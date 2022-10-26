Submit Release
It’s Not Just Inflation, Hidden Grocery Industry Practices Can Also Harm Consumers

In his latest guest column for Talk Business and Politics, ACHI Health Policy Director Craig Wilson says more than inflation is hurting consumers at the grocery story. Several less apparent industry practices impact competition, choice, and consumer’s health.

“Take a look at the vast selection of unhealthy items the next time you are idling in the checkout line,” Wilson writes. “Retailers could support their customers’ health by more prominent placement of healthy items rather than pushing candy and soda. Unfortunately, the players that control placement and promotion … are those that manufacture and distribute sweetened and salted processed foods, refined grain products, and sugary drinks — in short, junk food.”

Read the full column on Talk Business and Politics.

