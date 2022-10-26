Submit Release
Meritage Homes reports third quarter 2022 results including a 35% increase in diluted EPS, highest quarterly home closing revenue and record SG&A leverage of 8.1%

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, reported third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2022.

Summary Operating Results (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2022     2021   % Chg     2022     2021   % Chg
Homes closed (units)     3,487     3,112   12  %     9,566     9,275   3  %
Home closing revenue   $ 1,569,032   $ 1,251,435   25  %   $ 4,223,435   $ 3,596,060   17  %
Average sales price - closings   $ 450   $ 402   12  %   $ 442   $ 388   14  %
Home orders (units)     2,310     3,441   (33 )%     9,951     10,441   (5 )%
Home order value   $ 974,314   $ 1,488,951   (35 )%   $ 4,551,894   $ 4,337,753   5  %
Average sales price - orders   $ 422   $ 433   (3 )%   $ 457   $ 415   10  %
Ending backlog (units)                 6,064     5,838   4  %
Ending backlog value               $ 2,826,759   $ 2,555,405   11  %
Average sales price - backlog               $ 466   $ 438   6  %
Earnings before income taxes   $ 329,491   $ 261,709   26  %   $ 947,069   $ 643,337   47  %
Net earnings   $ 262,489   $ 200,752   31  %   $ 729,827   $ 499,984   46  %
Diluted EPS   $ 7.10   $ 5.25   35  %   $ 19.65   $ 13.06   50  %


MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

“Despite a rapidly evolving housing market challenged by interest rate hikes, supply chain issues, Hurricane Ian and market uncertainty, in the third quarter of 2022, Meritage achieved its highest quarterly home closing revenue and record quarterly diluted earnings per share,” said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes.

“Our closings of 3,487 homes this quarter were 12% greater than prior year,” added Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes. “Our third quarter 2022 home closing revenue of $1.6 billion combined with our home closing gross margin of 28.7%, our lowest SG&A leverage of 8.1% and an energy tax credit catch-up of $13.1 million, led to a 35% year-over-year increase in our diluted EPS from $5.25 to $7.10 this quarter.”

“However, sales orders fell sharply during the quarter. The third quarter 2022 sales orders of 2,310 homes were 33% lower than prior year primarily due to elevated cancellations. The cancellation rate was 30% this quarter. Gross sales orders declined 14% year-over-year, confirming that underlying home demand is stronger than the net numbers convey. Our third quarter 2022 average absorption pace was 2.7 per month, which was down from 5.0 per month in the third quarter of 2021. We expect sales orders will remain weaker until mortgage interest rates stabilize, we complete more move-in ready inventory and close out of our mature backlog. In each market, we are working to find the right combination of price adjustments and incentives to get back to our target absorption pace of 3-4 net sales per month,” Mr. Lord continued.

“We believe the continuation of the rapidly increasing mortgage interest rates, expectations of further significant increases to come, inflation and uncertainty in the economy are temporarily outweighing the positive impact of favorable demographics and the low supply of new and resale housing inventory on demand,” said Mr. Lord. "The market deterioration we experienced at the end of the second quarter deepened throughout the third quarter. Our various discounting and incentive initiatives are helping to attract and retain customers, but we are seeing some homebuyers hold off on their purchase decisions due to uncertain market conditions."

“Building materials and labor shortages are still delaying a return to normal cycle times, but we are confident that our pre-started inventory strategy executed by our exceptional team will ensure that we close timely on our current backlog while offering move-in ready homes for our future homebuyers," remarked Mr. Lord. "We remain committed to growing Meritage's market share and maximizing shareholder return in this evolving market.”

“Although Meritage's community count grew 17% year-over-year, the 275 active communities at September 30, 2022 were 9% lower sequentially compared to June 30, 2022. In response to weakening demand, we added only approximately 1,800 new lots under control, while we reassessed our land positions and successfully reduced our lot supply since the beginning of this year. We terminated options on our lowest performing land deals, which totaled roughly 5,200 lots with a corresponding $8.8 million walk-away charge this quarter. We spent $380 million on land acquisition and development this quarter and at September 30, 2022, lot supply totaled approximately 66,000,” said Mr. Lord. “We feel confident we have ample liquidity and a healthy balance sheet to manage through this changing environment. We had nothing drawn under our credit facility and our net debt-to-capital was 18.9% at September 30, 2022.”

