.3%
|0.3%
|Net charge offs to average loans
|4.7%
|3.3%
|1.6%
|Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment
|5.6%
|5.3%
|5.2%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|4.7%
|4.6%
|3.9%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP loans) (2)
|4.7%
|4.6%
|3.9%
|Capital Ratios
|Total shareholders' equity to total assets
|34.8%
|35.7%
|20.4%
|Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (1)
|34.8%
|35.7%
|20.4%
|Leverage Ratio (Bank under CBLR)
|24.9%
|21.4%
|19.5%
|(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity. We had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. We have not considered loan servicing rights as an intangible asset for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity as of each of the dates indicated.
(2) This measure is not a measure recognized under GAAP and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. Allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP loans) is defined as the allowance for loan losses divided by total loans minus PPP loans. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is allowance for loan losses to total loans.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures
|Efficiency ratio
|For Three Months Ended
|($s in thousands, annualized ratios)
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|9/30/2021
|Non-interest expense
|$
|8,469
|$
|11,019
|$
|7,398
|Net interest income
|12,519
|12,769
|13,470
|Total non-interest income
|7,523
|8,431
|8,475
|Adjusted operating revenue
|$
|20,042
|$
|21,200
|$
|21,945
|Efficiency ratio
|42.3%
|52.0%
|33.7%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP Loans)
|As of
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|9/30/2021
|($s in thousands)
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|11,968
|$
|10,602
|$
|9,640
|Total Loans
|256,820
|232,139
|249,214
|PPP Loans
|679
|734
|2,303
|Total Loans less PPP Loans
|$
|256,141
|$
|231,405
|$
|246,911
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans (less PPP Loans)
|4.7%
|4.6%
|3.9%
|Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings to total assets (less PPP loans)
|As of
|9/30/2022
|6/30/2022
|9/30/2021
|($s in thousands)
|Total Assets
|$
|385,569
|$
|365,987
|$
|338,316
|PPP Loans
|679
|734
|2,303
|Total Assets less PPP Loans
|$
|384,890
|$
|365,253
|$
|336,013
|Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings
|$
|95
|$
|728
|$
|864
|Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings to total assets (less PPP loans)
|0.0%
|0.2%
|0.3%