Mr. Lord concluded, “We continue to monitor and evaluate shifting market conditions. We are projecting 4,300-4,700 home closings for the fourth quarter of 2022, which we anticipate will generate quarterly home closing revenue of $1.85-2.10 billion. Home closing gross margin is projected to be around 25%, reflecting the increased incentives we have been offering the last couple of quarters. With a projected effective tax rate of 23.5%, we expect diluted EPS to be in the range of $6.50-7.40 for the fourth quarter of 2022.”

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

  • Total sales orders of 2,310 homes for the third quarter of 2022 were 33% lower than prior year despite a 25% year-over-year increase in average community count. The average absorption pace decreased 46% to 2.7 per month from 5.0 in the prior year primarily due to our elevated cancellation rate of 30% this quarter. Gross sales orders of 3,291 homes declined 14% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Entry-level represented 88% of third quarter 2022 orders, compared to 84% in the prior year. Average sales price ("ASP") on orders decreased 3% year-over-year to $422,000 in the third quarter of 2022 and decreased 12% sequentially from $480,000 in the second quarter of 2022.
  • The 25% year-over-year increase in home closing revenue to $1.6 billion for the third quarter of 2022 was due to 12% greater home closing volume and 12% higher ASPs on closings compared to prior year.
  • The 100 bps deterioration in third quarter 2022 home closing gross margin to 28.7% from 29.7% a year ago mainly resulted from greater incentives, $8.8 million in write-offs related to the lot option deposits and diligence costs from terminated land deals and higher direct costs. In the third quarter of 2021, the write-offs for terminated land deals totaled $0.9 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") were 8.1% of third quarter 2022 home closing revenue, a 120 bps improvement over 9.3% in the prior year resulting from greater leverage of fixed expenses on higher home closing revenue as well as lower commissions expense as a percentage of home closing revenue.
  • The third quarter effective income tax rate was 20.3% in 2022 compared to 23.3% in 2021. The 2022 rate reflected earned eligible energy tax credits on qualifying homes we delivered in the first nine months of 2022, as the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA") enacted in August 2022 retroactively extended the Internal Revenue Code §45L new energy-efficient homes credit. The 2021 rate similarly benefited from the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act passed in December 2019 ("2019 Act").
  • Net earnings were $262.5 million ($7.10 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2022, a 31% increase over $200.8 million ($5.25 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2021. Strong earnings growth reflected pricing power, improved overhead leverage and a catch-up of tax credits, which combined with a lower outstanding share count in the current quarter, led to a 35% year-over-year improvement in earnings per diluted share.

YEAR TO DATE RESULTS

  • Total sales orders of 9,951 homes for the first nine months of 2022 decreased 5% over prior year despite a 29% year-over-year increase in average community count. The year to date September 2022 average absorption pace declined 26% due to elevated cancellations.
  • Home closing revenue increased 17% for the first nine months of 2022 to $4.2 billion due to 14% higher ASPs on closings given the favorable pricing environment and 3% greater home closing volume.
  • The 270 bps improvement for home closing gross margin in the first nine months of 2022 to 30.1% from 27.4% was primarily due to higher ASPs on closings resulting from favorable pricing and better leveraging of fixed costs on greater home closing revenue. The year to date 2022 home closing gross margin included $11.6 million of write-offs from terminated land deals related to lot option deposits and diligence costs, which compared to $2.1 million in the prior year.
  • SG&A as a percentage of home closing revenue improved 110 bps year-over-year to 8.3% from 9.4% in the first nine months of 2021, due to greater leverage of overhead expenses on higher home closing revenue and lower commissions expense as a percentage of home closing revenue.
  • In the first nine months of 2021, we recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $18.2 million in connection with the early redemption in April 2021 of our 7.00% senior notes due 2022. There were no such transactions in the first nine months of 2022.
  • The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2022 was 22.9%, compared to 22.3% for the first nine months of 2021. Tax credits earned on qualifying energy-efficient homes we delivered in the first nine months of 2022 resulted from the passage of the IRA while those related to the prior year were under the 2019 Act.
  • Net earnings were $729.8 million ($19.65 per diluted share) for the first nine months of 2022, a 46% increase over $500.0 million ($13.06 per diluted share) for the first nine months of 2021, primarily reflecting pricing power, expanded gross margin and greater overhead leverage in 2022, as well as a lower outstanding share count in the first nine months of 2022.

BALANCE SHEET

  • Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2022 totaled $299.4 million, compared to $618.3 million at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of investments in real estate. Real estate assets increased from $3.7 billion at December 31, 2021 to $4.7 billion at September 30, 2022.
  • A total of approximately 66,000 lots were owned or controlled as of September 30, 2022 compared to approximately 70,000 total lots at September 30, 2021.
  • Debt-to-capital and net debt-to-capital ratios were 23.9% and 18.9%, respectively, at September 30, 2022, which compared to 27.6% and 15.1%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
  • The Company repurchased 1,166,040 shares of stock for a total of $109.3 million during the first nine months of 2022. There were no share repurchases during the current quarter. As of September 30, 2022, $244.1 million remained available to repurchase under our authorized share repurchase program.

CONFERENCE CALL

Management will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The call will be webcast live with an accompanying slideshow available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on October 27, 2022 and extending through November 10, 2022, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended September 30,
      2022       2021     Change $   Change %
Homebuilding:              
  Home closing revenue $ 1,569,032     $ 1,251,435     $ 317,597     25  %
  Land closing revenue   8,989       8,470       519     6  %
  Total closing revenue   1,578,021       1,259,905       318,116     25  %
  Cost of home closings   (1,118,394 )     (879,759 )     238,635     27  %
  Cost of land closings   (8,577 )     (7,706 )     871     11  %
  Total cost of closings   (1,126,971 )     (887,465 )     239,506     27  %
  Home closing gross profit   450,638       371,676       78,962     21  %
  Land closing gross profit   412       764       (352 )   (46 )%
  Total closing gross profit   451,050       372,440       78,610     21  %
Financial Services:              
  Revenue   6,308       5,208       1,100     21  %
  Expense   (2,804 )     (2,308 )     496     21  %
  Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net   1,338       1,324       14     1  %
  Financial services profit   4,842       4,224       618     15  %
Commissions and other sales costs   (77,884 )     (68,952 )     8,932     13  %
General and administrative expenses   (48,443 )     (47,192 )     1,251     3  %
Interest expense         (79 )     (79 )   (100 )%
Other (expense)/income, net   (74 )     1,268       (1,342 )   (106 )%
Earnings before income taxes   329,491       261,709       67,782     26  %
Provision for income taxes   (67,002 )     (60,957 )     6,045     10  %
Net earnings $ 262,489     $ 200,752     $ 61,737     31  %
               
Earnings per common share:              
  Basic         Change $ or
shares		   Change %
  Earnings per common share $ 7.18     $ 5.33     $ 1.85     35  %
  Weighted average shares outstanding   36,569       37,647       (1,078 )   (3 )%
  Diluted              
  Earnings per common share $ 7.10     $ 5.25     $ 1.85     35  %
  Weighted average shares outstanding   36,946       38,229       (1,283 )   (3 )%


    Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2022       2021     Change $   Change %
Homebuilding:              
  Home closing revenue $ 4,223,435     $ 3,596,060     $ 627,375     17  %
  Land closing revenue   53,901       25,225       28,676     114  %
  Total closing revenue   4,277,336       3,621,285       656,051     18  %
  Cost of home closings   (2,950,409 )     (2,612,428 )     337,981     13  %
  Cost of land closings   (42,046 )     (24,246 )     17,800     73  %
  Total cost of closings   (2,992,455 )     (2,636,674 )     355,781     13  %
  Home closing gross profit   1,273,026       983,632       289,394     29  %
  Land closing gross profit   11,855       979       10,876     1,111  %
  Total closing gross profit   1,284,881       984,611       300,270     30  %
Financial Services:              
  Revenue   16,119       15,624       495     3  %
  Expense   (7,897 )     (6,846 )     1,051     15  %
  Earnings from financial services unconsolidated entities and other, net   4,033       3,821       212     6  %
  Financial services profit   12,255       12,599       (344 )   (3 )%
Commissions and other sales costs   (212,807 )     (210,585 )     2,222     1  %
General and administrative expenses   (136,370 )     (128,297 )     8,073     6  %
Interest expense   (41 )     (246 )     (205 )   (83 )%
Other (expense)/ income, net   (849 )     3,443       (4,292 )   (125 )%
Loss on early extinguishment of debt         (18,188 )     (18,188 )   n/a  
Earnings before income taxes   947,069       643,337       303,732     47  %
Provision for income taxes   (217,242 )     (143,353 )     73,889     52  %
Net earnings $ 729,827     $ 499,984     $ 229,843     46  %
               
Earnings per common share:              
  Basic         Change $ or
shares		   Change %
  Earnings per common share $ 19.87     $ 13.26     $ 6.61     50  %
  Weighted average shares outstanding   36,736       37,703       (967 )   (3 )%
  Diluted              
  Earnings per common share $ 19.65     $ 13.06     $ 6.59     50  %
  Weighted average shares outstanding   37,136       38,285       (1,149 )   (3 )%


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

    September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 299,387   $ 618,335
Other receivables     193,307     147,548
Real estate (1)     4,726,262     3,734,408
Real estate not owned         8,011
Deposits on real estate under option or contract     88,428     90,679
Investments in unconsolidated entities     11,356     5,764
Property and equipment, net     39,437     37,340
Deferred tax asset, net     41,060     40,672
Prepaids, other assets and goodwill     171,853     124,776
Total assets   $ 5,571,090   $ 4,807,533
Liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 322,227   $ 216,009
Accrued liabilities     353,512     337,277
Home sale deposits     57,767     42,610
Liabilities related to real estate not owned         7,210
Loans payable and other borrowings     12,460     17,552
Senior notes, net     1,143,314     1,142,486
Total liabilities     1,889,280     1,763,144
Stockholders' Equity:        
Preferred stock        
Common stock     366     373
Additional paid-in capital     322,442     414,841
Retained earnings     3,359,002     2,629,175
Total stockholders’ equity     3,681,810     3,044,389
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 5,571,090   $ 4,807,533


(1) Real estate – Allocated costs: 		       
Homes under contract under construction   $ 1,452,691   $ 1,039,822
Unsold homes, completed and under construction     986,862     484,999
Model homes     87,550     81,049
Finished home sites and home sites under development     2,199,159     2,128,538
Total real estate   $ 4,726,262   $ 3,734,408


Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures (Dollars in thousands – unaudited):

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Depreciation and amortization $ 5,822     $ 6,478     $ 17,545     $ 19,892  
Non-cash charges $ 8,791     $ 877     $ 11,608     $ 2,092  
               
Summary of Capitalized Interest:              
Capitalized interest, beginning of period $ 61,459     $ 56,710     $ 56,253     $ 58,940  
Interest incurred   15,179       15,212       45,563       47,625  
Interest expensed         (79 )     (41 )     (246 )
Interest amortized to cost of home and land closings   (14,548 )     (14,550 )     (39,685 )     (49,026 )
Capitalized interest, end of period $ 62,090     $ 57,293     $ 62,090     $ 57,293  
               
  September 30,
2022		   December 31,
2021		        
Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,155,774     $ 1,160,038          
Stockholders' equity   3,681,810       3,044,389          
Total capital $ 4,837,584     $ 4,204,427          
Debt-to-capital   23.9 %     27.6 %        
               
Senior notes, net, loans payable and other borrowings $ 1,155,774     $ 1,160,038          
Less: cash and cash equivalents   (299,387 )     (618,335 )        
Net debt $ 856,387     $ 541,703          
Stockholders’ equity   3,681,810       3,044,389          
Total net capital $ 4,538,197     $ 3,586,092          
Net debt-to-capital   18.9 %     15.1 %        


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2022       2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net earnings   $ 729,827     $ 499,984  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization     17,545       19,892  
Stock-based compensation     16,897       14,435  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt           18,188  
Equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities     (3,703 )     (2,878 )
Distribution of earnings from unconsolidated entities     3,785       3,324  
Other     11,154       (3,085 )
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Increase in real estate     (990,106 )     (810,731 )
Decrease/(increase) in deposits on real estate under option or contract     176       (18,453 )
Increase in other receivables, prepaids and other assets     (89,177 )     (51,611 )
Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities     118,636       67,301  
Increase in home sale deposits     15,157       14,928  
Net cash used in operating activities     (169,809 )     (248,706 )
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Investments in unconsolidated entities     (5,674 )     (1 )
Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities            
Purchases of property and equipment     (19,537 )     (17,910 )
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment     328       404  
Maturities/sales of investments and securities     1,032       2,795  
Payments to purchase investments and securities     (1,032 )     (2,795 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (24,883 )     (17,507 )
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Repayment of loans payable and other borrowings     (14,953 )     (6,308 )
Repayment of senior notes           (317,690 )
Proceeds from issuance of senior notes           450,000  
Payment of debt issuance costs           (6,102 )
Repurchase of shares     (109,303 )     (37,017 )
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities     (124,256 )     82,883  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (318,948 )     (183,330 )
Beginning cash and cash equivalents     618,335       745,621  
Ending cash and cash equivalents   $ 299,387     $ 562,291  


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

                 
    Three Months Ended September 30,
    2022   2021
    Homes   Value   Homes   Value
Homes Closed:                
Arizona   599   $ 254,530   532   $ 193,847
California   321     236,872   295     177,623
Colorado   166     98,625   144     80,149
West Region   1,086     590,027   971     451,619
Texas   1,218     499,713   1,012     383,206
Central Region   1,218     499,713   1,012     383,206
Florida   426     166,138   386     139,642
Georgia   117     53,108   139     52,004
North Carolina   340     148,111   371     145,268
South Carolina   147     48,777   92     31,686
Tennessee   153     63,158   141     48,010
East Region   1,183     479,292   1,129     416,610
Total   3,487   $ 1,569,032   3,112   $ 1,251,435
Homes Ordered:                
Arizona   232   $ 97,462   550   $ 233,828
California   187     122,994   319     213,859
Colorado   37     20,642   207     123,242
West Region   456     241,098   1,076     570,929
Texas   635     253,321   1,070     427,689
Central Region   635     253,321   1,070     427,689
Florida   531     214,004   534     192,479
Georgia   175     71,731   176     74,766
North Carolina   251     98,147   347     140,135
South Carolina   137     42,728   100     31,535
Tennessee   125     53,285   138     51,418
East Region   1,219     479,895   1,295     490,333
Total   2,310   $ 974,314   3,441   $ 1,488,951


    Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022   2021
    Homes   Value   Homes   Value
Homes Closed:                
Arizona   1,599   $ 687,527   1,423   $ 497,105
California   852     597,913   890     547,754
Colorado   424     254,089   464     239,399
West Region   2,875     1,539,529   2,777     1,284,258
Texas   3,139     1,269,868   3,129     1,105,429
Central Region   3,139     1,269,868   3,129     1,105,429
Florida   1,301     503,820   1,246     440,847
Georgia   423     190,769   456     169,620
North Carolina   996     415,975   1,000     372,119
South Carolina   400     132,855   258     87,741
Tennessee   432     170,619   409     136,046
East Region   3,552     1,414,038   3,369     1,206,373
Total   9,566   $ 4,223,435   9,275   $ 3,596,060
                 
Homes Ordered:                
Arizona   1,342   $ 594,631   1,776   $ 713,067
California   888     642,938   949     604,478
Colorado   406     249,105   557     317,155
West Region   2,636     1,486,674   3,282     1,634,700
Texas   3,027     1,293,282   3,286     1,248,032
Central Region   3,027     1,293,282   3,286     1,248,032
Florida   1,788     724,209   1,481     547,706
Georgia   620     280,010   533     213,632
North Carolina   1,015     439,618   1,156     450,854
South Carolina   435     146,100   264     90,532
Tennessee   430     182,001   439     152,297
East Region   4,288     1,771,938   3,873     1,455,021
Total   9,951   $ 4,551,894   10,441   $ 4,337,753
                 
Order Backlog:                
Arizona   888   $ 397,695   1,346   $ 560,090
California   429     314,622   503     331,454
Colorado   310     192,763   301     182,536
West Region   1,627     905,080   2,150     1,074,080
Texas   1,766     790,227   1,787     715,226
Central Region   1,766     790,227   1,787     715,226
Florida   1,355     571,001   785     321,831
Georgia   400     180,059   233     101,996
North Carolina   584     247,405   610     242,192
South Carolina   168     57,664   126     44,028
Tennessee   164     75,323   147     56,052
East Region   2,671     1,131,452   1,901     766,099
Total   6,064   $ 2,826,759   5,838   $ 2,555,405


Meritage Homes Corporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Data
(Unaudited)

                 
    Three Months Ended September 30,
    2022   2021
    Ending   Average   Ending   Average
Active Communities:                
Arizona   52   54.0   38   38.0
California   32   32.0   18   19.0
Colorado   18   18.5   16   16.5
West Region   102   104.5   72   73.5
Texas   74   77.0   68   66.0
Central Region   74   77.0   68   66.0
Florida   30   35.5   38   36.0
Georgia   18   16.0   12   11.0
North Carolina   27   29.5   26   26.0
South Carolina   12   14.5   11   9.0
Tennessee   12   12.0   9   9.5
East Region   99   107.5   96   91.5
Total   275   289.0   236   231.0


                 
    Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022   2021
    Ending   Average   Ending   Average
Active Communities:                
Arizona   52   46.8   38   35.5
California   32   27.3   18   18.3
Colorado   18   18.0   16   14.0
West Region   102   92.1   72   67.8
Texas   74   75.6   68   63.6
Central Region   74   75.6   68   63.6
Florida   30   38.4   38   33.3
Georgia   18   15.5   12   10.3
North Carolina   27   28.6   26   24.3
South Carolina   12   14.0   11   7.5
Tennessee   12   12.5   9   8.5
East Region   99   109.0   96   83.9
Total   275   276.7   236   215.3

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2021. The Company offers a variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 160,000 homes in its 36-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and a nine-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

The information included in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include expectations about the housing market in general; expectations about our future results; and projected fourth quarter 2022 home closings, home closing revenue, home closing gross margin, effective tax rate and diluted earnings per share.

Such statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Company management and current market conditions, which are subject to significant uncertainties and fluctuations. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company makes no commitment, and disclaims any duty, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or changes in these expectations. Meritage's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company's stock and note prices may fluctuate dramatically. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in interest rates, the availability and pricing of residential mortgages and the potential benefits of rate locks; inflation in the cost of materials used to develop communities and construct homes; supply chain and labor constraints; our ability to acquire and develop lots may be negatively impacted if we are unable to obtain performance and surety bonds; the ability of our potential buyers to sell their existing homes; legislation related to tariffs; the adverse effect of slow absorption rates; impairments of our real estate inventory; cancellation rates; competition; home warranty and construction defect claims; failures in health and safety performance; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; our level of indebtedness; our ability to obtain financing if our credit ratings are downgraded; our potential exposure to and impacts from natural disasters or severe weather conditions; the availability and cost of finished lots and undeveloped land; the success of our strategy to offer and market entry-level and first move-up homes; a change to the feasibility of projects under option or contract that could result in the write-down or write-off of earnest money or option deposits; our limited geographic diversification; the replication of our energy-efficient technologies by our competitors; shortages in the availability and cost of subcontract labor; our exposure to information technology failures and security breaches and the impact thereof; the loss of key personnel; changes in tax laws that adversely impact us or our homebuyers; our inability to prevail on contested tax positions; failure of our employees and representatives to comply with laws and regulations; our compliance with government regulations related to our financial services operations; negative publicity that affects our reputation; potential disruptions to our business by an epidemic or pandemic (such as COVID-19), and measures that federal, state and local governments and/or health authorities implement to address it; and other factors identified in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 under the caption "Risk Factors," which can be found on our website at investors.meritagehomes.com.

       
    Contacts: Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and ESG
      (480) 515-8979 (office)
      investors@meritagehomes.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

